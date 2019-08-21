openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fm

fb-messenger

by Diego Rodríguez Baquero
2.3.1 (see all)

✉️ Facebook Messenger Platform Node.js API Wrapper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

160

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Facebook API, Node.js Facebook Messenger API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fb-messenger npm npm npm

Facebook Messenger Platform NodeJS API Wrapper

js-standard-style Greenkeeper badge Codacy Badge Code Climate

Installation

Requires Node 8+

npm install fb-messenger --save

API

You must require fb-messenger and create an instance

// Constructor
const FBMessenger = require('fb-messenger')
const messenger = new FBMessenger({token, notificationType})
// token is optional, if not included, must be sent in each method, notificationType is optional, default = 'REGULAR'

messenger.setToken(token) // Sets the instance token

messenger.setNotificationType(notificationType) // Sets the instance notificationType

// Methods (notificationType and token are optional)
messenger.sendTextMessage({id, message, notificationType, token}) // Sends a text message

messenger.sendAudioMessage({id, url, notificationType, token}) // Sends an audio from URL

messenger.sendVideoMessage({id, url, notificationType, token}) // Sends an video from URL

messenger.sendImageMessage({id, url, notificationType, token}) // Sends an image from URL

messenger.sendFileMessage({id, url, notificationType, token}) // Sends an file from URL

messenger.sendQuickRepliesMessage({id, attachment, quickReplies, notificationType, token}) // Sends a Quick Replies Message

messenger.sendButtonsMessage({id, message, buttons, notificationType, token}) // Sends a buttons template message

messenger.sendGenericMessage({id, elements, notificationType, token}) // Sends a generic template message

messenger.sendListMessage({id, elements, buttons, top_element_type, notificationType, token}) // Sends a list template message

messenger.sendMediaMessage({id, elements, notificationType, token}) // Sends a media template message

messenger.sendOpenGraphMessage({id, elements, notificationType, token}) // Sends an open graph template message

messenger.sendReceiptMessage({id, payload, notificationType, token}) // Sends a receipt template message (No need for template_type in payload) 

messenger.sendAction({id, actionType, token}) // Send an action type (One of 'mark_seen', 'typing_on', 'typing_off')

messenger.sendMessage({id, data, notificationType, token}) // Send a message from custom data

messenger.getProfile({id, token}) // Gets user information

messenger.setWelcomeMessage({pageId, message, token}) // Sets Page's Welcome Message (message can be a text string or a strucuted message)

messenger.setGreetingText ({pageId, message, token}) // Sets Page's Greeting Text

messenger.setPersistentMenu ({pageId, menuItems, token}) // Set's Page's Persistent Menu

messenger.setDomainWhitelist ({pageId, domains, token}) // Set's Page's Whitelisted Domains 

messenger.sendThreadSettingsMessage ({pageId, body, token}) // Send Manually Page's Thread Settings

Notification Types:

  • REGULAR
  • SILENT_PUSH
  • NO_PUSH

Examples

Basic Example

const FBMessenger = require('fb-messenger')
const messenger = new FBMessenger({token: '<YOUR TOKEN>'}) // Will always use this page's token for request unless sent on each method

messenger.sendTextMessage({id: '<ID>', text: 'Hello'})

Catch errors Example

const FBMessenger = require('fb-messenger')
const messenger = new FBMessenger({token: '<YOUR TOKEN>'})

try {
  const response = await messenger.sendTextMessage({id: '<ID>', text: 'Hello'})
  console.log(response)
} catch (e) {
  console.error(e)
}

No push Example

const FBMessenger = require('fb-messenger')
const messenger = new FBMessenger({token: '<YOUR TOKEN>'})

messenger.sendTextMessage({id: '<ID>', text: 'Hello', notificationType: 'NO_PUSH'})

Default to silent push Example

const FBMessenger = require('fb-messenger')
const messenger = new FBMessenger({token: '<YOUR TOKEN>', notificationType: 'SILENT_PUSH'})

Complete Example

const FBMessenger = require('fb-messenger')
const messenger = new FBMessenger({token: '<YOUR TOKEN>', notificationType: 'NO_PUSH'})

try {
  await messenger.sendTextMessage({id: '<ID>', text: 'Hello'}) // Send a message with NO_PUSH, ignoring response
  console.log('Sent successfully')
} catch(e) {
  console.error(e)
}

// Send an image overriding default notification type with callback
try {
  const response = await messenger.sendImageMessage({id: '<ID>', url: '<IMG URL>', notificationType: 'REGULAR'})
  console.log('Sent image, response:')
  console.dir(response)
} catch(e) {
  console.error(e)
}

messenger.sendTextMessage({id: '<ID>', text: 'Hello', token: '<YOUR OTHER TOKEN>'}) // Send message on another page

License

MIT. Copyright © Diego Rodríguez Baquero

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

fbg
fbgraphNodeJs module to access the facebook graph api
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fca
facebook-chat-apiUnofficial Facebook Chat API for Nodejs
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
209
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Slow
1Buggy
fj
facebook-jsEasy peasy facebook client for connect
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
4
sa
social-apiQuickly use various social networks' APIs. Only facebook is available at the moment.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
fa
facebook-apioffering high level and low level calls against the graph API
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial