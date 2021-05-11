Wraps around the Facebook Javascript SDK to make it usable as a ES6 module. Instead of having to add a script tag to your html like it's still 2010, just import this module and it will do it for you. As a bonus it will provide you with a nicer api by using promises.
Essentially, this library exposes functions with almost the same signature as the official JS SDK. The only difference is that instead of requiring callback functions as parameters of the SDK functions, the wrapper will return a promise for the response value.
fb-sdk-wrapper focuses on the 'core' authentication, graph API and UI methods and makes them a little nicer to use. The other functionality can by accessed by simply referring to
window.FB (after the
load function has resolved).
Use the package manager of your choosing:
# npm
npm install fb-sdk-wrapper
# yarn
yarn add fb-sdk-wrapper
Here are some examples of how to use FB SDK Wrapper.
Again, the main thing to keep in mind is that this API tries to follow the official FB JS SDK reference as closely as possible except that all callbacks are replaced by promises for the response.
The first steps to get the SDK to work:
import * as Facebook from 'fb-sdk-wrapper';
Facebook.load()
.then(() => {
Facebook.init({
appId: config.appId
});
});
Next step is to log in and get the user to authorise your app.
import * as Facebook from 'fb-sdk-wrapper';
// Get current state
Facebook.getLoginStatus()
.then(response) => {
if (response.status === 'connected') {
// logged in
} else {
// not logged in
}
});
// Login + get basic authorisation ('public profile')
Facebook.login()
.then((response) => {
if (response.status === 'connected') {
// logged in
} else {
// not logged in
}
});
// Login + get authorisation for additional scopes
Facebook.login({
scope: 'public_profile,email,user_friends',
return_scopes: true
})
.then((response) => {
if (response.status === 'connected') {
// logged in
} else {
// not logged in
}
});
// Logout
Facebook.logout()
.then((response) => {
// logged out
});
When that's out of the way, you can query the graph API:
import * as Facebook from 'fb-sdk-wrapper';
// Simplest call
Facebook.api('/dewolfficial/posts')
.then((response) => {
// data's here!
});
// A bit more elaborate request
Facebook.api('/168546367204_10155245614532205', 'get', {
fields: 'created_time,id,message,message_tags'
})
.then((response) => {
// data's here!
});
None.
MIT, see LICENSE.
Erik Hagreis