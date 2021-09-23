A JavaScript driver for FaunaDB.
See the FaunaDB Documentation and Tutorials for guides and a complete database API reference.
This Driver supports and is tested on:
npm install --save faunadb
or
yarn add faunadb
Via CDN:
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/faunadb@latest/dist/faunadb.js"></script>
The minified version of the driver can also be used via CDN:
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/faunadb@latest/dist/faunadb-min.js"></script>
The tutorials in the FaunaDB documentation contain other driver-specific examples.
To get up and running quickly, below is a full example for connecting from the browser. Replace <your_key_here> with a database secret. You can get that by visiting your FaunaDB Dashboard, creating a new database, clicking on "Security" in the sidebar on the left, and then clicking "New Key". To learn more about keys, see FaunaDB Key System.
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Test</h1>
</body>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/faunadb@latest/dist/faunadb.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var faunadb = window.faunadb
var q = faunadb.query
var client = new faunadb.Client({
secret: 'your_key_here',
domain: 'db.fauna.com',
scheme: 'https',
})
client.query(
q.ToDate('2018-06-06')
)
.then(function (res) { console.log('Result:', res) })
.catch(function (err) { console.log('Error:', err) })
</script>
</html>
var faunadb = require('faunadb'),
q = faunadb.query
This is the recommended require stanza. The
faunadb.query module contains all
of the functions to create FaunaDB Query expressions.
var client = new faunadb.Client({ secret: 'YOUR_FAUNADB_SECRET' })
Once the client has been instantiated, it can be used to issue queries. For
example, to create an document in an existing collection named
test with the data:
{ testField: 'testValue' }:
var createP = client.query(
q.Create(q.Collection('test'), { data: { testField: 'testValue' } })
)
All methods on
faunadb.Client return ES6 Promises.
So, if we wanted to handle the Promise to access the
Ref of the newly created
document:
createP.then(function(response) {
console.log(response.ref) // Would log the ref to console.
})
response is a JSON object containing the FaunaDB response. See the JSDocs for
faunadb.Client.
This driver contains helpers to provide a simpler API for consuming paged responses from FaunaDB. See the Paginate function reference for a description of paged responses.
Using the helper to page over sets lets the driver handle cursoring and
pagination state. For example,
client.paginate:
var helper = client.paginate(q.Match(q.Index('test_index'), 'example-term'))
The return value,
helper, is an instance of
PageHelper. The
each method will execute a
callback function on each consumed page.
helper.each(function(page) {
console.log(page) // Will log the page's contents, for example: [ Ref("collections/test/1234"), ... ]
})
Note that
each returns a
Promise<void> that is fulfilled on the completion
of pagination.
The pagination can be transformed server-side via the FaunaDB query language
via the
map and
filter functions.
For example, to retrieve the matched documents:
helper
.map(function(ref) {
return q.Get(ref)
})
.each(function(page) {
console.log(page) // Will now log the retrieved documents.
})
See the JSDocs for more information on the pagination helper.
The client can be configured to handle timeouts in two different ways:
timeout field to the
options block when instantiating the client
queryTimeout on the client (or passing the value to the client's
.query() method directly)
The first option (i.e.
timeout) represents a HTTP timeout on the client side. Defined in seconds, the client will wait the specified period before timing out if it has yet to receive a response.
const client = new faunadb.Client({
secret: 'YOUR_FAUNADB_SECRET',
timeout: 100,
})
On the other hand, using the client's
queryTimeout dictates how long FaunaDB will process the request on the server before timing out if it hasn't finished running the operation. This can be done in two different ways:
// 1. Setting the value when instantiating a new client
const client = new faunadb.Client({
queryTimeout: 2000,
secret: 'YOUR_FAUNADB_SECRET',
})
// 2. Specifying the value per-query
var data = client.query(q.Paginate(q.Collections()), {
queryTimeout: 100,
})
Note: When passing a
queryTimeout value to
client.query() as part of the
options object, it will take precendence over any value set on the client when instantiating it.
Some options (currently only
secret and
queryTimout) can be overriden on a per-query basis:
var createP = client.query(
q.Create(q.Collection('test'), { data: { testField: 'testValue' } }),
{ secret: 'YOUR_FAUNADB_SECRET' }
)
var helper = client.paginate(
q.Match(q.Index('test_index'), 'example-term'),
null,
{
secret: 'YOUR_FAUNADB_SECRET',
}
)
var data = client.query(q.Paginate(q.Collections()), {
queryTimeout: 100,
})
To use a custom
fetch() you just have to specify it in the configuration and make it compatible with the standard Web API Specification of the Fetch API.
const customFetch = require('./customFetch')
const client = new faunadb.Client({
secret: 'YOUR_FAUNADB_SECRET',
fetch: customFetch,
})
When running on the Node.js platform, the Fauna client uses HTTP/2 multiplexing to reuse the same session for many simultaneous requests. After all open requests have been resolved, the client will keep the session open for a period of time (500ms by default) to be reused for any new requests.
