Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.
The authentication plugin for feathers-client
npm install @feathersjs/authentication-client --save
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const auth = require('@feathersjs/authentication-client');
const app = feathers();
// Available options are listed in the "Options" section
app.configure(auth({
storage: window.localStorage
}))
Please refer to the @feathersjs/authentication-client documentation for more details.
Copyright (c) 2018
Licensed under the MIT license.