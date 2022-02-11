fb-watchman is a filesystem watcher that uses the
Watchman file watching service from
Facebook.
Watchman provides file change notification services using very efficient recursive watches and also allows more advanced change matching and filesystem tree querying operations using a powerful expression syntax.
You should install Watchman to make the most of this module.
Then simply:
$ npm install fb-watchman
root.
watch on a
root using the
watch-project command prior to subscribing to changes
watch-project consolidates and re-uses existing watches relative to a project root (the location of your
.watchmanconfig or source control repository root)