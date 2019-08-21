Facebook Messenger Platform NodeJS API Wrapper

Installation

Requires Node 8+

npm install fb-messenger --save

API

You must require fb-messenger and create an instance

const FBMessenger = require ( 'fb-messenger' ) const messenger = new FBMessenger({token, notificationType}) messenger.setToken(token) messenger.setNotificationType(notificationType) messenger.sendTextMessage({id, message, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendAudioMessage({id, url, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendVideoMessage({id, url, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendImageMessage({id, url, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendFileMessage({id, url, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendQuickRepliesMessage({id, attachment, quickReplies, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendButtonsMessage({id, message, buttons, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendGenericMessage({id, elements, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendListMessage({id, elements, buttons, top_element_type, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendMediaMessage({id, elements, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendOpenGraphMessage({id, elements, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendReceiptMessage({id, payload, notificationType, token}) messenger.sendAction({id, actionType, token}) messenger.sendMessage({id, data, notificationType, token}) messenger.getProfile({id, token}) messenger.setWelcomeMessage({pageId, message, token}) messenger.setGreetingText ({pageId, message, token}) messenger.setPersistentMenu ({pageId, menuItems, token}) messenger.setDomainWhitelist ({pageId, domains, token}) messenger.sendThreadSettingsMessage ({pageId, body, token})

Notification Types:

REGULAR

SILENT_PUSH

NO_PUSH

Examples

Basic Example

const FBMessenger = require ( 'fb-messenger' ) const messenger = new FBMessenger({ token : '<YOUR TOKEN>' }) messenger.sendTextMessage({ id : '<ID>' , text : 'Hello' })

Catch errors Example

const FBMessenger = require ( 'fb-messenger' ) const messenger = new FBMessenger({ token : '<YOUR TOKEN>' }) try { const response = await messenger.sendTextMessage({ id : '<ID>' , text : 'Hello' }) console .log(response) } catch (e) { console .error(e) }

No push Example

const FBMessenger = require ( 'fb-messenger' ) const messenger = new FBMessenger({ token : '<YOUR TOKEN>' }) messenger.sendTextMessage({ id : '<ID>' , text : 'Hello' , notificationType : 'NO_PUSH' })

Default to silent push Example

const FBMessenger = require ( 'fb-messenger' ) const messenger = new FBMessenger({ token : '<YOUR TOKEN>' , notificationType : 'SILENT_PUSH' })

Complete Example

const FBMessenger = require ( 'fb-messenger' ) const messenger = new FBMessenger({ token : '<YOUR TOKEN>' , notificationType : 'NO_PUSH' }) try { await messenger.sendTextMessage({ id : '<ID>' , text : 'Hello' }) console .log( 'Sent successfully' ) } catch (e) { console .error(e) } try { const response = await messenger.sendImageMessage({ id : '<ID>' , url : '<IMG URL>' , notificationType : 'REGULAR' }) console .log( 'Sent image, response:' ) console .dir(response) } catch (e) { console .error(e) } messenger.sendTextMessage({ id : '<ID>' , text : 'Hello' , token : '<YOUR OTHER TOKEN>' })

License

MIT. Copyright © Diego Rodríguez Baquero