feathers-authentication-management

by feathers-plus
3.1.0 (see all)

Adds sign up verification, forgotten password reset, and other capabilities to local feathers-authentication

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

225

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

This module is looking for maintainers, please contact us on the Feathers Slack group (more details in #124)

feathers-authentication-management

Sign up verification, forgotten password reset, and other capabilities for local authentication.

Documentation

The master branch and versions >= 3.x are expected to work with Feathers v4 (a.k.a. Crow).

Versions >= 1.x are expected to work with Feathers v3 (a.k.a. Buzzard)

Developers

Refer to Documentation.

Read a step-by-step guide created by Imre Gelens

Maintainers

Refer to our guidelines.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the license file for details

