FBP Graph library for JavaScript

This library provides a JavaScript implementation of Flow-Based Programming graphs. There are two areas covered:

Graph - the actual graph library

- the actual graph library Journal - journal system for keeping track of graph changes and undo history

Installing

Install fbp-graph with:

npm install fbp-graph --save

Usage

Load a graph definition into an object. Loading graph definitions works with both JSON and FBP formatted graphs.

const fbpGraph = require ( 'fbp-graph' ); fbpGraph.graph.loadFile( 'some/path.json' , (err, graph) => { });

Changes