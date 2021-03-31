A Node.JS simple interface to Google's Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM). Supports both android and iOS, including topic messages, and parallel calls.
Aditionally it also keeps the callback behavior for the new firebase messaging service.
Via npm:
$ npm install fcm-node
There are 2 ways to use this lib:
var FCM = require('fcm-node');
var serverKey = 'YOURSERVERKEYHERE'; //put your server key here
var fcm = new FCM(serverKey);
var message = { //this may vary according to the message type (single recipient, multicast, topic, et cetera)
to: 'registration_token',
collapse_key: 'your_collapse_key',
notification: {
title: 'Title of your push notification',
body: 'Body of your push notification'
},
data: { //you can send only notification or only data(or include both)
my_key: 'my value',
my_another_key: 'my another value'
}
};
fcm.send(message, function(err, response){
if (err) {
console.log("Something has gone wrong!");
} else {
console.log("Successfully sent with response: ", response);
}
});
require('path/to/privatekey.json') style call and pass the object to the FCM constructor
const FCM = require('fcm-node')
var serverKey = require('path/to/privatekey.json') //put the generated private key path here
var fcm = new FCM(serverKey)
var message = { //this may vary according to the message type (single recipient, multicast, topic, et cetera)
to: 'registration_token',
collapse_key: 'your_collapse_key',
notification: {
title: 'Title of your push notification',
body: 'Body of your push notification'
},
data: { //you can send only notification or only data(or include both)
my_key: 'my value',
my_another_key: 'my another value'
}
}
fcm.send(message, function(err, response){
if (err) {
console.log("Something has gone wrong!")
} else {
console.log("Successfully sent with response: ", response)
}
})
const FCM = require('fcm-node')
let fcm1 = new FCM(KEY_1)
let fcm2 = new FCM(KEY_2)
Web clients doesn't have a "native" way to subscribe/unsubscribe from topics other than manually requesting, managing and registering with the google's iid servers. To resolve this "barrier" your server can easily handle the web client's sub/unsub requests with this lib.
For more detailed information, please take a look at Google InstanceID Reference.
PS: For mobile clients you can still use the native calls to subscribe/unsubscribe with one-liner calls
FirebaseMessaging.getInstance().subscribeToTopic("news");
[[FIRMessaging messaging] subscribeToTopic:@"/topics/news"];
var FCM = require('fcm-node');
var serverKey = 'YOURSERVERKEYHERE'; //put your server key here
var fcm = new FCM(serverKey);
fcm.subscribeToTopic([ 'device_token_1', 'device_token_2' ], 'some_topic_name', (err, res) => {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.ok(res);
done();
});
var FCM = require('fcm-node');
var serverKey = 'YOURSERVERKEYHERE'; //put your server key here
var fcm = new FCM(serverKey);
fcm.unsubscribeToTopic([ 'device_token_1', 'device_token_2' ], 'some_topic_name', (err, res) => {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.ok(res);
done();
});
Extended by Leonardo Pereira (me). Based on the great work on fcm-push by Rasmunandar Rustam cloned and modified from there, which in its turn, was cloned and modified from Changshin Lee's node-gcm
1.6.0 - Multi client support - Thanks to @nswbmw for this feature
1.5.2 - fixed a bug where the send callback was being called twice - Thanks to @cesardmoro for this fix
1.3.0 - Added proxy capabilities - Thanks to @crackjack for this feature
1.2.0 - Added topic subscriptions management for web clients - Thanks to @sofiapm for this feature
1.1.0 - Support for the new firebase node.js sdk methods
1.0.14 - Added example file to quick tests
1.0.13 - Added a error response in case of TopicsMessageRateExceeded response
1.0.12 - Refactored the client removing the Event Emitter's Logic to fix concurrency issues. Using pure callbacks now also avoids memory leak in specific scenarios with lots of parallel calls to send function.
1.0.11 - \<FIX> send function returning error objects when multicast messages (or individually targeted) returned both error and success keys on response message (even with error counter = 0 )
1.0.9 - Updated Documentation
1.0.8 - \<FIX> 'icon' field no longer required in notification
1.0.7 - renaming repository
1.0.6 - bugfix: send function was always returning an error object for multicast messages (multiple registration ids)
1.0.5 - bugfix with UTF-8 enconding and chunk-encoded transfers
1.0.1 - forked from fcm-push and extended to accept topic messages without errors