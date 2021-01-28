openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fl

fd-lock

by Mathias Buus
1.2.0 (see all)

Advisory cross-platform lock on a file using a file descriptor to it.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fd-lock

Advisory cross-platform lock on a file using a file descriptor to it.

npm install fd-lock

Usage

const lock = require('fd-lock')

// Can we lock the file using the fd?
console.log(lock(fd))

API

bool = lock(fd)

Try to lock access to a file using a file descriptor. Returns true if the file could be locked, false if not.

Note that the lock is only advisory and there is nothing stopping someone from accessing the file by simply ignoring the lock.

Works across processes as well.

bool = lock.unlock(fd)

Unlocks a file if you have the lock.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial