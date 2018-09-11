Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

An OAuth2 authentication strategy for feathers-authentication using Passport

Installation

npm install @ feathersjs / authentication - oauth2 --save

Note: This is only compatibile with feathers-authentication@1.x and above.

Quick example

const feathers = require ( '@feathersjs/feathers' ); const authentication = require ( 'feathers-authentication' ); const jwt = require ( 'feathers-authentication-jwt' ); const oauth2 = require ( '@feathersjs/authentication-oauth2' ); const FacebookStrategy = require ( 'passport-facebook' ).Strategy; const app = feathers(); app.configure(authentication(settings)); app.configure(jwt()); app.configure(oauth2({ name : 'facebook' , Strategy : FacebookStrategy, clientID : '<your client id>' , clientSecret : '<your client secret>' , scope : [ 'public_profile' , 'email' ] })); app.service( 'authentication' ).hooks({ before : { create : [ authentication.hooks.authenticate([ 'jwt' ]) ] } });

Documentation

Please refer to the @feathersjs/authentication-oauth2 API documentation for more details.

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.