Fauxton is the new Web UI for CouchDB. To get it running in development on your machine. Follow the steps below.
You can use the latest release of Fauxton via npm:
npm install -g fauxton
fauxton
See
fauxton --help for extra options.
Please note that node.js and npm is required. Specifically, Fauxton requires at least Node 6 and npm 3.
git clone https://github.com/YOUR-USERNAME/couchdb-fauxton.git
cd couchdb-fauxton
git remote add upstream https://github.com/apache/couchdb-fauxton.git
git fetch upstream
git branch --set-upstream-to=upstream/master master
npm install
found here
- Option 1 (**recommended**): Use `npm run docker:up` to start a Docker container running CouchDB with user `tester` and password `testerpass`.
- You need to have [Docker](https://docs.docker.com/engine/installation/) installed to use this option.
- Option 2: Follow instructions
NOTE: Before you run Fauxton, don't forget to start CouchDB!
Using the dev server is the easiest way to use Fauxton, especially when developing for it. In the cloned repo folder, type:
npm run dev
You should be able to access Fauxton at
http://localhost:8000
Follow the "Setting up Fauxton" section above, then edit the
settings.json variable root where the document will live,
e.g.
/_utils/. Then type:
npm run couchdb
This will install the latest version of Fauxton into
/share/www/
To deploy to your local CouchDB instance:
grunt couchapp_deploy
During a release build we are creating a folder called
dist/tmp-out.
It contains all files that are just intermediate results for the final
release artifact. Once everything is finished the files are copied from
tmp-out to their final destination,
dist/release where they are
part of the deployable release artifact.
# Development mode, non minified files
npm run couchdebug
# Or fully compiled install
npm run couchdb
Check out the following pages for a lot more information about Fauxton:
-- The Fauxton Team