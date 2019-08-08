openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fmc

fb-messenger-cli

by Alexandre Rose
2.1.1 (see all)

fb-messenger-cli, console Facebook messenger

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

692

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned

Readme

fb-messenger-cli

Facebook Messenger Command line client

Use your Facebook account to chat with your friends sneakily in the command line, it's as easy as logging in, choosing a convo and chatting away.

V2.0.0 Now with Google Chrome's Puppeteer for login

npm

Install

npm install -g fb-messenger-cli Then fb-messenger-cli from anywhere

Choose a friend

  • Pick from a list of recent conversations
  • Use /search to find other friends
  • Easily switch between conversations with /switch

Selection

Chat away

  • Get responses instantly in real-time
  • See when your friends are typing NEW

Chat

Helpful settings and commands

  • Toggle timestamps on/off
  • Color coded people in group chats
  • Load an unlimited number of conversations
  • Use custom nicknames
  • Stay logged in forever *almost

/help

/b /back /menu .... Get back to conversation selection

/q /exit /quit .... Quit the application

/logout ........... Exit and flush credentials

/s /switch [#] .... Quick switch to conversation number #

/search [query] ... Search your friends to chat

/v /view [#] ...... View the attachment by the number given after the type

/r /refresh ....... Refresh the current converation

/timestamp ........ Toggle timestamp for messages

/help ............. Print this message

Notes

  • 2FA is not currently supported
  • Requires a node version that supports most ES6 feautres (i.e node 6.x)

Dev install instructions

  1. Run npm install for dependencies
  2. Run node cli
  3. Develop away

Running tests

  1. cd into the test directory
  2. Mocha should be installed with the dev dependencies
  3. Run mocha regression.js**

** Make sure you've logged in to the cli at least once before running the tests. Regression.js uses your log-in to test the sending and receiving features

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nemesis77swe1 Rating0 Reviews
9 months ago
Poor Documentation
Abandoned

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial