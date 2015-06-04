Favicon Notification

A small script (~ 1.4kB minified) to add notification bubble to favicon

Demo

Favicon

If you don't have a nice favicon set on app, read this: https://github.com/audreyr/favicon-cheat-sheet

Installing

Run:

npm install favicon-notification

Bower

Run

bower install favicon-notification

Using

NPM

If you are using Webpack or Browserify, do:

var FaviconNotification = require ( 'favicon-notification' ); FaviconNotification.init({ color : '#000000' }); FaviconNotification.add(); FaviconNotification.remove();

AMD

If you are using RequireJS, for example, load normally (remeber to set the alias in your RequireJS config):

define([ 'FaviconNotification' ], function ( FaviconNotification ) { FaviconNotification.init({ color : '#000000' }); FaviconNotification.add(); FaviconNotification.remove(); });

Bower

Load the script file:

< script src = "./bower_components/favicon-notification/dist/favicon-notification.min.js" > </ script > < script > FaviconNotification.init({ color: '#000000' }); FaviconNotification.add(); FaviconNotification.remove(); </ script >

Methods

This script assumes that you have a /favicon.ico set. See how setup your favicon. If are you using another path to your favicon, you can set it by passing some options to this method. You can set a different fill and line color too (defaults are fill red and white line).

FaviconNotification.init({ url : '/path/to/favicon.ico' , color : '#FFFFFF' , lineColor : '#000000' });

As the name says, this add the notification bubble to the favicon. If you didn't initialized the script using .init(options) , this will use the default options to create and set the new favicon with the notification.

FaviconNotification.add();