Feather is a collection of simply beautiful open source icons. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency, and flexibility.
npm install feather-icons
Start with this CodePen Template to begin prototyping with Feather in the browser.
Or copy and paste the following code snippet into a blank
html file.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<title></title>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/feather-icons"></script>
<body>
<!-- example icon -->
<i data-feather="circle"></i>
<script>
feather.replace()
</script>
</body>
</html>
At its core, Feather is a collection of SVG files. This means that you can use Feather icons in all the same ways you can use SVGs (e.g.
img,
background-image,
inline,
object,
embed,
iframe). Here's a helpful article detailing the many ways SVGs can be used on the web: SVG on the Web – Implementation Options
The following are additional ways you can use Feather.
Note: If you intend to use Feather with a CDN, you can skip this installation step.
Install with npm.
npm install feather-icons --save
Or just copy
feather.js or
feather.min.js into your project directory. You don't need both
feather.js and
feather.min.js.
Include
feather.js or
feather.min.js with a
<script> tag:
<script src="path/to/dist/feather.js"></script>
Note:
feather.jsand
feather.min.jsare located in the
distdirectory of the npm package.
Or load the script from a CDN provider:
<!-- choose one -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/feather-icons"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/feather-icons/dist/feather.min.js"></script>
After including the script,
feather will be available as a global variable.
To use an icon on your page, add a
data-feather attribute with the icon name to an element:
<i data-feather="circle"></i>
See the complete list of icons at feathericons.com.
Call the
feather.replace() method:
<script>
feather.replace()
</script>
All elements that have a
data-feather attribute will be replaced with SVG markup corresponding to their
data-feather attribute value. See the API Reference for more information about
feather.replace().
Install with npm:
npm install feather-icons --save
const feather = require('feather-icons')
feather.icons.x
// {
// name: 'x',
// contents: '<line ... /><line ... />`,
// tags: ['cancel', 'close', 'delete', 'remove'],
// attrs: {
// class: 'feather feather-x',
// xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg',
// width: 24,
// height: 24,
// viewBox: '0 0 24 24',
// fill: 'none',
// stroke: 'currentColor',
// 'stroke-width': 2,
// 'stroke-linecap': 'round',
// 'stroke-linejoin': 'round',
// },
// toSvg: [Function],
// }
feather.icons.x.toSvg()
// <svg class="feather feather-x" ...><line ... /><line ... /></svg>
feather.icons.x.toSvg({ class: 'foo bar', 'stroke-width': 1, color: 'red' })
// <svg class="feather feather-x foo bar" stroke-width="1" color="red" ...><line ... /><line ... /></svg>
See the API Reference for more information about the available properties and methods of the
feather object.
Note: If you intend to use Feather with a CDN, you can skip this installation step.
Install with npm.
npm install feather-icons --save
Or just copy
feather-sprite.svg into your project directory.
Include an icon on your page with the following markup:
<svg
width="24"
height="24"
fill="none"
stroke="currentColor"
stroke-width="2"
stroke-linecap="round"
stroke-linejoin="round"
>
<use href="path/to/feather-sprite.svg#circle"/>
</svg>
Note:
circlein the above example can be replaced with any valid icon name. See the complete list of icon names at feathericons.com.
However, this markup can be simplified using a simple CSS class to avoid repetition of SVG attributes between icons:
.feather {
width: 24px;
height: 24px;
stroke: currentColor;
stroke-width: 2;
stroke-linecap: round;
stroke-linejoin: round;
fill: none;
}
<svg class="feather">
<use href="path/to/dist/feather-sprite.svg#circle"/>
</svg>
Feather is available as a Figma component library. To use the components, log in to your Figma account and duplicate the file to your drafts.
feather.icons
An object with data about every icon.
