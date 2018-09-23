FC Buffer

Serialization library geared towards immutable data storage such as blockchains.

For EOS compatible implementation use this library from eosjs instead.

FC Buffer is a recent refactor from serialization code used in Bitshares and Steem. Some of the serialization code was reduced and the definitions language added. The definition format may change.

Features

Validation and error reporting

Concise and intuitive binary format

Compatible with the FC library used in Graphene blockchains

Extendable JSON structure definitions

Binary and JSON string serialization

Unit testing and code coverage

Non Features

Consider Cap'n Proto or Protocol Buffers if your data structures need to be extended at the serialization layer.

No streams, smaller blockchain sized objects are used

Example

Fcbuffer = require ( 'fcbuffer' ) assert = require ( 'assert' ) definitions = { message_type : 'fixed_string16' , account_name : 'fixed_string32' , message : { fields : { from : 'account_name' , to : 'account_name' , cc : 'account_name[]' , type : 'message_type' , data : 'bytes' } } } fcbuffer = Fcbuffer(definitions, { defaults : true }) assert(fcbuffer.errors.length === 0 , fcbuffer.errors) var {message} = fcbuffer.structs message.toObject() msg = { from : 'jc' , to : 'dan' , cc : [ 'abc' ], type : '' , data : '0f0f0f' } buf = Fcbuffer.toBuffer(message, msg) obj = Fcbuffer.fromBuffer(message, buf) assert.deepEqual(msg, obj) fcbuffer2 = fcbuffer.extend({ permission_name : 'fixed_string16' , permission_level : { fields : { actor : 'account_name' , permission : 'permission_name' } } }) assert(fcbuffer2.errors.length === 0 , fcbuffer2.errors) var {permission_level} = fcbuffer2.structs permission_level.toObject()

References

Environment

Node 6+ and browser (browserify, webpack, etc)