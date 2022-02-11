openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fb-tiger-hash

by facebook
0.1.6 (see all)

A JavaScript Internationalization Framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

396

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

137

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Twitter Follow Discord Chat Facebook Group

FBT

FBT is an internationalization framework for JavaScript designed to be not just powerful and flexible, but also simple and intuitive. It helps with the following:

  • Organizing your source text for translation
  • Composing grammatically correct translatable UI
  • Eliminating verbose boilerplate for generating UI

Examples

See our demo here See our React Native demo here

Requirements

Building the fbt library

git clone git@github.com:facebook/fbt.git
cd fbt
yarn install

NOTE: if you make changes to the fbt runtime that you'd like to test in the demo-app, be sure to run this command to rebuild the JS code:

yarn build-runtime

Using fbt

See how to use the source directly with Babel and Webpack in our demo-app.

How FBT works

FBT works by transforming your <fbt> and fbt(...) constructs via Babel plugins. These plugins serve to extract strings from source and lookup translated payloads generated at build-time. FBT creates tables of all possible variations for the given fbt phrase and accesses this at runtime.

Full documentation

https://facebook.github.io/fbt

Join the fbt community

See the CONTRIBUTING file for how to help out.

Change log

See CHANGELOG.

List of npm modules published from this repo:

How to release a new npm version

# Go to the module's folder (where package.json is located)
cd fbt-runtime/
# or
# cd packages/babel-plugin-fbt/
# cd packages/babel-plugin-runtime/

# publishes to npm and push new git tag to Github
yarn publish_to_npm_latest

License

FBT is MIT licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial