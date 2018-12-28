Unmaintained: This project is no longer maintained
Server and client utils for implementing popup-based authentication flows
This package includes a few useful tools for implementing popup-based OAuth login flows. It contains utility functions for the browser and middleware for the server.
There are two client utilities: one to assist with opening popups, and another to assist in cross-window communication.
openLoginPopup(url, options)
Opens a centered popup window at the given
url.
import openLoginPopup from 'feathers-authentication-popups';
openLoginPopup('/auth/github');
{String}: The URL of the new window.
{Object}: optional - allows for customizing the
width and
height of the popup window.
The default
options are:
width: 1024,
height: 630
authAgent
An EventEmitter automatically assigned as a global at
window.authAgent to allow popup windows to send information back to the main window. Both windows must be on the same domain for this to work.
Usage in the primary application window:
// Adds
import 'feathers-authentication-popups';
function doSomethingWithToken (token) {
// Do something with the token
}
window.authAgent.on('login', doSomethingWithToken);
The
doSomethingWithToken function will run when the 'login' event is emitted on
window.authAgent.
Usage in the popup window on the same domain:
var token = readCookie('feathers-jwt');
// Trigger the 'login' event on the main window's `authAgent`
window.opener.authAgent.emit('login', token);
authAgent.on(eventName, handler)
Adds an event listener to the
authAgent whose handler runs every time the event with given
eventName is triggered.
{String}: The name of the event to subscribe to.
{Function}: A function to be executed to handle the event.
authAgent.once(eventName, handler)
Adds an event listener to the
authAgent whose handler runs only once when the event with given
eventName is triggered.
{String}: The name of the event to subscribe to.
{Function}: A function to be executed to handle the event.
authAgent.off(eventName, handler)
Removes a handler function from the
authAgent
{String}: The name of the event to unsubscribe from.
{Function}: A reference to a previously-subscribed function to be unsubscribed.
authAgent.emit(eventName, args)
Triggers the event attached to the provided
eventName and calls the subscribed handlers with the
args.
{String}: The name of the event to trigger.
{any}: arguments to be passed to event handlers, usually authentication-related information (like a JSON Web Token).
The Express middleware is meant to be registered as the success callback of a Feathers authentication workflow.
successHandler(options|cookieName)
Creates Express middleware that handles successful auth by returning an HTML page that:
authAgent.
var successHandler = require('feathers-authentication-popups/express');
// Pass an object containing a `name` attribute.
var options = app.get('cookie');
app.get('/auth/success', successHandler(options));
// Or pass a string for the cookie name.
app.get('/auth/success', successHandler('feathers-jwt'));
{Object}: An object with a
name attribute.
{String}: The cookie name.
Copyright (c) 2016
Licensed under the MIT license.