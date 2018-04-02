With facebook-node-sdk you can now easily write the same code and share between your server (nodejs) and the client (Facebook Javascript SDK).
Author: Thuzi
Maintainer Daniel Friesen
License: Apache v2
npm install fb
// Using ES2015 import
import FB, {FacebookApiException} from 'fb';
// Using require() in ES2015
const {FB, FacebookApiException} = require('fb');
// Using require() in ES5
var FB = require('fb').default;
Libraries can isolate themselves from the options belonging to the default
FB by creating an instance of the
// ES2015 modules
import {Facebook, FacebookApiException} from 'fb';
const fb = new Facebook(options);
// ES2015 w/ require()
const {Facebook, FacebookApiException} = require('fb'),
const fb = new Facebook(options);
// ES5
var Facebook = require('fb').Facebook,
fb = new Facebook(options);
Applications that run on behalf of multiple apps with different Facebook appIds and secrets can use
.extend (on
FB or any
version your application is coded against).
FB.options({version: 'v2.4'});
var fooApp = FB.extend({appId: 'foo_id', appSecret: 'secret'}),
barApp = FB.extend({appId: 'bar_id', appSecret: 'secret'});
FB.api('4', function (res) {
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
console.log(res.id);
console.log(res.name);
});
Passing Parameters
FB.api('4', { fields: 'id,name,picture.type(large)' }, function (res) {
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
console.log(res.id);
console.log(res.name);
});
FB.setAccessToken('access_token');
var body = 'My first post using facebook-node-sdk';
FB.api('me/feed', 'post', { message: body }, function (res) {
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
console.log('Post Id: ' + res.id);
});
FB.setAccessToken('access_token');
FB.api('me/photos', 'post', { source: fs.createReadStream('my-vacation.jpg'), caption: 'My vacation' }, function (res) {
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
console.log('Post Id: ' + res.post_id);
});
FB.api('me/photos', 'post', { source: { value: photoBuffer, options: { filename: 'upload.jpg', contentType: 'image/jpeg' } }, caption: 'My vacation' }, function (res) {
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
console.log('Post Id: ' + res.post_id);
});
FB.setAccessToken('access_token');
var postId = '1234567890';
FB.api(postId, 'delete', function (res) {
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
console.log('Post was deleted');
});
FB.setAccessToken('access_token');
var extractEtag;
FB.api('', 'post', {
batch: [
{ method: 'get', relative_url: '4' },
{ method: 'get', relative_url: 'me/friends?limit=50' },
{ method: 'get', relative_url: '4', headers: { 'If-None-Match': '"7de572574f2a822b65ecd9eb8acef8f476e983e1"' } }, /* etags */
{ method: 'get', relative_url: 'me/friends?limit=1', name: 'one-friend' /* , omit_response_on_success: false */ },
{ method: 'get', relative_url: '{result=one-friend:$.data.0.id}/feed?limit=5'}
]
}, function(res) {
var res0, res1, res2, res3, res4,
etag1;
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
res0 = JSON.parse(res[0].body);
res1 = JSON.parse(res[1].body);
res2 = res[2].code === 304 ? undefined : JSON.parse(res[2].body); // special case for not-modified responses
// set res2 as undefined if response wasn't modified.
res3 = res[3] === null ? null : JSON.parse(res[3].body);
res4 = res3 === null ? JSON.parse(res[4].body) : undefined; // set result as undefined if previous dependency failed
if(res0.error) {
console.log(res0.error);
} else {
console.log('Hi ' + res0.name);
etag1 = extractETag(res[0]); // use this etag when making the second request.
console.log(etag1);
}
if(res1.error) {
console.log(res1.error);
} else {
console.log(res1);
}
// check if there are any new updates
if(typeof res2 !== "undefined") {
// make sure there was no error
if(res2.error) {
console.log(error);
} else {
console.log('new update available');
console.log(res2);
}
}
else {
console.log('no updates');
}
// check if dependency executed successfully
if(res[3] === null) {
// then check if the result it self doesn't have any errors.
if(res4.error) {
console.log(res4.error);
} else {
console.log(res4);
}
} else {
console.log(res3.error);
}
});
extractETag = function(res) {
var etag, header, headerIndex;
for(headerIndex in res.headers) {
header = res.headers[headerIndex];
if(header.name === 'ETag') {
etag = header.value;
}
}
return etag;
};
FB.setAccessToken('access_token');
var message = 'Hi from facebook-node-js';
FB.api('', 'post', {
batch: [
{ method: 'post', relative_url: 'me/feed', body:'message=' + encodeURIComponent(message) }
]
}, function (res) {
var res0;
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
res0 = JSON.parse(res[0].body);
if(res0.error) {
console.log(res0.error);
} else {
console.log('Post Id: ' + res0.id);
}
});
This is a non-standard behavior and does not work in the official client side FB JS SDK.
facebook-node-sdk is capable of handling oauth requests which return non-json responses. You can use it by calling
api method.
