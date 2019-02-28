Intercept and respond to:

npm install faux-jax --save[-dev]

Browser example

var fauxJax = require ( 'faux-jax' ); fauxJax.install(); doRequest(); fauxJax.on( 'request' , respond); function doRequest ( ) { var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( 'POST' , '/dawg' ); xhr.setRequestHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ); xhr.send( JSON .stringify({ YAW : 'dawg' }) ); xhr.onload = function ( ) { console .log(xhr.status); console .log(xhr.response); } } function respond ( request ) { request.respond( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, '{"zup": "bro?"}' ); fauxJax.restore(); }

Node.js example

var http = require ( 'http' ); var fauxJax = require ( 'faux-jax' ); fauxJax.install(); doRequest(); fauxJax.on( 'request' , respond); function doRequest ( ) { http.request( 'http://www.google.com' , function ( res ) { console .log(res.statusCode); var chunks = []; res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { chunks.push(chunk); }); res.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log(Buffer.concat(chunks).toString()); }); }).end(); } function respond ( request ) { request.respond( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }, 'Hello Node.js!' ); fauxJax.restore(); }

API

Replace global XMLHttpRequest and XDomainRequest with mocks.

opts.gzip : boolean. Set to true in nodejs to receive gzipped responses.

fauxJax is an EventEmitter.

Everytime a new request is made, you will get a request event.

You can listen to it with cb(request) .

All requests have the native properties/methods from the spec.

We also added a couple of handy properties/methods for you to ease testing.

Utility to "wait for n requests". Will call cb(err, requests) .

Always {} with XDomainRequest .

Sets back global XMLHttpRequest and XDomainRequest to native implementations.

Object containing various support flags for your tests, used internally by faux-jax .

Errors

Errors will be emitted when:

you try to .install() when already installed

when already installed you try to .restore() without calling .install()

without calling a request was intercepted while no listener set

How

tl;dr; We try to be as close as possible to the mocked native environment.

faux-jax uses feature detection to only expose what's relevant for the current environment.

i.e. on Chrome, we do not intercept nor expose XDomainRequest .

Also if the browser only implement some parts of XMLHttpRequest , we mimic it.

Test

npm test

Develop

npm run dev

Go to http://localhost:8080/__zuul.

Tests are written with tape and run through zuul.

Lint

npm run lint

Uses eslint, see .eslintrc.

Thanks

Inspiration for this module came from:

Many thanks!

Node.js version is using moll/node-mitm.