fn

favicon-notification

by Igor Prado
0.1.4

A small script to add notification bubble to favicon

Downloads/wk

376

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Favicon Notification

A small script (~ 1.4kB minified) to add notification bubble to favicon

Demo

Favicon

If you don't have a nice favicon set on app, read this: https://github.com/audreyr/favicon-cheat-sheet

Installing

NPM:

Run:

npm install favicon-notification

Bower

Run

bower install favicon-notification

Using

NPM

If you are using Webpack or Browserify, do:

var FaviconNotification = require('favicon-notification');

// When your app loads
FaviconNotification.init({
  color: '#000000'
});

// On some event
FaviconNotification.add();

// If you want to remove the notification
FaviconNotification.remove();

AMD

If you are using RequireJS, for example, load normally (remeber to set the alias in your RequireJS config):

define(['FaviconNotification'], function(FaviconNotification){
  // When your app loads
  FaviconNotification.init({
    color: '#000000'
  });

  // On some event
  FaviconNotification.add();

  // If you want to remove the notification
  FaviconNotification.remove();
});

Bower

Load the script file:

<script src="./bower_components/favicon-notification/dist/favicon-notification.min.js"></script>

<script>
// When your app loads
FaviconNotification.init({
  color: '#000000'
});

// On some event
FaviconNotification.add();

// If you want to remove the notification
FaviconNotification.remove();
</script>

Methods

.init(options)

This script assumes that you have a /favicon.ico set. See how setup your favicon. If are you using another path to your favicon, you can set it by passing some options to this method. You can set a different fill and line color too (defaults are fill red and white line).

FaviconNotification.init({
  url: '/path/to/favicon.ico',
  color: '#FFFFFF',
  lineColor: '#000000'
});

.add()

As the name says, this add the notification bubble to the favicon. If you didn't initialized the script using .init(options), this will use the default options to create and set the new favicon with the notification.

FaviconNotification.add();

.remove()

FaviconNotification.remove();

