openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

feather-icons

by feathericons
4.28.0 (see all)

Simply beautiful open source icons

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48.4K

GitHub Stars

21.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Icon

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/558
Read All Reviews
akjha9721
ksorv
katharinbenson
elbougly
spawoz-work
nickdeny

Top Feedback

4Easy to Use
3Performant
1Great Documentation

Readme

Feather

Build status Coverage npm downloads npm version CDNJS version Donate

What is Feather?

Feather is a collection of simply beautiful open source icons. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency, and flexibility.

https://feathericons.com

npm install feather-icons

Table of Contents

Quick Start

Start with this CodePen Template to begin prototyping with Feather in the browser.

Or copy and paste the following code snippet into a blank html file.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <title></title>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/feather-icons"></script>
  <body>

    <!-- example icon -->
    <i data-feather="circle"></i>

    <script>
      feather.replace()
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Usage

At its core, Feather is a collection of SVG files. This means that you can use Feather icons in all the same ways you can use SVGs (e.g. img, background-image, inline, object, embed, iframe). Here's a helpful article detailing the many ways SVGs can be used on the web: SVG on the Web – Implementation Options

The following are additional ways you can use Feather.

Client-side JavaScript

1. Install

Note: If you intend to use Feather with a CDN, you can skip this installation step.

Install with npm.

npm install feather-icons --save

Or just copy feather.js or feather.min.js into your project directory. You don't need both feather.js and feather.min.js.

2. Include

Include feather.js or feather.min.js with a <script> tag:

<script src="path/to/dist/feather.js"></script>

Note: feather.js and feather.min.js are located in the dist directory of the npm package.

Or load the script from a CDN provider:

<!-- choose one -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/feather-icons"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/feather-icons/dist/feather.min.js"></script>

After including the script, feather will be available as a global variable.

3. Use

To use an icon on your page, add a data-feather attribute with the icon name to an element:

<i data-feather="circle"></i>

See the complete list of icons at feathericons.com.

4. Replace

Call the feather.replace() method:

<script>
  feather.replace()
</script>

All elements that have a data-feather attribute will be replaced with SVG markup corresponding to their data-feather attribute value. See the API Reference for more information about feather.replace().

Node

1. Install

Install with npm:

npm install feather-icons --save

2. Require

const feather = require('feather-icons')

3. Use

feather.icons.x
// {
//    name: 'x',
//    contents: '<line ... /><line ... />`,
//    tags: ['cancel', 'close', 'delete', 'remove'],
//    attrs: {
//      class: 'feather feather-x',
//      xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg',
//      width: 24,
//      height: 24,
//      viewBox: '0 0 24 24',
//      fill: 'none',
//      stroke: 'currentColor',
//      'stroke-width': 2,
//      'stroke-linecap': 'round',
//      'stroke-linejoin': 'round',
//    },
//    toSvg: [Function],
// }

feather.icons.x.toSvg()
// <svg class="feather feather-x" ...><line ... /><line ... /></svg>

feather.icons.x.toSvg({ class: 'foo bar', 'stroke-width': 1, color: 'red' })
// <svg class="feather feather-x foo bar" stroke-width="1" color="red" ...><line ... /><line ... /></svg>

See the API Reference for more information about the available properties and methods of the feather object.

SVG Sprite

1. Install

Note: If you intend to use Feather with a CDN, you can skip this installation step.

Install with npm.

npm install feather-icons --save

Or just copy feather-sprite.svg into your project directory.

2. Use

Include an icon on your page with the following markup:

<svg
  width="24"
  height="24"
  fill="none"
  stroke="currentColor"
  stroke-width="2"
  stroke-linecap="round"
  stroke-linejoin="round"
>
  <use href="path/to/feather-sprite.svg#circle"/>
</svg>

Note: circle in the above example can be replaced with any valid icon name. See the complete list of icon names at feathericons.com.

However, this markup can be simplified using a simple CSS class to avoid repetition of SVG attributes between icons:

.feather {
  width: 24px;
  height: 24px;
  stroke: currentColor;
  stroke-width: 2;
  stroke-linecap: round;
  stroke-linejoin: round;
  fill: none;
}

<svg class="feather">
  <use href="path/to/dist/feather-sprite.svg#circle"/>
</svg>

Figma

Feather is available as a Figma component library. To use the components, log in to your Figma account and duplicate the file to your drafts.

API Reference

feather.icons

An object with data about every icon.