FB.api('oauth/access_token', {
client_id: 'app_id',
client_secret: 'app_secret',
grant_type: 'client_credentials'
}, function (res) {
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
var accessToken = res.access_token;
});
FB.api('oauth/access_token', {
client_id: 'app_id',
client_secret: 'app_secret',
redirect_uri: 'http://yoururl.com/callback',
code: 'code'
}, function (res) {
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
var accessToken = res.access_token;
var expires = res.expires ? res.expires : 0;
});
You can safely extract the code from the url using the
url module. Always make sure to handle invalid oauth callback as
well as error.
var url = require('url');
var urlToParse = 'http://yoururl.com/callback?code=.....#_=_';
var result = url.parse(urlToParse, true);
if(result.query.error) {
if(result.query.error_description) {
console.log(result.query.error_description);
} else {
console.log(result.query.error);
}
return;
} else if (!result.query.code) {
console.log('not a oauth callback');
return;
}
var code = result.query.code;
FB.api('oauth/access_token', {
client_id: 'client_id',
client_secret: 'client_secret',
grant_type: 'fb_exchange_token',
fb_exchange_token: 'existing_access_token'
}, function (res) {
if(!res || res.error) {
console.log(!res ? 'error occurred' : res.error);
return;
}
var accessToken = res.access_token;
var expires = res.expires ? res.expires : 0;
});
This is a non-standard api and does not exist in the official client side FB JS SDK.
Warning: Due to Node's asynchronous nature, you should not use
setAccessToken when
FB is used on behalf of for multiple users.
FB.setAccessToken('access_token');
If you want to use the api compatible with FB JS SDK, pass
access_token as parameter.
FB.api('me', { fields: 'id,name', access_token: 'access_token' }, function (res) {
console.log(res);
});
This is a non-standard api and does not exist in the official client side FB JS SDK.
Using
FB.extend this returns a new FB object that inherits the same options but has an accessToken specific to it set.
var fb = FB.withAccessToken('access_token');
Unlike
setAccessToken this is a standard api and exists in FB JS SDK.
FB.setAccessToken('access_token');
var accessToken = FB.getAccessToken();
For improved security, as soon as you provide an app secret and an access token, the library automatically computes and adds the appsecret_proof parameter to your requests.
Current rate limit values are updated after each response received.
If your app is making enough calls to be considered for rate limiting by our system, we return an X-App-Usage HTTP header.
That means if your API usage is low enough, Facebook don't send any information about rate limits and we consider them as 0
var appUsage = FB.getAppUsage();
/*
{
callCount: 0,
totalTime: 0,
totalCPUTime: 0
}
*/
var pageUsage = FB.getPageUsage();
/*
{
callCount: 0,
totalTime: 0,
totalCPUTime: 0
}
*/
This is a non-standard api and does not exist in the official client side FB JS SDK.
When this method is called with no parameters it will return all of the current options.
var options = FB.options();
When this method is called with a string it will return the value of the option if exists, null if it does not.
var timeout = FB.options('timeout');
When this method is called with an object it will merge the object onto the previous options object.
FB.options({accessToken: 'abc'}); //equivalent to calling setAccessToken('abc')
FB.options({timeout: 1000, accessToken: 'XYZ'}); //will set timeout and accessToken options
var timeout = FB.options('timeout'); //will get a timeout of 1000
var accessToken = FB.options('accessToken'); //will get the accessToken of 'XYZ'
The existing options are:
'accessToken' string representing the Facebook accessToken to be used for requests. This is the same option that is updated by the
setAccessToken and
getAccessToken methods.
'appId' The ID of your app, found in your app's dashboard.
'appSecret' string representing the Facebook application secret.
'version' [default=
'v2.3'] string representing the Facebook api version to use. Defaults to the oldest available version of the api.
'proxy' string representing an HTTP proxy to be used. Support proxy Auth with Basic Auth, embedding the auth info in the uri: 'http://[username:password@]proxy[:port]' (parameters in brackets are optional).
'agent' a custom
https.Agent to use for the request.
'timeout' integer number of milliseconds to wait for a response. Requests that have not received a response in X ms. If set to null or 0 no timeout will exist. On timeout an error object will be returned to the api callback with the error code of
'ETIMEDOUT' (example below).
'scope' string representing the Facebook scope to use in
getLoginUrl.
'redirectUri' string representing the Facebook redirect_uri to use in
getLoginUrl.
'Promise' Promise implementation to use when
FB.api is called without a callback. Defaults to the Promise implementation returned by
require('any-promise').
This is a non-standard api and does not exist in the official client side FB JS SDK.
Gets the string representation of the facebook-node-sdk library version.
var version = FB.version;
This is a non-standard api and does not exist in the official client side FB JS SDK.
var signedRequestValue = 'signed_request_value';
var appSecret = 'app_secret';
var signedRequest = FB.parseSignedRequest(signedRequestValue, appSecret);
if(signedRequest) {
var accessToken = signedRequest.oauth_token;
var userId = signedRequest.user_id;
var userCountry = signedRequest.user.country;
}
Note: parseSignedRequest will return undefined if validation fails. Always remember to check the result of parseSignedRequest before accessing the result.
