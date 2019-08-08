Facebook Messenger Command line client

Use your Facebook account to chat with your friends sneakily in the command line, it's as easy as logging in, choosing a convo and chatting away.

V2.0.0 Now with Google Chrome's Puppeteer for login

Install

npm install -g fb-messenger-cli Then fb-messenger-cli from anywhere

Choose a friend

Pick from a list of recent conversations

Use /search to find other friends

Easily switch between conversations with /switch

Chat away

Get responses instantly in real-time

See when your friends are typing NEW

Helpful settings and commands

Toggle timestamps on/off

Color coded people in group chats

Load an unlimited number of conversations

Use custom nicknames

Stay logged in forever *almost

/help

/b /back /menu .... Get back to conversation selection

/q /exit /quit .... Quit the application

/logout ........... Exit and flush credentials

/s /switch [#] .... Quick switch to conversation number #

/search [query] ... Search your friends to chat

/v /view [#] ...... View the attachment by the number given after the type

/r /refresh ....... Refresh the current converation

/timestamp ........ Toggle timestamp for messages

/help ............. Print this message

Notes

2FA is not currently supported

Requires a node version that supports most ES6 feautres (i.e node 6.x)

Dev install instructions

Run npm install for dependencies Run node cli Develop away

Running tests

cd into the test directory Mocha should be installed with the dev dependencies Run mocha regression.js **

** Make sure you've logged in to the cli at least once before running the tests. Regression.js uses your log-in to test the sending and receiving features