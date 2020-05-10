npm install fb-messenger-bot-api
You can find documentation here
Import
const facebook = require('fb-messenger-bot-api');
or
import { FacebookMessagingAPIClient, etc... } from 'fb-messenger-bot-api';
Initialize
const messageClient = new facebook.FacebookMessagingAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN);
or
const messageClient = new FacebookMessagingAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN);
Using proxy
const messageClient = new facebook.FacebookMessagingAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN, { hostname:process.env.PROXY_HOST, port: process.env.PROXY_PORT });
or
const messageClient = new FacebookMessagingAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN, { hostname:process.env.PROXY_HOST, port: process.env.PROXY_PORT });
Defaults to
http if no protocol provided
messageClient.sendTextMessage(senderId, <MESSAGE>)
.then((result) => ...)
or
await messageClient.sentTextMessage(senderId, <MESSAGE>);
messageClient.sendImageMessage(senderId, <IMAGE_URL>)
.then((result) => ...)
or
const result = await messageClient.sendImageMessage(senderId, <IMAGE_URL>)
This method will have the image cached by facebook so every receiver after the first will get it quickly.
messageClient.sendButtonsMessage(senderId, <BUTTONS TEXT> [<ARRAY OF BUTTONS>])
.then((result) => ...)
or
const result = await messageClient.sendButtonsMessage(senderId, <BUTTONS TEXT> [<ARRAY OF BUTTONS>])
messageClient.sendQuickReplyMessage(senderId, <TEXT>, [<QUICK_REPLIES>])
.then((result) => ...)
or
const result = await messageClient.sendQuickReplyMessage(senderId, <TEXT>, [<QUICK_REPLIES>])
messageClient.sendGenericTemplate(senderId, [ELEMENTS])
.then((result) => ...)
or
const result = await messageClient.sendGenericTemplate(senderId, [ELEMENTS])
Generic Template element format
messageClient.sendListMessage(senderId, [ELEMENTS], <firstElementStyle>, [FINAL_BUTTONS])
.then((result) => ...)
or
const result = await messageClient.sendListMessage(senderId, [ELEMENTS], <firstElementStyle>, [FINAL_BUTTONS])
firstElementStyle is optional. If not provided defaults to
large
messageClient.markSeen(senderId);
As per all methods, callback can be provided. If no callback provided returns promise. Recommended to send and continue processing without waiting for reply.
messageClient.toggleTyping(senderId, <true/false>);
As per all methods, callback can be provided. If no callback provided returns promise. Recommended to send and continue processing without waiting for reply.
Defaults to
false if no boolean parameter provided.
messageClient.getUserProfile(senderId,[<PROPERTIES>])
.then((result) => ...)
or
const result = await messageClient.getUserProfile(senderId,[<PROPERTIES>])
Valid properties:
first_name,
last_name,
profile_pic,
locale,
timezone,
gender,
is_payment_enabled,
last_ad_referral
If none are given defaults to
first_name only.
Extracts all relevant & known message types that can be found here. Returns array with all objects of interest. Left flexibility to user to filter out message types of interest per use case instead of returning dictionary object with each message type as a separate list for optional performance saving in case of usage on time sensitive platforms (AWS Lambda, AF, GCF, etc).
import {FacebookMessageParser} from 'fb-messenger-bot-api';
const messages = FacebookMessageParser.parsePayload(incomingPayload);
Initialize
const profileClient = new facebook.FacebookProfileAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN);
or
import {Profile} from 'fb-messenger-bot-api';
const profileClient = new FacebookProfileAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN);
Using proxy
const profileClient = new facebook.FacebookProfileAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN, { hostname:process.env.PROXY_HOST, port: process.env.PROXY_PORT });
profileClient.setGreetingMessage('Message that will be visible first thing when opening chat window with your bot/page')
.then((result) => ...)
or
const result = await profileClient.setGreetingMessage('Message that will be visible first thing when opening chat window with your bot/page');
profileClient.setGetStartedAction(senderId, payload)
.then((result) => ...)
or
const result = await profileClient.setGetStartedAction(senderId, payload)
payload is the value that will be first sent when new user sends first message, once per user interaction
profileClient.setPersistentMenu(senderId, [<MENU_ENTRIES>])
.then((result) => ...)
or
const result = await profileClient.setPersistentMenu(senderId, [<MENU_ENTRIES>])
This is a burger menu appearing next to the chat input field where users can click and get direct interaction shortcuts to specific functionality of the bot. Persistent menu format
Initialize
const pageClient = new facebook.FacebookPageAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ID, process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN);
or
import {FacebookPageAPIClient} from 'fb-messenger-bot-api';
const pageClient = new FacebookPageAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ID, process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN)
Using proxy
const pageClient = new facebook.FacebookPageAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ID, process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN, { hostname:process.env.PROXY_HOST, port: process.env.PROXY_PORT });
Defaults to
http if no protocol provided
Requires a never expiring
publishing_actions token that can be obtained by following this guide.