If you already set the appSecret in options, you can ignore the second parameter when calling parseSignedRequest. If you do pass the second parameter it will use the appSecret passed in parameter instead of using appSecret from options.
If appSecret is absent, parseSignedRequest will throw an error.
FB.options({'appSecret': 'app_secret'});
var signedRequestValue = 'signed_request_value';
var signedRequest = FB.parseSignedRequest(signedRequestValue);
if(signedRequest) {
var accessToken = signedRequest.oauth_token;
var userId = signedRequest.user_id;
var userCountry = signedRequest.user.country;
}
This is a non-standard api and does not exist in the official client side FB JS SDK.
This returns the redirect url for a manual login flow.
FB.getLoginUrl({
scope: 'email,user_likes',
redirect_uri: 'http://example.com/'
});
These options are accepted and all correspond to url parameters documented in Facebook's manual login flow documentation.
'appId'/
'client_id' [default=
FB.options('appId')] The ID of your app, found in your app's dashboard.
'redirectUri'/
'redirect_uri' [default=
FB.options('redirectUri')] The URL that you want to redirect the person logging in back to. This URL will capture the response from the Login Dialog.
'scope' [default=
FB.options('scope')] A comma separated list of Permissions to request from the person using your app.
'display' Can be set to 'popup'.
'state' An arbitrary unique string created by your app to guard against Cross-site Request Forgery.
'responseType'/
'response_type' [default=
'code'] Determines whether the response data included when the redirect back to the app occurs is in URL parameters or fragments.
Note: Facebook is not consistent with their error format, and different systems can fail causing different error formats
Some examples of various error codes you can check for:
'ECONNRESET' - connection reset by peer
'ETIMEDOUT' - connection timed out
'ESOCKETTIMEDOUT' - socket timed out
'JSONPARSE' - could not parse JSON response, happens when the FB API has availability issues. It sometimes returns HTML
FB.options({timeout: 1, accessToken: 'access_token'});
FB.api('/me', function (res) {
if(res && res.error) {
if(res.error.code === 'ETIMEDOUT') {
console.log('request timeout');
}
else {
console.log('error', res.error);
}
}
else {
console.log(res);
}
});
If you need to submit a bug report to Facebook you can run your application with
DEBUG=fb:req,fb:fbdebug and request information will be output to your console along with
x-fb-trace-id,
x-fb-rev, and
x-fb-debug headers you can include.
This is a non-standard api and does not exist in the official client side FB JS SDK.
When
FB.api is called without a callback it will instead return a Promise that will either resolve with the same response as
FB.api or be rejected with a
FacebookApiException error.
// In an async function
async function example() {
try {
var response = await FB.api('4');
console.log(response);
}
catch(error) {
if(error.response.error.code === 'ETIMEDOUT') {
console.log('request timeout');
}
else {
console.log('error', error.message);
}
}
}
// Using plain promise callbacks
FB.api('4')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response);
})
.catch((error) => {
if(error.response.error.code === 'ETIMEDOUT') {
console.log('request timeout');
}
else {
console.log('error', error.message);
}
});
The promises returned are native Promises. However you can override the promise implementation used with a 3rd party library by setting the
Promise option.
// Promise option
import FB from 'fb';
FB.options({
Promise: require('bluebird')
});
let response = await FB.api('4');
// Promise option in a library
import {Facebook} from 'fb';
var fb = new Facebook({
Promise: require('bluebird')
});
let response = await fb.api('4');
This is a non-standard api and does not exist in the official client side FB JS SDK.
FB.napi takes the same input as
FB.api. Only the callback parameters is different. In the original
FB.api, the callback expects one parameter which is the response. In
FB.napi the callback expects two parameters instead of one and follows the node standards. The first parameter is an error which is always of type
FacebookApiException and the second parameter is the same response as in
FB.api. Error response can be accessed using
error.response which is the same response as the response when using
FB.api.
FB.napi('4', function(error, response) {
if(error) {
if(error.response.error.code === 'ETIMEDOUT') {
console.log('request timeout');
}
else {
console.log('error', error.message);
}
} else {
console.log(response);
}
});
FB.napi was added especially to make it easier to work with async control flow libraries.
Here are some examples of using facebook-node-sdk with Step.
You will need to install
step.
npm install step
var FB = require('fb').default,
Step = require('step');
Step(
function getUser() {
var self = this;
FB.api('4', function(res) {
if(!res || res.error) {
self(new Error('Error occured'));
} else {
self(null, res);
}
});
},
function processResult(err, res) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(res);
}
);
Simplified version of facebook-node-sdk async callbacks using
FB.napi.
var FB = require('fb').default,
Step = require('step');
Step(
function getUser() {
FB.napi('4', this);
},
function processResult(err, res) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(res);
}
);