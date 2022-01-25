Feather Icons React

yarn add feather-icons-react

This package lets you use Feather Icons as a React Component. It currently supports up to version 4.28.0

Usage

import FeatherIcon from 'feather-icons-react' ; < FeatherIcon icon = "close" />

Setting a size:

Size can be passed as either string or number.

e.g.: <FeatherIcon icon="copy" size="24" /> or <... size={24} />

Sizes can always be easily overridden by CSS.

Setting fill and other properties

Fill defaults to none, but can be passed as a React prop

<FeatherIcon icon="heart" fill="red" />

Addtionally, you can add any other SVG tag properties, and they will pass through.

Setting colors

Use CSS. The icons default to use currentColor. This is equivalent to whatever text color is being used in the icon's container.

Dynamically change icons

Toggle icon example:

const ToggleIconContainer = () => { const [icon, setIcon] = useState( 'x' ); return ( < div > < FeatherIcon icon = {icon} /> < ul > < li > < button onClick = {() => setIcon('x')}> Make the Icon an X </ button > </ li > < li > < button onClick = {() => setIcon('anchor')}> Make the Icon an Anchor </ button > </ li > < li > < button onClick = {() => setIcon('box')}> Make the Icon a box </ button > </ li > </ ul > </ div > ); };

The icons are all square, based on a 24x24 grid.

The full list of icon names can be referenced at: feathericons.com

Contributing

To build the bundled assets for consumption yarn build

Updating the icons

If you found a missing icon, it is pretty easy to generate a new icons.json and get a PR up so this package stays in sync with the latest feather icons. Go into your desired project directory (ideally one directory above where you have feather-icons-react saved)

git clone https://github.com/feathericons/feather.git cd feather && npx install npx babel-node bin/build-icons-json.js cp dist/icons.json ../feather-icons-react/src/icons.json Now open the file you just copied. Format the file, try to avoid entire green so the diff looks neat in the PR.

Alternatively, you can simply copy just the lines from the JSON file you know are missing. This is easier if you're just adding one new icon.