pageClient.imageUrl(`<URL>`).imageCaption(`<CAPTION>`).sendImage(`<CALLBACK>`);
<URL> is the url of the image being posted
<CAPTION> is the text you want on top of the image
<CALLBACK> is optional callback otherwise promise is returned
pageClient.postUrl(`<URL>`).postMessage(`<MESSAGE>`).sendPost(`<CALLBACK>`);
<URL> is the url of the link being posted
<MESSAGE> is the text you want on top of the link
<CALLBACK> is optional callback otherwise promise is returned
const facebook = require('fb-messenger-bot-api');
const router = require('express').Router();
router.get('/api/webhook',(req, res) => facebook.ValidateWebhook.validateServer(req,res));
Example based on usage with Express Router, can use any other middleware which passes in the req and response objects.
Assumes verification token set under
process.env.FB_VERIFICATION_TOKEN.
Alternatively, if you want to pass in your set token in a different manner or under different name you can use
ValidateWebhook.validateServer(req, res, <TOKEN>);
This allows you to obtain the value as you wish and still use it as above with the help of currying.
...
const validateWebhook = function validateWebhook(token) {
return (req, res) => facebook.ValidateWebhook.validateServer(req, res, token);
}
const validator = validateWebhook(<TOKEN>);
router.get('/api/webhook/',validator);
Alternatively, you can use this when running on AWS Lambda to take advantage of the serverless paradigm as follows:
import {ValidateWebhook} from 'fb-messenger-bot-api';
const handler = (event, context, callback: Function) => {
...
if(event.httpMethod === 'GET') {
ValidateWebhook.validateLambda(event, callback);
}
...
}
Both
validateLambda and
validateServer support passing in verification token as third parameter. Otherwise will check
process.env.FB_VERIFICATION_TOKEN for value.
Validates the integrity of the message received from Facebook platform using the provided signature signed with Facebook Application Secret.
The Facebook application secret can be provided either as second optional parameter to
ValidateWebhook.validateMessageIntegrity(<X-HUB-SIGNATURE>, <FB_APPLICATION_SECRET>) or by setting
process.env.FB_APPLICATION_SECRET.
Compatible with both server/less paradigms as part of single line middleware function to Express or as Lambda first check before callback or remainder or programme.
import {ValidateWebhook} from 'fb-messenger-bot-api';
const messageIntegrityChecker = (req, res) => {
const validMessage = ValidateWebhook.validateMessageIntegrity(req.headers["x-hub-signature"]);
...
}
router.post('/api/webhook/',messageIntegrityChecker);
const router = require('express').Router();
const facebook = require('fb-messenger-bot-api');
const messagingClient = new facebook.FacebookMessagingAPIClient(process.env.PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN);
const messageParser = facebook.FacebookMessageParser;
...
router.get('/api/webhook',facebook.ValidateWebhook.validateServer);
router.post('/api/webhook', (req, res) => {
const incomingMessages = messageParser.parsePayload(req.body);
...
messagingClient.markSeen(senderId)
.then(() => client.toggleTyping(senderId,true))
.catch((err) => console.log(error));
...
//promise based reaction on message send confirmation
messagingClient.sendTextMessage(senderId, 'Hello')
.then((result) => console.log(`Result sent with: ${result}`));
...
//callback based reaction on message confirmation
messagingClient.sendTextMessage(senderId, 'Hello',(result) => console.log(`Result sent with: ${result}`));
...
//silent message sending
messagingClient.sendTextMessage(senderId,'Hello');
})
or
import {FacebookMessagingAPIClient, ValidateWebhook, FacebookMessageParser} from 'fb-messenger-bot-api';
import {Router} from 'express';
...
router.get('/api/webhook',facebook.ValidateWebhook.validateServer);
router.post('/api/webhook', (req, res) => {
try {
const incomingMessages = messageParser.parsePayload(req.body);
...
await messagingClient.markSeen(senderId);
await messagingClient.toggleTyping(senderId,true));
...
//promise based reaction on message send confirmation
const result = await messagingClient.sendTextMessage(senderId, 'Hello');
console.log(`Result sent with: ${result}`));
...
} catch(e){...}
//callback based reaction on message confirmation
messagingClient.sendTextMessage(senderId, 'Hello',(result) => console.log(`Result sent with: ${result}`));
...
//silent message sending
messagingClient.sendTextMessage(senderId,'Hello');
});