This library provides a JavaScript implementation of Flow-Based Programming graphs. There are two areas covered:
Graph - the actual graph library
Journal - journal system for keeping track of graph changes and undo history
Install fbp-graph with:
npm install fbp-graph --save
Load a graph definition into an object. Loading graph definitions works with both JSON and FBP formatted graphs.
const fbpGraph = require('fbp-graph');
fbpGraph.graph.loadFile('some/path.json', (err, graph) => {
// Do something with the graph object
});