The
http2SessionIdleTime parameter may be used to control how long the HTTP/2
session remains open while the connection is idle. To save on the overhead of
closing and re-opening the session, set
http2SessionIdleTime to a longer time
--- or even
Infinity, to keep the session alive indefinitely.
While an HTTP/2 session is alive, the client will hold the Node.js event loop
open; this prevents the process from terminating. Call
Client#close to manually
close the session and allow the process to terminate. This is particularly
important if
http2SessionIdleTime is long or
Infinity:
// sample.js (run it with "node sample.js" command)
const { Client, query: Q } = require('faunadb')
async function main() {
const client = new Client({
secret: 'YOUR_FAUNADB_SECRET',
http2SessionIdleTime: Infinity,
// ^^^ Infinity or non-negative integer
})
const output = await client.query(Q.Add(1, 1))
console.log(output)
client.close()
// ^^^ If it's not called then the process won't terminate
}
main().catch(console.error)
Cloudflare Workers have neither XMLHttpRequest nor fetch in the global scope.
Therefore, the
cross-fetch package is unable to inject its own
fetch() function, and throws an error.
The
fetch() function is injected via a closure, so the workaround would be to pass
the fetch objects when initiating the FaunaDB client config. Cloudflare Workers also
doesn't support the use of an AbortController, which terminates requests as well as streams.
Here is a workaround:
const c = new faunadb.Client({
secret: 'your secret',
fetch: (url, params) => {
const signal = params.signal
delete params.signal
const abortPromise = new Promise(resolve => {
if (signal) {
signal.onabort = resolve
}
})
return Promise.race([abortPromise, fetch(url, params)])
},
})
Run
yarn to install dependencies.
This project includes no polyfills. Support for Internet Explorer 11 requires
a
Promise polyfill.
The driver tests need to connect to a FaunaDB so we recommend you setup one locally. The fast way is running a docker image like
docker run --rm --name faunadb -p 8443:8443 fauna/faunadb.
After have the faunadb working on local you have to setup a set of env variables before run the tests. You can set them manually or use a
.env file for this.
FAUNA_DOMAIN=localhost
FAUNA_SCHEME=http
FAUNA_PORT=8443
FAUNA_ROOT_KEY=secret
AUTH_0_URI=https://{TENANT}.auth0.com/
AUTH_0_TOKEN=auth0 token
yarn test: This will run tests against the current version of Node.js.
nvm is useful for managing multiple
versions of Node.js for testing.
Each test run will create a new database, and will attempt to clean it up when done. If the tests are cancelled, the test database will not get cleaned up. Therefore it is recommended to use a FaunaDB key scoped to an empty parent database created for this purpose, rather than your account's root key. This will make cleanup of test databases as easy as removing the parent database.
See the FaunaDB Multitenancy Tutorial for more information about nested databases.
Alternatively, tests can be run via a Docker container with
FAUNA_ROOT_KEY="your-cloud-secret" make docker-test (an alternate
Alpine-based NodeJS image can be provided via
RUNTIME_IMAGE).
yarn doc will generate JSDoc documentation for the project.
If you want to preview unreleased features in your project, you can do so by installing this driver using one of the following methods.
Normally, you would install the latest release of this package using
npm install --save faunadb or
yarn add faunadb. To access our latest features, you will need to define this dependency by using a git URL.
Open your
package.json file
If you have already installed this driver, you should see the following in your list of dependencies. If not, add it.
"faunadb": "^2.14.1"
package.json to the
main branch of our GitHub repo. To do that, change the
^2.4.1 to
fauna/faunadb-js#main.
"faunadb": "fauna/faunadb-js#main"
node_modules by running
npm install or
yarn
npm pack
git clone https://github.com/fauna/faunadb-js.git
package.json
cd faunadb-js
code package.json
Change the
version to be semantic. For example,
3.0.0-beta.
Run
npm pack. This creates a tarball at the root of your project directory which represents the image sent to the NPM registry when publishing.
In another project, you can now install the beta from the local image you just created by running:
npm install /path/to/tarball
Copyright 2021 Fauna, Inc.
Licensed under the Mozilla Public License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this software except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.