Fauxton

Fauxton is the new Web UI for CouchDB. To get it running in development on your machine. Follow the steps below.

Install as standalone server via npm

You can use the latest release of Fauxton via npm:

npm install -g fauxton fauxton

See fauxton --help for extra options.

Setting up Fauxton

Please note that node.js and npm is required. Specifically, Fauxton requires at least Node 6 and npm 3.

Fork this repo (see GitHub help for details) Clone your fork: git clone https://github.com/YOUR-USERNAME/couchdb-fauxton.git Go to your cloned copy: cd couchdb-fauxton Set up the upstream repo: git remote add upstream https://github.com/apache/couchdb-fauxton.git

git fetch upstream

git branch --set-upstream-to=upstream/master master Download all dependencies: npm install Make sure you have CouchDB installed. - Option 1 (**recommended**): Use `npm run docker:up` to start a Docker container running CouchDB with user `tester` and password `testerpass` . - You need to have [Docker]( https: / /docs.docker.com/engine /installation/ ) installed to use this option. - Option 2 : Follow instructions found here

Running Fauxton

NOTE: Before you run Fauxton, don't forget to start CouchDB!

The Dev Server

Using the dev server is the easiest way to use Fauxton, especially when developing for it. In the cloned repo folder, type:

npm run dev

You should be able to access Fauxton at http://localhost:8000

Preparing a Fauxton Release

Follow the "Setting up Fauxton" section above, then edit the settings.json variable root where the document will live, e.g. /_utils/ . Then type:

npm run couchdb

This will install the latest version of Fauxton into /share/www/

To Deploy Fauxton

To deploy to your local CouchDB instance:

grunt couchapp_deploy

Build pipeline overview

During a release build we are creating a folder called dist/tmp-out . It contains all files that are just intermediate results for the final release artifact. Once everything is finished the files are copied from tmp-out to their final destination, dist/release where they are part of the deployable release artifact.

(Optional) To avoid a npm global install

npm run couchdebug npm run couchdb

More information

Check out the following pages for a lot more information about Fauxton:

-- The Fauxton Team