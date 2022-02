Vant

Mobile UI Components built on Vue

🔥 文档网站(国内) 🌈 文档网站(GitHub) 🇨🇳 中文版介绍

Features

🚀 1KB Component average size (min+gzip)

🚀 65+ High quality components

💪 90%+ Unit test coverage

💪 Written in TypeScript

📖 Extensive documentation and demos

📖 Provide Sketch and Axure design resources

🍭 Support Vue 2 & Vue 3

🍭 Support Tree Shaking

🍭 Support Custom Theme

🍭 Support Accessibility (still improving)

🍭 Support i18n

🌍 Support SSR

Install

Using npm to install:

npm i vant npm i vant@latest-v2

Using yarn or pnpm :

yarn add vant pnpm add vant

Quickstart

import { createApp } from 'vue' ; import { Button } from 'vant' ; import 'vant/lib/index.css' ; const app = createApp(); app.use(Button);

See more in Quickstart.

Browser Support

Vant 2 supports modern browsers and Android >= 4.0、iOS >= 8.0.

Vant 3 supports modern browsers and Chrome >= 51、iOS >= 10.0 (same as Vue 3).

Official Ecosystem

Project Description vant-weapp WeChat MiniProgram UI vant-demo Collection of Vant demos vant-cli Scaffold for UI library vant-icons Vant icons vant-touch-emulator Using vant in desktop browsers

Community Ecosystem

Project Description 3lang3/react-vant React mobile UI Components based on Vant rc-ui-lib React mobile UI Components based on Vant vant-aliapp Alipay MiniProgram UI taroify Vant Taro vant-theme Online theme preview built on Vant UI @antmjs/vantui Mobile UI Components based on Vant, supporting Taro and React

Preview

You can scan the following QR code to access the demo:

Core Team

Core contributors of Vant and Vant Weapp:

All Contributors

Thanks to the following friends for their contributions to Vant:

Contribution Guide

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

LICENSE

MIT