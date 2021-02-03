Fcaljs is an extensive math expression evaluator library for JavaScript and Node.js. Using fcal, you can perform basic arithmetic, percentage operations with precision. It features a flexible expression parser with a large set of built-in units, functions and constants. Inspired from Soulver

Features

Units

Variables

Functions

Example

const fcal = new Fcal(); fcal.evaluate( 'radius : 23 m' ); fcal.evaluate( 'PI * radius ^ 2' ); fcal.evaluate( 'PI2 * radius' ); fcal.evaluate( 'log(23)' ); fcal.evaluate( '23 % of 1023' ); fcal.evaluate( '200 sec + 120 %' ); fcal.evaluate( '20 minutes + 34 day in sec' ); fcal.evaluate( 'sin(PI)' ); fcal.evaluate( 'E' ); fcal.evaluate( 'speed = 20 kph' ); fcal.evaluate( 'speed in mps' ); fcal.evaluate( '23 C add 123 F' ); fcal.evaluate( '1.2 nsec + 3 week in sec' ); fcal.evaluate( '0b1010011 day + 45' ); fcal.evaluate( '23.44 kmh in oct' );

Install

Browser

the library is the single JavaScript file fcal.js (or minified, fcal.min.js).

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/fcal/dist/fcal.js" > </ script >

$ npm install --save fcal

const { Fcal } = require ( 'fcal' );

Use

const { Fcal } = require ( 'fcal' ); const fcal = new Fcal(); var value = fcal.evaluate( '102 day in minutes + abs(-34 day) in sec' ); console .log(value);

Percentage

var value = fcal.evaluate( '27% of 230 cm' ); console .log(value);

You can perform general percentage operation with + , -

var value = fcal.evaluate( '1024 m + 6.1%' ); console .log(value);

If type of left and right hand side of of is same, then operation will return percentage

var value = fcal.evaluate( '10 of 10.100' ); console .log(value);

Scales

You can use Thousand k , million M and billion B scales.

var value = Fcal.eval( '-0x14 M' ); console .log(value);

Equality and comparison

console .log(Fcal.eval( '100 == 1230' )); console .log(Fcal.eval( '20 cm < 1 m' )); console .log(Fcal.eval( '100 cm != 100 m' ));

You can use === to compare irrespective type of value

console .log(Fcal.eval( '100 C === 100 F' ));

Ternary operator

var value = Fcal.eval( '234 cm > 1 m and true ? 34: 100' ); console .log(value);

Syntax errors

Fcal will throw exception if there is error with expression

For more error context, use info method in FcalError

try { var value = Fcal.eval( '343 + 23.45E+*34' ); } catch (e) { if (e instanceof FcalError) { console .log(e.info()); } }

Format

Format the results

var value = Fcal.eval( '10345345.3454' ); console .log(value.toFormat());

Strict mode

By default, fcal will not throw exception if you try to use operations between different types or different units

But with strict mode

const fcal = new Fcal(); fcal.setStrict( true ) try { var value = fcal.evaluate( '23% + 34 cm + 1' ); } catch (e) { if (e instanceof FcalError) { console .log(e.info()); }

Using expression

You can change state of expression , re evaluate it

const { Fcal } = require ( 'fcal' ); const exp = new Fcal().expression( 'PI * radius cm ^ 2' ); exp.setValues({ radius : 8 }); console .log(exp.evaluate()); exp.setValues({ radius : 10 }); console .log(exp.evaluate()); exp.setValues({ radius : Infinity }); console .log(exp.evaluate());

