A runtime-independent test framework for Flow Based Programming (FBP) component and graphs, using declarative, data-driven testing.

One can use fbp-spec to do testing at multiple levels, each approximately corresponding to the different architectural levels of Flow Based Programming:

Unit (FBP component/subgraph)

Integration (FBP graph)

System (FBP runtime)

In production

Purpose & Scope

Note: fbp-spec is intended for use by application and component-library developers.

The following is considered out-of-scope:

Testing conformance with the FBP protocol. Instead use fbp-protocol

Testing an FBP runtime/engine itself. Instead use a testing framework for your particular runtime language/environment.

License

The MIT license

Usage

Installing

Set up fbp-spec as an NPM dependency

npm install --save-dev fbp-spec

or, install it globally. Useful if you just want the commandline tool.

npm install -g fbp-spec

Writing tests

Each declared test suite loads an FBP component (or graph) fixture, and runs a set of test cases by sending a set of input data to input ports and verifying the output data against the expected results.

name: "Simple example of passing tests" topic: "core/Repeat" fixture: type: 'fbp' data: | INPORT=it.IN:IN OUTPORT=f.OUT:OUT it(core/Repeat) OUT -> IN f(core/Repeat) cases: - name: 'sending a boolean' assertion: 'should repeat the same' inputs: in: true expect: out: equals: true - name: 'sending a number' assertion: 'should repeat the same' inputs: in: 1000 expect: out: equals: 1000

Multiple ports

You can send data to multiple inports and check expectations on multiple ports per testcase:

- name: '1 active track toggled high' assertion: 'should give value1 color' inputs: tracks: 1 animation: [ 0 , "0xEE00EE" , "0xAA00AA" , 200 , 50 , 0 , 500 ] clock: 250 expect: clock: equals: 250 value: equals: [0, 0x00AA ]

Sequence of packets

For testing components with state, you can sending multiple input packets in sequence.

- name: 'sequence of data using spacy notation' assertion: 'should pass' inputs: - in: true - in: false expect: - out: equals: true - out: equals: false

Extract data using path

With path you can specify a JSONPath to extract the piece(s) of data the assertions will be ran against:

- name: 'select single value' assertion: 'should pass' inputs: in: { outer: { inner: { foo: 'bar' } } } expect: out: path: '$.outer.inner.foo' equals: 'bar' - name: 'selecting many correct values' assertion: 'should pass' inputs: in: outer: first: { foo: 'bar' } second: { foo: 'bar' } expect: out: path: '$.outer.*.foo' equals: 'bar'

Skipping tests

Setting skip property on a testcase or suite, will cause it to not be ran. Should contain a message of the reason for skipping.

- name: 'a test that is skipped' assertion: 'will not be ran' inputs: in: 1000 expect: out: equals: 1000 skip: 'not implemented yet'

Using fixtures

One can use testing-specific components in the fixture, to simplify driving the unit under test with complex inputs and performing complex assertions.

fixture: type: 'fbp' data: | INPORT=imagename.IN:NAME INPORT=testee.PARAM:PARAM INPORT=reference.IN:REFERENCE OUTPORT=compare.OUT:SIMILARITY generate(test/GenerateTestImage) OUT -> IN testee(my/Component) testee OUT -> ACTUAL compare(test/CompareImage) reference(test/ReadReferenceImage) OUT -> REFERENCE compare cases: - name: 'testing complex data with custom components fixture' assertion: 'should pass' inputs: name: someimage param: 100 reference: someimage-100-result expect: similarity: above: 0.99

Supported assertions

Instead of equals you can use any of the supported assertion predicates. Examples include:

type above below contains haveKeys includeKeys

For a full set of assertions, see the schema

More

A comprehensive set of examples can be found under ./examples. For the detailed definition of the dataformat for tests, see schemata/.

Running tests with fbp-spec commandline tool

The simplest and most universal way of running tests is with the fbp-spec commandline tool.

$ fbp-spec --address ws://localhost:3333 examples/multisuite-failandpass.yaml MultiSuite, failing tests sending a boolean with wrong expect should fail: ✗ Error: expected true to deeply equal false sending a number with wrong expect should fail: ✗ Error: expected 1000 to deeply equal 1003 MultiSuite, passing tests sending a boolean should repeat the same: ✓ sending a number should repeat the same: ✓

The --command options can be used to specify a command which will start the runtime under test:

fbp-spec -- command "python2 protocol-examples/python/runtime.py"

It sets the exit status to non-zero on failure, so is suitable for integrating into a Makefile or similar.

Running tests by integrating with Mocha

Mocha iss a popular test runner framework for JavaScript/CoffeeScript on browser and node.js.

Since fbp-spec communicates with your runtime over a network protocol, you can use this also when your project is not JavaScript-based. The Mocha runner is for instance used in microflo-core to test C++ components for microcontrollers & embedded devices.

You can have your fbp-spec tests run in Mocha by calling the fbpspec.mocha.run() function, in a file which is executed with the standard Mocha runner. Eg. mocha --reporter spec tests/fbpspecs.js

// fbpspecs.js fbpspec = require( 'fbp-spec' ); rt = { protocol: "websocket", address: "ws://localhost:3569", secret: "py3k", // Optional. If needed to connect /authenticate to runtime command: 'python2 protocol-examples/python/runtime.py' // Optional. Can be used to start runtime automatically }; fbpspec.mocha.run(rt, './examples/simple-passing.yaml' , { starttimeout: 1000 });

The tests can be specified as a list of files, or directories. You can use the standard grep option of Mocha to run only some tests.

For CoffeScript example, see ./spec/mocha.js.

Running tests interactively in Flowhub

Flowhub IDE (version 0.11 and later) has integrated support for fbp-spec. No installation is required.

Open existing project, or create a new one

Open a component, and write/copypaste in a test in the Tests panel

panel Ensure you have a runtime set up, and connected

When you make changes to your project (components,graphs) or tests, Flowhub will now automatically (re-)run your tests. You can see the status in the top-right corner. Clicking on it brings up more details.

Generating tests programatically

The test-format defined by fbp-spec is fairly generic and versatile. It is intended primarily as a format one directly specifies tests in, but can also be generated from other sources.

Sometimes data-driven testing, one does a large amount of very similar tests, with multiple test-cases per set of input data. By capturing only the unique parts of testcases in a specialied data-structure (JSON, YAML, etc), and then transforming this into standard fbp-spec files with some code, adding/removing cases becomes even easier. For instance in imgflo-server , testcases can be defined by providing a name, an URL and a reference result (a file with naming convention based on name).

Similarly, one can generate testcases using fuzzing, schema-based, model-based or similar tools.

Integrating test runner in an application

The test runner code is accessible as a JavaScript library, and can be integrated into other apps (like Flowhub does). See examples of commandline and webappp usage.

Add supporting for a new runtime

You need to implement the FBP network protocol. At least the protocol:runtime , protocol:graph , and protocol:network capabilities are required.

All transports supported by fbp-protocol-client are supported by fbp-spec, including WebSocket, WebRTC, and iframe/postMessage.

fbp-spec is intended to be used with flow-based and dataflow-programming, but might be useful also outside these programming paradigms. Try it out!

Writing a test runner in another language

As long as you stay compatible with the fbp-spec testformat and FBP protocol, you can implement a compatible runner in any programming language.

You can consider the fbp-spec code (in CoffeeScript) as a reference implementation.