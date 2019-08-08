Use your Facebook account to chat with your friends sneakily in the command line, it's as easy as logging in, choosing a convo and chatting away.
V2.0.0 Now with Google Chrome's Puppeteer for login
npm install -g fb-messenger-cli
Then
fb-messenger-cli from anywhere
/help
/b /back /menu .... Get back to conversation selection
/q /exit /quit .... Quit the application
/logout ........... Exit and flush credentials
/s /switch [#] .... Quick switch to conversation number #
/search [query] ... Search your friends to chat
/v /view [#] ...... View the attachment by the number given after the type
/r /refresh ....... Refresh the current converation
/timestamp ........ Toggle timestamp for messages
/help ............. Print this message
npm install for dependencies
node cli
cd into the test directory
mocha regression.js**
** Make sure you've logged in to the cli at least once before running the tests. Regression.js uses your log-in to test the sending and receiving features