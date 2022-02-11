FBT is an internationalization framework for JavaScript designed to be not just powerful and flexible, but also simple and intuitive. It helps with the following:
See our demo here See our React Native demo here
git clone git@github.com:facebook/fbt.git
cd fbt
yarn install
NOTE: if you make changes to the fbt runtime that you'd like to test in the demo-app, be sure to run this command to rebuild the JS code:
yarn build-runtime
See how to use the source directly with Babel and Webpack in our demo-app.
FBT works by transforming your
<fbt> and
fbt(...) constructs via
Babel plugins. These plugins serve to extract strings from source and
lookup translated payloads generated at build-time. FBT creates tables
of all possible variations for the given fbt phrase and accesses this
at runtime.
https://facebook.github.io/fbt
See the CONTRIBUTING file for how to help out.
See CHANGELOG.
babel-plugin-fbt-runtime)
# Go to the module's folder (where package.json is located)
cd fbt-runtime/
# or
# cd packages/babel-plugin-fbt/
# cd packages/babel-plugin-runtime/
# publishes to npm and push new git tag to Github
yarn publish_to_npm_latest
FBT is MIT licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.