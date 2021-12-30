Leverages on favicons to automatically generate your favicons for you.
Install the plugin and favicons with npm:
$ npm install --save-dev favicons favicons-webpack-plugin
Add your base logo as
logo.png file to you webpack context folder.
(By default the context is the current working directory)
Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:
const FaviconsWebpackPlugin = require('favicons-webpack-plugin')
...
plugins: [
new FaviconsWebpackPlugin('/path/to/logo.png') // svg works too!
]
The default configuration will automatically generate webapp manifest files along with
44 different icon formats
as appropriate for iOS devices, Android devices, Windows Phone and various desktop browsers out of your single
logo.png.
Tip: You might want to fine tune what vendors to support.
Under the hood, Webpack resolves the path to logo according to the following rules:
If
/path/to/logo is absolute, there is nothing to resolve and the path
specified is used as is.
If
./path/to/logo is relative, it's resolved with respect to Webpack's
context,
which defaults to
process.cwd().
If
path/to/logo is neither explicitly relative nor absolute,
Webpack attempts to resolve it according to
resolve.modules,
which defaults to
modules: ["node_modules"].
In combination with html-webpack-plugin it will also inject the necessary html for you:
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="57x57" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="60x60" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="76x76" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-76x76.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="114x114" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-114x114.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="120x120" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="144x144" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="152x152" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="167x167" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-167x167.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="180x180" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="1024x1024" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-1024x1024.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 480px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-320x460.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 480px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-640x920.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 568px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-640x1096.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 375px) and (device-height: 667px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-750x1294.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 414px) and (device-height: 736px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 3)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1182x2208.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 414px) and (device-height: 736px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 3)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1242x2148.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-748x1024.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1496x2048.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-768x1004.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1536x2008.png">
<link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="16x16" href="/assets/favicon-16x16.png">
<link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="32x32" href="/assets/favicon-32x32.png">
<link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="228x228" href="/assets/coast-228x228.png">
<link rel="manifest" href="/assets/manifest.json">
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="/assets/favicon.ico">
<link rel="yandex-tableau-widget" href="/assets/yandex-browser-manifest.json">
<meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-capable" content="yes">
<meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-status-bar-style" content="black-translucent">
<meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-title">
<meta name="application-name">
<meta name="mobile-web-app-capable" content="yes">
<meta name="msapplication-TileColor" content="#fff">
<meta name="msapplication-TileImage" content="/assets/mstile-144x144.png">
<meta name="msapplication-config" content="/assets/browserconfig.xml">
<meta name="theme-color" content="#fff">
https://github.com/jantimon/favicons-webpack-plugin/blob/master/test/fixtures/expected/html
plugins: [
new FaviconsWebpackPlugin({
// Your source logo (required)
logo: './src/logo.png',
// Allow caching the assets across webpack builds. By default this will use
// webpack's cache configuration, but can be set to false to disable caching.
// Note: disabling caching may increase build times considerably.
// For more information, see: https://webpack.js.org/configuration/cache/
cache: true,
// Override the publicPath option usually read from webpack configuration
publicPath: '/static',
// The directory to output the assets relative to the webpack output dir.
// Relative string paths are allowed here ie '../public/static'. If this
// option is not set, `prefix` is used.
outputPath: '/public/static',
// Prefix path for generated assets
prefix: 'assets/',
// Inject html links/metadata (requires html-webpack-plugin).
// This option accepts arguments of different types:
// * boolean
// `false`: disables injection
// `true`: enables injection if that is not disabled in html-webpack-plugin
// * function
// any predicate that takes an instance of html-webpack-plugin and returns either
// `true` or `false` to control the injection of html metadata for the html files
// generated by this instance.
inject: true,
// Favicons configuration options (see below)
favicons: {
...
}
})
]
The options specified under
favicons: are handed over as is to favicons,
except that if
appName,
appDescription,
version,
developerName or
developerURL are left
undefined, they will be automatically inferred
respectively from
name,
description,
version,
author.name and
author.url as defined in the nearest
package.json if available.
To disable automatically retrieving metadata from
package.json, simply set
to
null the properties you want to omit.
const FaviconsWebpackPlugin = require('favicons-webpack-plugin')
plugins: [
new FaviconsWebpackPlugin({
logo: './src/logo.png', // svg works too!
mode: 'webapp', // optional can be 'webapp', 'light' or 'auto' - 'auto' by default
devMode: 'webapp', // optional can be 'webapp' or 'light' - 'light' by default
favicons: {
appName: 'my-app',
appDescription: 'My awesome App',
developerName: 'Me',
developerURL: null, // prevent retrieving from the nearest package.json
background: '#ddd',
theme_color: '#333',
icons: {
coast: false,
yandex: false
}
}
})
]
To fine tune what icons/metadata is generated, refer to favicons' documentation.
const FaviconsWebpackPlugin = require('favicons-webpack-plugin')
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin')
const { basename } = require('path')
...
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: 'a.html.tmpl',
filename: 'a.html',
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: 'b.html.tmpl',
filename: 'b.html',
}),
new FaviconsWebpackPlugin({
logo: 'logo.svg',
inject: htmlPlugin =>
basename(htmlPlugin.options.filename) === 'a.html',
}),
],
Modes allow you to choose a very fast simplified favicon compilation or a production ready favicon compilation
By default or if the favicons mode option is set to
auto the favicon compilation depends on the webpack mode:
If the webpack mode is set to
development the favicons mode will use a quick
light favicons build.
If the webpack mode is set to
production the favicons mode will use a full
webapp favicons build.
This behaviour can be adjusted by setting the favicons
mode and
devMode options.
The manifest options allows to overwrite values of the generated manifest.json with own values
const FaviconsWebpackPlugin = require('favicons-webpack-plugin')
plugins: [
new FaviconsWebpackPlugin({
logo: './src/logo.png',
mode: 'webapp',
manifest: './src/manifest.json'
})
]
favicons-webpack-plugin 2.x is compatible with html-webpack-plugin 3.x
favicons-webpack-plugin 3.x - 4.x is compatible with html-webpack-plugin 4.x
favicons-webpack-plugin 5.x is compatible with html-webpack-plugin 5.x
Take a look at the CHANGELOG.md.
You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests.
Please keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests.
This project is licensed under MIT.