feather.icons.x
// {
// name: 'x',
// contents: '<line ... /><line ... />',
// tags: ['cancel', 'close', 'delete', 'remove'],
// attrs: {
// class: 'feather feather-x',
// xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg',
// width: 24,
// height: 24,
// viewBox: '0 0 24 24',
// fill: 'none',
// stroke: 'currentColor',
// 'stroke-width': 2,
// 'stroke-linecap': 'round',
// 'stroke-linejoin': 'round',
// },
// toSvg: [Function],
// }
feather.icons.x.toString()
// '<line ... /><line ... />'
Note:
xin the above example can be replaced with any valid icon name. See the complete list of icon names at feathericons.com. Icons with multi-word names (e.g.
arrow-right) cannot be accessed using dot notation (e.g.
feather.icons.x). Instead, use bracket notation (e.g.
feather.icons['arrow-right']).
feather.icons[name].toSvg([attrs])
Returns an SVG string.
|Name
|Type
|Description
attrs (optional)
|Object
|Key-value pairs in the
attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the
<svg> tag (e.g.
{ foo: 'bar' } maps to
foo="bar"). All default attributes on the
<svg> tag can be overridden with the
attrs object.
Hint: You might find these SVG attributes helpful for manipulating icons:
feather.icons.circle.toSvg()
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
feather.icons.circle.toSvg({ 'stroke-width': 1 })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
feather.icons.circle.toSvg({ class: 'foo bar' })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
feather.replace([attrs])
Replaces all elements that have a
data-feather attribute with SVG markup corresponding to the element's
data-feather attribute value.
|Name
|Type
|Description
attrs (optional)
|Object
|Key-value pairs in the
attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the
<svg> tag (e.g.
{ foo: 'bar' } maps to
foo="bar"). All default attributes on the
<svg> tag can be overridden with the
attrs object.
Note:
feather.replace()only works in a browser environment.
Simple usage:
<i data-feather="circle"></i>
<!--
<i> will be replaced with:
<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>
-->
<script>
feather.replace()
</script>
You can pass
feather.replace() an
attrs object:
<i data-feather="circle"></i>
<!--
<i> will be replaced with:
<svg class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>
-->
<script>
feather.replace({ class: 'foo bar', 'stroke-width': 1 })
</script>
All attributes on the placeholder element (i.e.
<i>) will be copied to the
<svg> tag:
<i data-feather="circle" id="my-circle" class="foo bar" stroke-width="1"></i>
<!--
<i> will be replaced with:
<svg id="my-circle" class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>
-->
<script>
feather.replace()
</script>
feather.toSvg(name, [attrs])
Note:
feather.toSvg()is deprecated. Please use
feather.icons[name].toSvg()instead.
Returns an SVG string.
|Name
|Type
|Description
name
|string
|Icon name
attrs (optional)
|Object
|Key-value pairs in the
attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the
<svg> tag (e.g.
{ foo: 'bar' } maps to
foo="bar"). All default attributes on the
<svg> tag can be overridden with the
attrs object.
feather.toSvg('circle')
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
feather.toSvg('circle', { 'stroke-width': 1 })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
feather.toSvg('circle', { class: 'foo bar' })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
For more info on how to contribute please see the contribution guidelines.
Feather is licensed under the MIT License.
Whenever I have to create icons in my project. feather icons are my go-to library. It has a huge amount of icons almost all the things they have icons. They are beautifully designed and in a perfect manner. Means considering the gaps btw the boundaries. You don't need to make the adjustment they are well adjusted.it is open source and they're making it much better day by day. simple easy to use, beautiful icon, just perfect.
Feather icons are awesome and my go-to icons when I've to get any icon like crumbs, arrows, and crosses(and that is pretty much whenever I work on anything where I'm alone). There are really neat, their view boxes are well defined and icons touch the boundaries... I've seen multiple sources where the icons are smaller than view box and hence need adjustment... no such case with these.
My favourite set of icons after Hero Icons. I have made a small package with a set of these icons that is exporting react components of the library. The svgs are well designed with consistency. Even though it has a lot of icons, it most certainly lacks few of them. If you need a package with all the icons, go for react-icons, else this is fine choice. Highly recommended.
Pretty icons but I wish it got updated more frequently, I wouldn't recommend using the SVG imports directly since there are many community packages for pretty much all the popular frontend frameworks.
Feather icons are just the same as font awesome, but if you use it, you're supporting open source and the people developing this library.