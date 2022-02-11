This module is looking for maintainers, please contact us on the Feathers Slack group (more details in #124)
Sign up verification, forgotten password reset, and other capabilities for local authentication.
The
master branch and versions >= 3.x are expected to work with Feathers v4 (a.k.a. Crow).
Versions >= 1.x are expected to work with Feathers v3 (a.k.a. Buzzard)
Refer to Documentation.
Read a step-by-step guide created by Imre Gelens
Refer to our guidelines.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the license file for details