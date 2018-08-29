openbase logo
Deprecated!
Feathers v3 is out and this module has moved to @feathersjs/authentication-local. See https://docs.feathersjs.com/migrating.html for more information.

Readme

@feathersjs/authentication-local

Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

Build Status

Local authentication strategy for feathers-authentication using Passport without all the boilerplate.

Installation

npm install @feathersjs/authentication-local --save

Quick example

const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const authentication = require('feathers-authentication');
const local = require('@feathersjs/authentication-local');
const app = feathers();

// Setup authentication
app.configure(authentication(settings));
app.configure(local());

// Setup a hook to only allow valid JWTs or successful 
// local auth to authenticate and get new JWT access tokens
app.service('authentication').hooks({
  before: {
    create: [
      authentication.hooks.authenticate(['local', 'jwt'])
    ]
  }
});

Documentation

Please refer to the @feathersjs/authentication-local API documentation for more details.

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.

