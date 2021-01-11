A runtime-independent test framework for Flow Based Programming (FBP) component and graphs, using declarative, data-driven testing.
One can use fbp-spec to do testing at multiple levels, each approximately corresponding to the different architectural levels of Flow Based Programming:
In production
Note:
fbp-spec is intended for use by application and component-library developers.
The following is considered out-of-scope:
Set up fbp-spec as an NPM dependency
npm install --save-dev fbp-spec
or, install it globally. Useful if you just want the commandline tool.
npm install -g fbp-spec
Each declared test suite loads an FBP component (or graph) fixture, and runs a set of test cases by sending a set of input data to input ports and verifying the output data against the expected results.
name: "Simple example of passing tests"
topic: "core/Repeat"
fixture:
type: 'fbp'
data: |
INPORT=it.IN:IN
OUTPORT=f.OUT:OUT
it(core/Repeat) OUT -> IN f(core/Repeat)
cases:
-
name: 'sending a boolean'
assertion: 'should repeat the same'
inputs:
in: true
expect:
out:
equals: true
-
name: 'sending a number'
assertion: 'should repeat the same'
inputs:
in: 1000
expect:
out:
equals: 1000
You can send data to multiple inports and check expectations on multiple ports per testcase:
-
name: '1 active track toggled high'
assertion: 'should give value1 color'
inputs:
tracks: 1
animation: [
0, # track idx
"0xEE00EE", # val0
"0xAA00AA", # val1
200, # period
50, # dutycycle
0, # offset
500 ] # duration
clock: 250
expect:
clock:
equals: 250
value:
equals: [0, 0x00AA] # FIXME: truncated
For testing components with state, you can sending multiple input packets in sequence.
-
name: 'sequence of data using spacy notation'
assertion: 'should pass'
inputs:
-
in: true
-
in: false
expect:
-
out:
equals: true
-
out:
equals: false
With
path you can specify a JSONPath
to extract the piece(s) of data the assertions will be ran against:
-
name: 'select single value'
assertion: 'should pass'
inputs:
in: { outer: { inner: { foo: 'bar' } } }
expect:
out:
path: '$.outer.inner.foo'
equals: 'bar'
-
name: 'selecting many correct values'
assertion: 'should pass'
inputs:
in:
outer:
first: { foo: 'bar' }
second: { foo: 'bar' }
expect:
out:
path: '$.outer.*.foo'
equals: 'bar'
Setting
skip property on a testcase or suite, will cause it to not be ran.
Should contain a message of the reason for skipping.
-
name: 'a test that is skipped'
assertion: 'will not be ran'
inputs:
in: 1000
expect:
out:
equals: 1000
skip: 'not implemented yet'
One can use testing-specific components in the fixture, to simplify driving the unit under test with complex inputs and performing complex assertions.
fixture:
type: 'fbp'
data: |
INPORT=imagename.IN:NAME
INPORT=testee.PARAM:PARAM
INPORT=reference.IN:REFERENCE
OUTPORT=compare.OUT:SIMILARITY
generate(test/GenerateTestImage) OUT -> IN testee(my/Component)
testee OUT -> ACTUAL compare(test/CompareImage)
reference(test/ReadReferenceImage) OUT -> REFERENCE compare
cases:
-
name: 'testing complex data with custom components fixture'
assertion: 'should pass'
inputs:
name: someimage
param: 100
reference: someimage-100-result
expect:
similarity:
above: 0.99
Instead of
equals you can use any of the supported assertion predicates. Examples include:
type
above
below
contains
haveKeys
includeKeys
For a full set of assertions, see the schema
A comprehensive set of examples can be found under ./examples. For the detailed definition of the dataformat for tests, see schemata/.
The simplest and most universal way of running tests is with the
fbp-spec commandline tool.
$ fbp-spec --address ws://localhost:3333 examples/multisuite-failandpass.yaml
MultiSuite, failing tests
sending a boolean with wrong expect
should fail: ✗ Error: expected true to deeply equal false
sending a number with wrong expect
should fail: ✗ Error: expected 1000 to deeply equal 1003
MultiSuite, passing tests
sending a boolean
should repeat the same: ✓
sending a number
should repeat the same: ✓
The
--command options can be used to specify a command which will start the runtime under test:
fbp-spec --command "python2 protocol-examples/python/runtime.py"
It sets the exit status to non-zero on failure, so is suitable for integrating into a
Makefile or similar.
Mocha iss a popular test runner framework for JavaScript/CoffeeScript on browser and node.js.
Since fbp-spec communicates with your runtime over a network protocol, you can use this also when your project is not JavaScript-based. The Mocha runner is for instance used in microflo-core to test C++ components for microcontrollers & embedded devices.
You can have your fbp-spec tests run in Mocha by calling the
fbpspec.mocha.run() function, in a file which is
executed with the standard Mocha runner. Eg.
mocha --reporter spec tests/fbpspecs.js
// fbpspecs.js
fbpspec = require('fbp-spec');
rt = {
protocol: "websocket",
address: "ws://localhost:3569",
secret: "py3k", // Optional. If needed to connect/authenticate to runtime
command: 'python2 protocol-examples/python/runtime.py' // Optional. Can be used to start runtime automatically
};
fbpspec.mocha.run(rt, './examples/simple-passing.yaml', { starttimeout: 1000 });
The tests can be specified as a list of files, or directories.
You can use the standard
grep option of Mocha to run only some tests.
For CoffeScript example, see ./spec/mocha.js.
Flowhub IDE (version 0.11 and later) has integrated support for fbp-spec. No installation is required.
Tests panel
When you make changes to your project (components,graphs) or tests, Flowhub will now automatically (re-)run your tests. You can see the status in the top-right corner. Clicking on it brings up more details.
The test-format defined by fbp-spec is fairly generic and versatile. It is intended primarily as a format one directly specifies tests in, but can also be generated from other sources.
Sometimes data-driven testing, one does a large amount of very similar tests,
with multiple test-cases per set of input data.
By capturing only the unique parts of testcases in a specialied data-structure (JSON, YAML, etc),
and then transforming this into standard
fbp-spec files with some code, adding/removing
cases becomes even easier.
For instance in
imgflo-server, testcases
can be defined by providing a name, an URL and a reference result (a file with naming convention based on name).
Similarly, one can generate testcases using fuzzing, schema-based, model-based or similar tools.
The test runner code is accessible as a JavaScript library, and can be integrated into other apps (like Flowhub does). See examples of commandline and webappp usage.
You need to implement the FBP network protocol.
At least the
protocol:runtime,
protocol:graph, and
protocol:network capabilities are required.
All transports supported by fbp-protocol-client are supported by fbp-spec, including WebSocket, WebRTC, and iframe/postMessage.
fbp-spec is intended to be used with flow-based and dataflow-programming, but might be useful also outside these programming paradigms. Try it out!
As long as you stay compatible with the fbp-spec testformat and FBP protocol, you can implement a compatible runner in any programming language.
You can consider the fbp-spec code (in CoffeeScript) as a reference implementation.