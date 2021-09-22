Feather

What is Feather?

Feather is a collection of simply beautiful open source icons. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency, and flexibility.

https://feathericons.com

npm install feather-icons

Table of Contents

Quick Start

Start with this CodePen Template to begin prototyping with Feather in the browser.

Or copy and paste the following code snippet into a blank html file.

< html lang = "en" > < title > </ title > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/feather-icons" > </ script > < body > < i data-feather = "circle" > </ i > < script > feather.replace() </ script > </ body > </ html >

Usage

At its core, Feather is a collection of SVG files. This means that you can use Feather icons in all the same ways you can use SVGs (e.g. img , background-image , inline , object , embed , iframe ). Here's a helpful article detailing the many ways SVGs can be used on the web: SVG on the Web – Implementation Options

The following are additional ways you can use Feather.

Client-side JavaScript

1. Install

Note: If you intend to use Feather with a CDN, you can skip this installation step.

Install with npm.

npm install feather-icons --save

Or just copy feather.js or feather.min.js into your project directory. You don't need both feather.js and feather.min.js .

2. Include

Include feather.js or feather.min.js with a <script> tag:

< script src = "path/to/dist/feather.js" > </ script >

Note: feather.js and feather.min.js are located in the dist directory of the npm package.

Or load the script from a CDN provider:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/feather-icons" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/feather-icons/dist/feather.min.js" > </ script >

After including the script, feather will be available as a global variable.

3. Use

To use an icon on your page, add a data-feather attribute with the icon name to an element:

< i data-feather = "circle" > </ i >

See the complete list of icons at feathericons.com.

4. Replace

Call the feather.replace() method:

< script > feather.replace() </ script >

All elements that have a data-feather attribute will be replaced with SVG markup corresponding to their data-feather attribute value. See the API Reference for more information about feather.replace() .

Node

1. Install

Install with npm:

npm install feather-icons --save

2. Require

const feather = require ( 'feather-icons' )

3. Use

feather.icons.x feather.icons.x.toSvg() feather.icons.x.toSvg({ class : 'foo bar' , 'stroke-width' : 1 , color : 'red' })

See the API Reference for more information about the available properties and methods of the feather object.

SVG Sprite

1. Install

Note: If you intend to use Feather with a CDN, you can skip this installation step.

Install with npm.

npm install feather-icons --save

Or just copy feather-sprite.svg into your project directory.

2. Use

Include an icon on your page with the following markup:

< svg width = "24" height = "24" fill = "none" stroke = "currentColor" stroke-width = "2" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" > < use href = "path/to/feather-sprite.svg#circle" /> </ svg >

Note: circle in the above example can be replaced with any valid icon name. See the complete list of icon names at feathericons.com.

However, this markup can be simplified using a simple CSS class to avoid repetition of SVG attributes between icons:

.feather { width : 24px ; height : 24px ; stroke : currentColor; stroke-width : 2 ; stroke-linecap : round; stroke-linejoin : round; fill : none; }

< svg class = "feather" > < use href = "path/to/dist/feather-sprite.svg#circle" /> </ svg >

Figma

Feather is available as a Figma component library. To use the components, log in to your Figma account and duplicate the file to your drafts.

API Reference

An object with data about every icon.

Usage

feather.icons.x feather.icons.x.toString()

Note: x in the above example can be replaced with any valid icon name. See the complete list of icon names at feathericons.com. Icons with multi-word names (e.g. arrow-right ) cannot be accessed using dot notation (e.g. feather.icons.x ). Instead, use bracket notation (e.g. feather.icons['arrow-right'] ).

View Source

Returns an SVG string.

Parameters

Name Type Description attrs (optional) Object Key-value pairs in the attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the <svg> tag (e.g. { foo: 'bar' } maps to foo="bar" ). All default attributes on the <svg> tag can be overridden with the attrs object.

Hint: You might find these SVG attributes helpful for manipulating icons: color

width

height

stroke-width

stroke-linecap

stroke-linejoin

Usage

feather.icons.circle.toSvg() feather.icons.circle.toSvg({ 'stroke-width' : 1 }) feather.icons.circle.toSvg({ class : 'foo bar' })

View Source

Replaces all elements that have a data-feather attribute with SVG markup corresponding to the element's data-feather attribute value.

Parameters

Name Type Description attrs (optional) Object Key-value pairs in the attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the <svg> tag (e.g. { foo: 'bar' } maps to foo="bar" ). All default attributes on the <svg> tag can be overridden with the attrs object.

Usage

Note: feather.replace() only works in a browser environment.

Simple usage:

< i data-feather = "circle" > </ i > < script > feather.replace() </ script >

You can pass feather.replace() an attrs object:

< i data-feather = "circle" > </ i > < script > feather.replace({ class : 'foo bar' , 'stroke-width' : 1 }) </ script >

All attributes on the placeholder element (i.e. <i> ) will be copied to the <svg> tag:

< i data-feather = "circle" id = "my-circle" class = "foo bar" stroke-width = "1" > </ i > < script > feather.replace() </ script >

View Source

Note: feather.toSvg() is deprecated. Please use feather.icons[name].toSvg() instead.

Returns an SVG string.

Parameters

Name Type Description name string Icon name attrs (optional) Object Key-value pairs in the attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the <svg> tag (e.g. { foo: 'bar' } maps to foo="bar" ). All default attributes on the <svg> tag can be overridden with the attrs object.

Usage

feather.toSvg( 'circle' ) feather.toSvg( 'circle' , { 'stroke-width' : 1 }) feather.toSvg( 'circle' , { class : 'foo bar' })

View Source

Contributing

For more info on how to contribute please see the contribution guidelines.

License

Feather is licensed under the MIT License.