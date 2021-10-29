FClone

Clone objects by dropping circular references

This module clones a Javascript object in safe mode (eg: drops circular values) recursively. Circular values are replaced with a string: '[Circular]' .

Ideas from tracker1/safe-clone-deep. I improved the workflow a bit by:

refactoring the code (complete rewrite)

fixing node 6+

micro optimizations

use of Array.isArray and Buffer.isBuffer

Node 0.10 compatible, distributed files are translated to es2015.

Installation

npm install fclone bower install fclone

Usage

const fclone = require ( 'fclone' ); let a = { c : 'hello' }; a.b = a; let o = fclone(a); console .log(o); console .log( JSON .stringify(o));

Benchmarks

Some benchs: