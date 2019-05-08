openbase logo
feathers-authentication

by feathersjs-ecosystem
1.3.1 (see all)

[MOVED] Feathers local, token, and OAuth authentication over REST and Websockets using JSON Web Tokens (JWT) with PassportJS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
Feathers v3 is out and this module has moved to @feathersjs/authentication. See https://docs.feathersjs.com/migrating.html for more information.

Readme

@feathersjs/authentication

Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there.

Build Status

Add Authentication to your FeathersJS app.

@feathersjs/authentication adds shared PassportJS authentication for Feathers HTTP REST and WebSocket transports using JSON Web Tokens.

Installation

npm install @feathersjs/authentication --save

Quick example

const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const express = require('@feathersjs/express');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');
const auth = require('@feathersjs/authentication');
const local = require('@feathersjs/authentication-local');
const jwt = require('@feathersjs/authentication-jwt');
const memory = require('feathers-memory');

const app = express(feathers());
app.configure(express.rest())
 .configure(socketio())
 .use(express.json())
 .use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }))
 .configure(auth({ secret: 'supersecret' }))
 .configure(local())
 .configure(jwt())
 .use('/users', memory())
 .use('/', express.static(__dirname + '/public'))
 .use(express.errorHandler());

app.service('users').hooks({
  // Make sure `password` never gets sent to the client
  after: local.hooks.protect('password')
});

app.service('authentication').hooks({
 before: {
  create: [
   // You can chain multiple strategies
   auth.hooks.authenticate(['jwt', 'local'])
  ],
  remove: [
   auth.hooks.authenticate('jwt')
  ]
 }
});

// Add a hook to the user service that automatically replaces
// the password with a hash of the password before saving it.
app.service('users').hooks({
 before: {
  find: [
   auth.hooks.authenticate('jwt')
  ],
  create: [
   local.hooks.hashPassword({ passwordField: 'password' })
  ]
 }
});

const port = 3030;
let server = app.listen(port);
server.on('listening', function() {
 console.log(`Feathers application started on localhost:${port}`);
});

Documentation

Please refer to the @feathersjs/authentication API documentation for more details.

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.

