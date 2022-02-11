fb-watchman is a filesystem watcher that uses the Watchman file watching service from Facebook.

Watchman provides file change notification services using very efficient recursive watches and also allows more advanced change matching and filesystem tree querying operations using a powerful expression syntax.

Install

You should install Watchman to make the most of this module.

Then simply:

npm install fb-watchman

Key Concepts

Watchman recursively watches directories.

Each watched directory is called a root .

. You must initiate a watch on a root using the watch-project command prior to subscribing to changes

How do I use it?

Read the NodeJS watchman documentation