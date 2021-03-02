fbi is an workflow tool in command-line. It was designed to help developers improve productivity, unify and standardize teams workflows.
# create project
npx fbi create [factory]
# see available commands and templates
npx fbi ls
# install globally
npm i -g fbi
# add factory
fbi add [factory]
# create project
fbi create
# see available commands and templates
fbi ls
fbi -h: Display help for
fbi
fbi <command> -h: Display help for
<command>
Add
Usage: fbi add [options] <factories...>
add factories from npm module or git url
Options:
-y, --yes Yes to all questions
-t, --target-dir <dir> Target dir for factory from npm
-p, --package-manager <name> Specifying a package manager. e.g. pnpm/yarn/npm
-d, --debug output extra debugging
-h, --help display help for command
Examples:
fbi add factory-node
fbi add @fbi-js/factory-node -t sub-dir -y
Remove
Usage: fbi remove [options] [factoryIds...]
remove factories from the store. Also delete files.
Options:
-d, --debug output extra debugging
-h, --help display help for command
Examples:
fbi remove
fbi remove @fbi-js/factory-node
Create
Usage: fbi create [options] [template|factory] [project]
create a project via template or factory. If factory non-exist, it will install the factory first.
Options:
-p, --package-manager <name> Specifying a package manager. e.g. pnpm/yarn/npm (default: "npm")
-d, --debug output extra debugging
-h, --help display help for command
Examples:
fbi create factory-node
fbi create factory-node my-app -p yarn
List
Usage: fbi list|ls [options] [factories...]
list factories and commands info
Options:
-a, --all show all factories
-p, --projects show projects
-d, --debug output extra debugging
-h, --help display help for command
Examples:
fbi ls
fbi ls @fbi-js/factory-node -p
Link
Usage: fbi link [options] [factories...]
link local factories to the store. Usful for factory development.
Options:
-d, --debug output extra debugging
-h, --help display help for command
Examples:
fbi link
fbi link local-folder
Info
Usage: fbi info [options]
get environment info, get/set context config
Options:
-e, --edit Edit config
-d, --debug output extra debugging
-h, --help display help for command
Examples:
fbi info
fbi info -e
Clean
Usage: fbi clean [options]
clean stale factories and projects
Options:
-d, --debug output extra debugging
-h, --help display help for command
Examples:
fbi clean
Factory produces project templates and commands.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.
Thank you to all the people who already contributed to fbi!
Licensed under MIT.