This plugin provides a Redis-based backend for the Faye messaging server. It allows a single Faye service to be distributed across many front-end web servers by storing state and routing messages through a Redis database server.

Usage

Pass in the engine and any settings you need when setting up your Faye server.

var faye = require ( 'faye' ), redis = require ( 'faye-redis' ), http = require ( 'http' ); var server = http.createServer(); var bayeux = new faye.NodeAdapter({ mount : '/' , timeout : 25 , engine : { type : redis, host : 'redis.example.com' , } }); bayeux.attach(server); server.listen( 8000 );

The full list of settings is as follows.

host - hostname of your Redis instance

- hostname of your Redis instance port - port number, default is 6379

- port number, default is password - password, if requirepass is set

- password, if is set database - number of database to use, default is 0

- number of database to use, default is namespace - prefix applied to all keys, default is ''

- prefix applied to all keys, default is socket - path to Unix socket if unixsocket is set

