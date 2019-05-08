Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there.

Add Authentication to your FeathersJS app.

@feathersjs/authentication adds shared PassportJS authentication for Feathers HTTP REST and WebSocket transports using JSON Web Tokens.

Installation

npm install @ feathersjs / authentication --save

Quick example

const feathers = require ( '@feathersjs/feathers' ); const express = require ( '@feathersjs/express' ); const socketio = require ( '@feathersjs/socketio' ); const auth = require ( '@feathersjs/authentication' ); const local = require ( '@feathersjs/authentication-local' ); const jwt = require ( '@feathersjs/authentication-jwt' ); const memory = require ( 'feathers-memory' ); const app = express(feathers()); app.configure(express.rest()) .configure(socketio()) .use(express.json()) .use(express.urlencoded({ extended : true })) .configure(auth({ secret : 'supersecret' })) .configure(local()) .configure(jwt()) .use( '/users' , memory()) .use( '/' , express.static(__dirname + '/public' )) .use(express.errorHandler()); app.service( 'users' ).hooks({ after : local.hooks.protect( 'password' ) }); app.service( 'authentication' ).hooks({ before : { create : [ auth.hooks.authenticate([ 'jwt' , 'local' ]) ], remove : [ auth.hooks.authenticate( 'jwt' ) ] } }); app.service( 'users' ).hooks({ before : { find : [ auth.hooks.authenticate( 'jwt' ) ], create : [ local.hooks.hashPassword({ passwordField : 'password' }) ] } }); const port = 3030 ; let server = app.listen(port); server.on( 'listening' , function ( ) { console .log( `Feathers application started on localhost: ${port} ` ); });

Documentation

Please refer to the @feathersjs/authentication API documentation for more details.

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.