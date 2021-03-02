fbi is an workflow tool in command-line. It was designed to help developers improve productivity, unify and standardize teams workflows.

Usage

Scene 1

npx fbi create [factory] npx fbi ls

Scene 2

npm i -g fbi fbi add [factory] fbi create fbi ls

BuiltIn Commands

fbi -h : Display help for fbi

: Display help for fbi <command> -h : Display help for <command>

Add

Usage: fbi add [options] <factories...> add factories from npm module or git url Options: -y, --yes Yes to all questions -t, --target-dir <dir> Target dir for factory from npm -p, --package-manager <name> Specifying a package manager. e.g. pnpm/yarn/npm -d, --debug output extra debugging -h, -- help display help for command Examples: fbi add factory-node fbi add @fbi-js/factory-node -t sub-dir -y

Remove

Usage: fbi remove [options] [factoryIds...] remove factories from the store. Also delete files. Options: -d, --debug output extra debugging -h, -- help display help for command Examples: fbi remove fbi remove @fbi-js/factory-node

Create

Usage: fbi create [options] [template|factory] [project] create a project via template or factory. If factory non-exist, it will install the factory first. Options: -p, --package-manager <name> Specifying a package manager. e.g. pnpm/yarn/npm (default: "npm" ) -d, --debug output extra debugging -h, -- help display help for command Examples: fbi create factory-node fbi create factory-node my-app -p yarn

List

Usage: fbi list|ls [options] [factories...] list factories and commands info Options: -a, --all show all factories -p, --projects show projects -d, --debug output extra debugging -h, -- help display help for command Examples: fbi ls fbi ls @fbi-js/factory-node -p

Link

Usage: fbi link [options] [factories...] link local factories to the store. Usful for factory development. Options: -d, --debug output extra debugging -h, -- help display help for command Examples: fbi link fbi link local -folder

Info

Usage: fbi info [options] get environment info, get/ set context config Options: -e, --edit Edit config -d, --debug output extra debugging -h, -- help display help for command Examples: fbi info fbi info -e

Clean

Usage: fbi clean [options] clean stale factories and projects Options: -d, --debug output extra debugging -h, -- help display help for command Examples: fbi clean

Factory

Factory produces project templates and commands.

Official factories

