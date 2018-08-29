Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

Local authentication strategy for feathers-authentication using Passport without all the boilerplate.

Installation

npm install @ feathersjs / authentication - local --save

Quick example

const feathers = require ( '@feathersjs/feathers' ); const authentication = require ( 'feathers-authentication' ); const local = require ( '@feathersjs/authentication-local' ); const app = feathers(); app.configure(authentication(settings)); app.configure(local()); app.service( 'authentication' ).hooks({ before : { create : [ authentication.hooks.authenticate([ 'local' , 'jwt' ]) ] } });

Documentation

Please refer to the @feathersjs/authentication-local API documentation for more details.

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.