Usage

feather.icons.x
// {
//    name: 'x',
//    contents: '<line ... /><line ... />',
//    tags: ['cancel', 'close', 'delete', 'remove'],
//    attrs: {
//      class: 'feather feather-x',
//      xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg',
//      width: 24,
//      height: 24,
//      viewBox: '0 0 24 24',
//      fill: 'none',
//      stroke: 'currentColor',
//      'stroke-width': 2,
//      'stroke-linecap': 'round',
//      'stroke-linejoin': 'round',
//    },
//    toSvg: [Function],
// }

feather.icons.x.toString()
// '<line ... /><line ... />'

Note: x in the above example can be replaced with any valid icon name. See the complete list of icon names at feathericons.com. Icons with multi-word names (e.g. arrow-right) cannot be accessed using dot notation (e.g. feather.icons.x). Instead, use bracket notation (e.g. feather.icons['arrow-right']).

View Source

feather.icons[name].toSvg([attrs])

Returns an SVG string.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
attrs (optional)ObjectKey-value pairs in the attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the <svg> tag (e.g. { foo: 'bar' } maps to foo="bar"). All default attributes on the <svg> tag can be overridden with the attrs object.

Hint: You might find these SVG attributes helpful for manipulating icons:

Usage

feather.icons.circle.toSvg()
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'

feather.icons.circle.toSvg({ 'stroke-width': 1 })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'

feather.icons.circle.toSvg({ class: 'foo bar' })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'

View Source

feather.replace([attrs])

Replaces all elements that have a data-feather attribute with SVG markup corresponding to the element's data-feather attribute value.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
attrs (optional)ObjectKey-value pairs in the attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the <svg> tag (e.g. { foo: 'bar' } maps to foo="bar"). All default attributes on the <svg> tag can be overridden with the attrs object.

Usage

Note: feather.replace() only works in a browser environment.

Simple usage:

<i data-feather="circle"></i>
<!--
<i> will be replaced with:
<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>
-->

<script>
  feather.replace()
</script>

You can pass feather.replace() an attrs object:

<i data-feather="circle"></i>
<!--
<i> will be replaced with:
<svg class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>
-->

<script>
  feather.replace({ class: 'foo bar', 'stroke-width': 1 })
</script>

All attributes on the placeholder element (i.e. <i>) will be copied to the <svg> tag:

<i data-feather="circle" id="my-circle" class="foo bar" stroke-width="1"></i>
<!--
<i> will be replaced with:
<svg id="my-circle" class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>
-->

<script>
  feather.replace()
</script>

View Source

(DEPRECATED) feather.toSvg(name, [attrs])

Note: feather.toSvg() is deprecated. Please use feather.icons[name].toSvg() instead.

Returns an SVG string.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
namestringIcon name
attrs (optional)ObjectKey-value pairs in the attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the <svg> tag (e.g. { foo: 'bar' } maps to foo="bar"). All default attributes on the <svg> tag can be overridden with the attrs object.

Usage

feather.toSvg('circle')
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'

feather.toSvg('circle', { 'stroke-width': 1 })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'

feather.toSvg('circle', { class: 'foo bar' })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'

View Source

Contributing

For more info on how to contribute please see the contribution guidelines.

Caught a mistake or want to contribute to the documentation? Edit this page on Github

License

Feather is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use4
Performant3
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
AmarjeetNew Delhi , INDIA73 Ratings78 Reviews
21 days ago

Whenever I have to create icons in my project. feather icons are my go-to library. It has a huge amount of icons almost all the things they have icons. They are beautifully designed and in a perfect manner. Means considering the gaps btw the boundaries. You don't need to make the adjustment they are well adjusted.it is open source and they're making it much better day by day. simple easy to use, beautiful icon, just perfect.

0
Saurav KhdooliaGurugram, India88 Ratings81 Reviews
On way to be : )
6 months ago
Easy to Use

Feather icons are awesome and my go-to icons when I've to get any icon like crumbs, arrows, and crosses(and that is pretty much whenever I work on anything where I'm alone). There are really neat, their view boxes are well defined and icons touch the boundaries... I've seen multiple sources where the icons are smaller than view box and hence need adjustment... no such case with these.

0
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

My favourite set of icons after Hero Icons. I have made a small package with a set of these icons that is exporting react components of the library. The svgs are well designed with consistency. Even though it has a lot of icons, it most certainly lacks few of them. If you need a package with all the icons, go for react-icons, else this is fine choice. Highly recommended.

0
elbougly52 Ratings123 Reviews
November 10, 2020

Pretty icons but I wish it got updated more frequently, I wouldn't recommend using the SVG imports directly since there are many community packages for pretty much all the popular frontend frameworks.

0
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Feather icons are just the same as font awesome, but if you use it, you're supporting open source and the people developing this library.

0

Alternatives

@carbon/iconsA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
68K
Weekly Downloads
485K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
68K
Weekly Downloads
448K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
68K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@carbon/pictogramsA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
359
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial