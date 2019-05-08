Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there.
Add Authentication to your FeathersJS app.
@feathersjs/authentication adds shared PassportJS authentication for Feathers HTTP REST and WebSocket transports using JSON Web Tokens.
npm install @feathersjs/authentication --save
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const express = require('@feathersjs/express');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');
const auth = require('@feathersjs/authentication');
const local = require('@feathersjs/authentication-local');
const jwt = require('@feathersjs/authentication-jwt');
const memory = require('feathers-memory');
const app = express(feathers());
app.configure(express.rest())
.configure(socketio())
.use(express.json())
.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }))
.configure(auth({ secret: 'supersecret' }))
.configure(local())
.configure(jwt())
.use('/users', memory())
.use('/', express.static(__dirname + '/public'))
.use(express.errorHandler());
app.service('users').hooks({
// Make sure `password` never gets sent to the client
after: local.hooks.protect('password')
});
app.service('authentication').hooks({
before: {
create: [
// You can chain multiple strategies
auth.hooks.authenticate(['jwt', 'local'])
],
remove: [
auth.hooks.authenticate('jwt')
]
}
});
// Add a hook to the user service that automatically replaces
// the password with a hash of the password before saving it.
app.service('users').hooks({
before: {
find: [
auth.hooks.authenticate('jwt')
],
create: [
local.hooks.hashPassword({ passwordField: 'password' })
]
}
});
const port = 3030;
let server = app.listen(port);
server.on('listening', function() {
console.log(`Feathers application started on localhost:${port}`);
});
Please refer to the @feathersjs/authentication API documentation for more details.
Copyright (c) 2018
Licensed under the MIT license.