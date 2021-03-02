openbase logo
fbi

by fbi-js
4.7.1

Node.js workflow tool

Readme

fbi logo

fbi is an workflow tool in command-line. It was designed to help developers improve productivity, unify and standardize teams workflows.

Usage

Scene 1

# create project
npx fbi create [factory]

# see available commands and templates
npx fbi ls

Scene 2

# install globally
npm i -g fbi

# add factory
fbi add [factory]

# create project
fbi create

# see available commands and templates
fbi ls

BuiltIn Commands

  • fbi -h: Display help for fbi
  • fbi <command> -h: Display help for <command>

Add

Usage: fbi add [options] <factories...>

add factories from npm module or git url

Options:
  -y, --yes                     Yes to all questions
  -t, --target-dir <dir>        Target dir for factory from npm
  -p, --package-manager <name>  Specifying a package manager. e.g. pnpm/yarn/npm
  -d, --debug                   output extra debugging
  -h, --help                    display help for command

Examples:
  fbi add factory-node
  fbi add @fbi-js/factory-node -t sub-dir -y

Remove

Usage: fbi remove [options] [factoryIds...]

remove factories from the store. Also delete files.

Options:
  -d, --debug  output extra debugging
  -h, --help   display help for command

Examples:
  fbi remove
  fbi remove @fbi-js/factory-node

Create

Usage: fbi create [options] [template|factory] [project]

create a project via template or factory. If factory non-exist, it will install the factory first.

Options:
  -p, --package-manager <name>  Specifying a package manager. e.g. pnpm/yarn/npm (default: "npm")
  -d, --debug                   output extra debugging
  -h, --help                    display help for command

Examples:
  fbi create factory-node
  fbi create factory-node my-app -p yarn

List

Usage: fbi list|ls [options] [factories...]

list factories and commands info

Options:
  -a, --all       show all factories
  -p, --projects  show projects
  -d, --debug     output extra debugging
  -h, --help      display help for command

Examples:
  fbi ls
  fbi ls @fbi-js/factory-node -p

Usage: fbi link [options] [factories...]

link local factories to the store. Usful for factory development.

Options:
  -d, --debug  output extra debugging
  -h, --help   display help for command

Examples:
  fbi link
  fbi link local-folder

Info

Usage: fbi info [options]

get environment info, get/set context config

Options:
  -e, --edit   Edit config
  -d, --debug  output extra debugging
  -h, --help   display help for command

Examples:
  fbi info
  fbi info -e

Clean

Usage: fbi clean [options]

clean stale factories and projects

Options:
  -d, --debug  output extra debugging
  -h, --help   display help for command

Examples:
  fbi clean

Factory

Factory produces project templates and commands.

Official factories

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to fbi!

License

Licensed under MIT.

