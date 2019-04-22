openbase logo
feathers-authentication-client

by feathersjs-ecosystem
0.3.3 (see all)

[MOVED] The authentication client

Deprecated!
Feathers v3 is out and this module has moved to @feathersjs/authentication-client. See https://docs.feathersjs.com/migrating.html for more information.

Readme

@feathersjs/authentication-client

Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

The authentication plugin for feathers-client

Installation

npm install @feathersjs/authentication-client --save

Quick example

const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const auth = require('@feathersjs/authentication-client');

const app = feathers();

// Available options are listed in the "Options" section
app.configure(auth({
  storage: window.localStorage
}))

Documentation

Please refer to the @feathersjs/authentication-client documentation for more details.

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.

