feathericon contains Sketch file, svg files, css / scss files and font files.
Download ZIP folder from here.
Copy the
css/ and
fonts/ directory to your project.
In the
<head> of your html, reference the location to your
feathericon.min.css.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/css/feathericon.min.css">
Place feathicon with
<i> tag in your html like this.
fe class is required to use our icons correctly. Check out our website to start using icons!
<i class="fe fe-heart"></i>
You can use feathericon with CDN files on jsdeliver.
Download ZIP folder from here.
Copy the
svg/sprite/sprite.feathericon.svg to your project.
In your html, place like this. You can set specify any
width,
height, and
fill with HTML attributes or CSS. Make sure put the icon name with hash after
.svg extension.
<svg width="16px" height="16px" fill="#0099cc" class="icon">
<use xlink:href="/<path-to-your>/sprite.feathericon.svg#heart"></use>
</svg>
.icon {
width: 16px;
height: 16px;
fill: #0099cc;
}
$ npm install feathericon --save
or
$ yarn add feathericon
Copy
fonts/ directory to your project.
$ cp -r node_modules/feathericon/build/fonts/ path/to/fonts
You can simply point your Sass (SCSS)
include-path at your
node_modules/ directory. This case is using gulp-sass.
gulp.task('sass', function () {
return gulp.src('path/to/*.scss')
.pipe(.sass({
loadPath : 'node_modules/feathericon/build/scss/',
outputStyle : 'compressed'
}).on('error', $.sass.logError))
.pipe(gulp.dest('path/to/css/'));
});
Then you can import it in your scss(sass) file.
@import "feathericon";
You can install via RubyGems.
Repositories:
Open the Sketch document in
src/feathericons.sketch. Each icon exists as an artboard within the Sketch document. If you’re adding an icon, duplicate one of the artboards and add your shapes to it. Be sure to give your artboard a name that makes sense.
If you've added a new icon, you'll need to add a new entry and keywords for it in the
data.json.
You can download from the Node.js download page, or install via package managers. Node.js comes with npm (See more).
Open the
feathericon/ directory in Terminal.
Run this command to install dependencies for building icons.
$ npm run setup
Run this command. Running the gulp task will generate the font, css, scss and SVGs, placing them in the
build/ directory.
$ npm run webfont
If you want to tweak font settings, edit
fontcustom.yml. feathericon is using FontCustom to build fonts, stylesheets such as
feathericon.css and
_feathericon.scss. If you need more information for FontCustom, visit their GitHub Repository.
If you have any ideas or find bugs, please send me Pull Requests or let me know with GitHub Issues :)
MIT (C) 2018 Megumi Hano