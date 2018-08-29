Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.
Local authentication strategy for feathers-authentication using Passport without all the boilerplate.
npm install @feathersjs/authentication-local --save
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const authentication = require('feathers-authentication');
const local = require('@feathersjs/authentication-local');
const app = feathers();
// Setup authentication
app.configure(authentication(settings));
app.configure(local());
// Setup a hook to only allow valid JWTs or successful
// local auth to authenticate and get new JWT access tokens
app.service('authentication').hooks({
before: {
create: [
authentication.hooks.authenticate(['local', 'jwt'])
]
}
});
Please refer to the @feathersjs/authentication-local API documentation for more details.
Copyright (c) 2018
Licensed under the MIT license.