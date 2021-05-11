openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fsw

fb-sdk-wrapper

by Erik Hagreis
1.1.0 (see all)

Wraps around the Facebook Javascript SDK to make it usable as a ES6 module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

864

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fb-sdk-wrapper

Wraps around the Facebook Javascript SDK to make it usable as a ES6 module. Instead of having to add a script tag to your html like it's still 2010, just import this module and it will do it for you. As a bonus it will provide you with a nicer api by using promises.

Essentially, this library exposes functions with almost the same signature as the official JS SDK. The only difference is that instead of requiring callback functions as parameters of the SDK functions, the wrapper will return a promise for the response value.

fb-sdk-wrapper focuses on the 'core' authentication, graph API and UI methods and makes them a little nicer to use. The other functionality can by accessed by simply referring to window.FB (after the load function has resolved).

Installing

Use the package manager of your choosing:

# npm
npm install fb-sdk-wrapper

# yarn
yarn add fb-sdk-wrapper

Usage

Here are some examples of how to use FB SDK Wrapper.

Again, the main thing to keep in mind is that this API tries to follow the official FB JS SDK reference as closely as possible except that all callbacks are replaced by promises for the response.

Loading and initializing the SDK

The first steps to get the SDK to work:

import * as Facebook from 'fb-sdk-wrapper';

Facebook.load()
  .then(() => {
    Facebook.init({
      appId: config.appId
    });
  });

Authentication and app authorisation

Next step is to log in and get the user to authorise your app.

import * as Facebook from 'fb-sdk-wrapper';

// Get current state
Facebook.getLoginStatus()
  .then(response) => {
    if (response.status === 'connected') {
      // logged in
    } else {
      // not logged in
    }
  });

// Login + get basic authorisation ('public profile')
Facebook.login()
  .then((response) => {
    if (response.status === 'connected') {
      // logged in
    } else {
      // not logged in
    }
  });

// Login + get authorisation for additional scopes
Facebook.login({
    scope: 'public_profile,email,user_friends',
    return_scopes: true
  })
  .then((response) => {
    if (response.status === 'connected') {
      // logged in
    } else {
      // not logged in
    }
  });

// Logout
Facebook.logout()
  .then((response) => {
    // logged out
  });

Graph API queries

When that's out of the way, you can query the graph API:

import * as Facebook from 'fb-sdk-wrapper';

// Simplest call
Facebook.api('/dewolfficial/posts')
  .then((response) => {
    // data's here!
  });

// A bit more elaborate request
Facebook.api('/168546367204_10155245614532205', 'get', {
    fields: 'created_time,id,message,message_tags'
  })
  .then((response) => {
    // data's here!
  });

Dependencies

None.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.

Author

Erik Hagreis

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial