Intercept and respond to:
npm install faux-jax --save[-dev]
var fauxJax = require('faux-jax');
fauxJax.install();
doRequest();
fauxJax.on('request', respond);
// somewhere in your code:
function doRequest() {
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('POST', '/dawg');
xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json');
xhr.send(
JSON.stringify({
YAW: 'dawg'
})
);
xhr.onload = function() {
console.log(xhr.status); // 200
console.log(xhr.response); // {zup: 'bro'}
}
}
// in a test file probably:
function respond(request) {
request.respond(
200, { // status
'Content-Type': 'application/json' // headers
},
'{"zup": "bro?"}' //body
);
fauxJax.restore();
}
var http = require('http');
var fauxJax = require('faux-jax');
fauxJax.install();
doRequest();
fauxJax.on('request', respond);
function doRequest() {
http.request('http://www.google.com', function(res) {
console.log(res.statusCode); // 200
var chunks = [];
res.on('data', function(chunk) {
chunks.push(chunk);
});
res.on('end', function() {
console.log(Buffer.concat(chunks).toString());
});
}).end();
}
function respond(request) {
request.respond(
200, { // status
'Content-Type': 'text/plain' // headers
},
'Hello Node.js!' //body
);
fauxJax.restore();
}
Replace global
XMLHttpRequest and
XDomainRequest with mocks.
opts.gzip: boolean. Set to true in nodejs to receive gzipped responses.
fauxJax is an EventEmitter.
Everytime a new request is made, you will get a
request event.
You can listen to it with
cb(request).
All requests have the native properties/methods from the spec.
We also added a couple of handy properties/methods for you to ease testing.
Utility to "wait for n requests". Will call
cb(err, requests).
Always
{} with
XDomainRequest.
Sets back global
XMLHttpRequest and
XDomainRequest to native implementations.
Object containing various support flags for your tests, used internally by
faux-jax.
Errors will be emitted when:
.install() when already installed
.restore() without calling
.install()
tl;dr; We try to be as close as possible to the mocked native environment.
faux-jax uses feature detection to only expose what's relevant for the current environment.
i.e. on Chrome, we do not intercept nor expose
XDomainRequest.
Also if the browser only implement some parts of
XMLHttpRequest, we mimic it.
npm test
npm run dev
Go to http://localhost:8080/__zuul.
Tests are written with tape and run through zuul.
npm run lint
Inspiration for this module came from:
Many thanks!
Node.js version is using moll/node-mitm.