openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fbp-graph

by flowbased
0.7.0 (see all)

FBP graph library for JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FBP Graph library for JavaScript

This library provides a JavaScript implementation of Flow-Based Programming graphs. There are two areas covered:

  • Graph - the actual graph library
  • Journal - journal system for keeping track of graph changes and undo history

Installing

Install fbp-graph with:

npm install fbp-graph --save

Usage

Load a graph definition into an object. Loading graph definitions works with both JSON and FBP formatted graphs.

const fbpGraph = require('fbp-graph');
fbpGraph.graph.loadFile('some/path.json', (err, graph) => {
  // Do something with the graph object
});

Changes

  • 0.7.0 (December 08th 2020)
    • All graph modification methods are now chainable, allowing you to do things like graph.addNode().addEdge().toJSON()
    • Graph I/O methods (like loadFile and save) now return Promises in case no callback is supplied
  • 0.6.3 (December 03rd 2020)
    • Fixed exporting of base Graph and Journal types in index
  • 0.6.2 (November 16th 2020)
    • Graph properties componentLoader and baseDir are not serialized into JSON
  • 0.6.1 (October 26th 2020)
    • Fixed packaging issue
  • 0.6.0 (October 26th 2020)
    • Now shipping with TypeScript definitions
  • 0.5.0 (October 23rd 2020)
    • Converted from CoffeeScript to modern JavaScript
  • 0.4.0 (December 7th 2018)
    • Original JSON loaded via loadJSON no longer gets mutated by the graph instance (thanks @davecarlson)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial