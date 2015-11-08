openbase logo
faye-redis

by faye
0.2.0 (see all)

Redis engine backend for Faye

Readme

faye-redis Build Status

This plugin provides a Redis-based backend for the Faye messaging server. It allows a single Faye service to be distributed across many front-end web servers by storing state and routing messages through a Redis database server.

Usage

Pass in the engine and any settings you need when setting up your Faye server.

var faye  = require('faye'),
    redis = require('faye-redis'),
    http  = require('http');

var server = http.createServer();

var bayeux = new faye.NodeAdapter({
  mount:    '/',
  timeout:  25,
  engine: {
    type:   redis,
    host:   'redis.example.com',
    // more options
  }
});

bayeux.attach(server);
server.listen(8000);

The full list of settings is as follows.

  • host - hostname of your Redis instance
  • port - port number, default is 6379
  • password - password, if requirepass is set
  • database - number of database to use, default is 0
  • namespace - prefix applied to all keys, default is ''
  • socket - path to Unix socket if unixsocket is set

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 James Coglan

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

