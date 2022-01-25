yarn add feather-icons-react
This package lets you use Feather Icons as a React Component. It currently supports up to version 4.28.0
import FeatherIcon from 'feather-icons-react';
<FeatherIcon icon="close" />
Setting a size:
Size can be passed as either string or number.
e.g.:
<FeatherIcon icon="copy" size="24" /> or
<... size={24} />
Sizes can always be easily overridden by CSS.
Setting fill and other properties
Fill defaults to none, but can be passed as a React prop
<FeatherIcon icon="heart" fill="red" />
Addtionally, you can add any other SVG tag properties, and they will pass through.
Setting colors
Use CSS. The icons default to use currentColor. This is equivalent to whatever text color is being used in the icon's container.
Toggle icon example:
const ToggleIconContainer = () => {
const [icon, setIcon] = useState('x');
return (
<div>
<FeatherIcon icon={icon} />
<ul>
<li>
<button onClick={() => setIcon('x')}>
Make the Icon an X
</button>
</li>
<li>
<button onClick={() => setIcon('anchor')}>
Make the Icon an Anchor
</button>
</li>
<li>
<button onClick={() => setIcon('box')}>
Make the Icon a box
</button>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
);
};
The icons are all square, based on a 24x24 grid.
The full list of icon names can be referenced at: feathericons.com
To build the bundled assets for consumption
yarn build
If you found a missing icon, it is pretty easy to generate a new icons.json and get a PR up so this package stays in sync with the latest feather icons. Go into your desired project directory (ideally one directory above where you have feather-icons-react saved)
git clone https://github.com/feathericons/feather.git
cd feather && npx install
npx babel-node bin/build-icons-json.js
cp dist/icons.json ../feather-icons-react/src/icons.json
Alternatively, you can simply copy just the lines from the JSON file you know are missing. This is easier if you're just adding one new icon.