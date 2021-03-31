Warning: on February 2, 2017, the Firebase Team released the admin.messaging() service to their node.js admin module. This new service makes this module kind of deprecated

A Node.JS simple interface to Google's Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM). Supports both android and iOS, including topic messages, and parallel calls.

Aditionally it also keeps the callback behavior for the new firebase messaging service.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install fcm-node

Usage

There are 2 ways to use this lib:

The classic one

Generate a Server Key on your app's firebase console and pass it to the FCM constructor Create a message object and call the send() function

Classic usage example:

var FCM = require ( 'fcm-node' ); var serverKey = 'YOURSERVERKEYHERE' ; var fcm = new FCM(serverKey); var message = { to : 'registration_token' , collapse_key : 'your_collapse_key' , notification : { title : 'Title of your push notification' , body : 'Body of your push notification' }, data : { my_key : 'my value' , my_another_key : 'my another value' } }; fcm.send(message, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log( "Something has gone wrong!" ); } else { console .log( "Successfully sent with response: " , response); } });

The new one

Go to your Service account tab in your project's settings and download/generate your app's private key. Add this file in your project's workspace Import that file with a require('path/to/privatekey.json') style call and pass the object to the FCM constructor Create a message object and call the send() function

"New" usage example

const FCM = require ( 'fcm-node' ) var serverKey = require ( 'path/to/privatekey.json' ) var fcm = new FCM(serverKey) var message = { to : 'registration_token' , collapse_key : 'your_collapse_key' , notification : { title : 'Title of your push notification' , body : 'Body of your push notification' }, data : { my_key : 'my value' , my_another_key : 'my another value' } } fcm.send(message, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log( "Something has gone wrong!" ) } else { console .log( "Successfully sent with response: " , response) } })

Multi client support (thanks to @nswbmw)

const FCM = require ( 'fcm-node' ) let fcm1 = new FCM(KEY_1) let fcm2 = new FCM(KEY_2)

Topic subscription on web clients

Web clients doesn't have a "native" way to subscribe/unsubscribe from topics other than manually requesting, managing and registering with the google's iid servers. To resolve this "barrier" your server can easily handle the web client's sub/unsub requests with this lib.

For more detailed information, please take a look at Google InstanceID Reference.

PS: For mobile clients you can still use the native calls to subscribe/unsubscribe with one-liner calls

Android

FirebaseMessaging.getInstance().subscribeToTopic( "news" );

iOS

[[FIRMessaging messaging] subscribeToTopic:@"/topics/news"];

var FCM = require ( 'fcm-node' ); var serverKey = 'YOURSERVERKEYHERE' ; var fcm = new FCM(serverKey); fcm.subscribeToTopic([ 'device_token_1' , 'device_token_2' ], 'some_topic_name' , (err, res) => { assert.ifError(err); assert.ok(res); done(); });

var FCM = require ( 'fcm-node' ); var serverKey = 'YOURSERVERKEYHERE' ; var fcm = new FCM(serverKey); fcm.unsubscribeToTopic([ 'device_token_1' , 'device_token_2' ], 'some_topic_name' , (err, res) => { assert.ifError(err); assert.ok(res); done(); });

Notes

See FCM documentation for general details.

See Firebase Cloud Messaging HTTP Protocol for details about the HTTP syntax used and JSON fields, notification and data objects. (STRONGLY RECOMMENDED)

On iOS, set content_available to true to receive data while your app is in background. (As seen in FCM Docs)

Credits

Extended by Leonardo Pereira (me). Based on the great work on fcm-push by Rasmunandar Rustam cloned and modified from there, which in its turn, was cloned and modified from Changshin Lee's node-gcm

License

MIT

Changelog

1.6.0 - Multi client support - Thanks to @nswbmw for this feature 1.5.2 - fixed a bug where the send callback was being called twice - Thanks to @cesardmoro for this fix 1.3.0 - Added proxy capabilities - Thanks to @crackjack for this feature 1.2.0 - Added topic subscriptions management for web clients - Thanks to @sofiapm for this feature

1.1.0 - Support for the new firebase node.js sdk methods

1.0.14 - Added example file to quick tests

1.0.13 - Added a error response in case of TopicsMessageRateExceeded response

1.0.12 - Refactored the client removing the Event Emitter's Logic to fix concurrency issues. Using pure callbacks now also avoids memory leak in specific scenarios with lots of parallel calls to send function.

1.0.11 - \<FIX> send function returning error objects when multicast messages (or individually targeted) returned both error and success keys on response message (even with error counter = 0 )

1.0.9 - Updated Documentation

1.0.8 - \<FIX> 'icon' field no longer required in notification

1.0.7 - renaming repository

1.0.6 - bugfix: send function was always returning an error object for multicast messages (multiple registration ids)

1.0.5 - bugfix with UTF-8 enconding and chunk-encoded transfers

1.0.1 - forked from fcm-push and extended to accept topic messages without errors

