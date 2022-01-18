⚡ The Fastest: Nothing similar (in the NodeJS world) beats
fdir in speed. It can easily crawl a directory containing 1 million files in < 1 second.
💡 Stupidly Easy:
fdir uses expressive Builder pattern to build the crawler increasing code readability.
🤖 Zero Dependencies*:
fdir only uses NodeJS
fs &
path modules.
🕺 Astonishingly Small: < 2KB in size gzipped & minified.
🔥 All Node Versions Supported: Unlike other similar libraries that have dropped support for Node versions < 10,
fdir supports all versions >= 6.
🖮 Hackable: Extending
fdir is extremely simple now that the new Builder API is here. Feel free to experiment around.
*
picomatch must be installed manually by the user to support globbing.
Do you like this project? Support me by donating, creating an issue, becoming a stargazer, or opening a pull request. Thanks.
This project is not dead. In terms of performance, I don't think there is anything more to be done. This is as fast a NodeJS Directory Crawler as you can get. I could be wrong though.
What's next:
Contributions are welcome in all these.
You can install using
npm:
$ npm i fdir
or Yarn:
$ yarn add fdir
const { fdir } = require("fdir");
// create the builder
const api = new fdir().withFullPaths().crawl("path/to/dir");
// get all files in a directory synchronously
const files = api.sync();
// or asynchronously
api.withPromise().then((files) => {
// do something with the result here.
});
I have written in-depth documentation here.
Specs:
Notes:
no-op (without options) version of
fdir.
$ sudo cpupower frequency-set --governor performance
Last updated: May 13, 2020 (fdir v3.3.0)
$ yarn bench:glob
glob pattern used:
**.js&
**/**.js
|Synchronous
|Asynchronous
Last updated: May 10, 2020 (fdir v3.0.0)
$ yarn bench
|Synchronous
|Asynchronous
Older versions of fdir (1.x & 2.x) used synchronous
lstat call (
lstatSync) in the asynchronous API to acheive speed on Node < 10. This has been fixed in fdir 3.0.0.
|Synchronous
Copyright © 2020 Abdullah Atta under MIT. Read full text here.