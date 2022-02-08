This tools gives you access to FaunaDB directly from your CLI.

It also includes a Shell so you can issue queries to FaunaDB without needing to install additional libraries.

You can install it via npm like this:

$ npm install -g fauna-shell

Usage

The fauna-shell allows you to do things like creating, deleting and listings databases.

First lets configure our connection to the FaunaDB cloud. (If you don't have an account, you can create a free account here).

Let's run the following command:

$ fauna cloud-login

You will be prompted for your email and password from your FaunaDB Cloud account.

If you would like to use 3rd party identity providers like Github or Netlify, please refer to this guide.

Now that we have an endpoint to connect to we can try to create a database to start playing with FaunaDB. See connecting to different endpoints.

This is how you can create a database called my_app :

$ fauna create-database my_app creating database my_app created database my_app To start a shell with your new database, run: fauna shell my_app Or, to create an application key for your database, run: fauna create-key my_app

And then listing your databases:

$ fauna list-databases listing databases my_app my_second_app my_other_app

You can also delete a particular database:

$ fauna delete-database my_other_app deleting database 'my_other_app' database 'my_other_app' deleted

You can also create , list , and delete keys.

This is how you create a key for the database my_app :

$ fauna create-key my_app creating key for database 'my_app' with role 'admin' created key for database 'my_app' with role 'admin'. secret: **************************************** To access 'my_app' with this key, create a client using the driver library for your language of choice using the above secret.

This is how to list keys (the results may differ from what you see in your instance of FaunaDB)

$ fauna list-keys listing keys Key ID Database Role 203269476002562560 my_app admin 203269731203940864 my_app admin 203269732275585536 my_app admin 203269735610057216 test admin

And then delete the key with id: 200219702370238976 :

$ fauna delete-key 200219702370238976 deleting key 200219702370238976 key 200219702370238976 deleted

See Commands for a list of commands and help on their usage.

Technical Requirements

In order to use Fauna Shell, you will need to meet these system requirements:

Node.js version

>= v10.0.0

< v12.17.0

Configuration

By default, requests made when using the cloud-login command will hit https://auth-console.fauna-preview.com/login . You can change this behavior by defining the FAUNA_SHELL_LOGIN_URL environment variable in your .env

For example:

FAUNA_SHELL_LOGIN_URL=https://www.mycustomdomain.com/login

Shell

The Fauna Shell lets you issue queries directly to your FaunaDB instance without the need for installing additional libraries.

Let's create a database and then we'll jump straight into the Shell to start playing with FaunaDB's data model.

$ fauna create-database my_app

Our next step is to start the shell for a specific database, in this case my_app :

$ fauna shell my_app Starting shell for database my_app Connected to http://127.0.0.1:8443 Type Ctrl+D or .exit to exit the shell my_app>

Once you have the prompt ready, you can start issues queries against your FaunaDB instance. (Note that the results shown here might vary from the ones you see while running the examples).

my_app> CreateCollection({ name : "posts" }) { ref : Collection( "posts" ), ts : 1532624109799742 , history_days : 30 , name : 'posts' }

Let's create an index for our posts.

my_app> CreateIndex( { name : "posts_by_title" , source : Collection( "posts" ), terms : [{ field : [ "data" , "title" ] }] }) { ref : Index( "posts_by_title" ), ts : 1532624135128797 , active : false , partitions : 1 , name : 'posts_by_title' , source : Collection( "posts" ), terms : [ { field : [ 'data' , 'title' ] } ] }

Let's insert a post item:

my_app> Create( Collection( "posts" ), { data : { title : "What I had for breakfast .." } }) { ref : Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904004461363712" ), ts : 1532624210670859 , data : { title : 'What I had for breakfast ..' } }

We can also insert items in bulk by using the Map function.

my_app > Map ( [ "My cat and other marvels" , "Pondering during a commute" , "Deep meanings in a latte" ], Lambda( "post_title" , Create(Collection( "posts" ), { data : { title : Var( "post_title" ) } }) ) )[ ({ ref : Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076321792" ), ts : 1532624236071215 , data : { title : "My cat and other marvels" } }, { ref : Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076320768" ), ts : 1532624236071215 , data : { title : "Pondering during a commute" } }, { ref : Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076319744" ), ts : 1532624236071215 , data : { title : "Deep meanings in a latte" } }) ];

Now let's try to fetch our post about latte. We need to access it by id like this:

my_app> Get(Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076319744" )) { ref : Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076319744" ), ts : 1532624236071215 , data : { title : 'Deep meanings in a latte' } }

Now let's update our post about our cat, by adding some tags:

my_app> Update( Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076321792" ), { data : { tags : [ "pet" , "cute" ] } }) { ref : Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076321792" ), ts : 1532624327263554 , data : { title : 'My cat and other marvels' , tags : [ 'pet' , 'cute' ] } }

And now let's try to change the content of that post:

my_app> Replace( Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076321792" ), { data : { title : "My dog and other marvels" } }) { ref : Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076321792" ), ts : 1532624352388889 , data : { title : 'My dog and other marvels' } }

Now let's try to delete our post about latte:

my_app> Delete(Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076319744" )) { ref : Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076319744" ), ts : 1532624236071215 , data : { title : 'Deep meanings in a latte' } }

If we try to fetch it, we will receive an error:

my_app> Get(Ref(Collection( "posts" ), "205904031076319744" )) Error : instance not found

Finally you can exit the shell by pressing ctrl+d .

Command Details

$ fauna COMMAND running command... $ fauna (-v|--version|version) fauna/0.0.1 darwin-x64 node-v8.11.1 $ fauna --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ fauna COMMAND ...

Connecting to different endpoints

We can add endpoints by calling the following command add-endpoint . We will be prompted to enter the authentication key and an alias for the endpoint.

$ fauna add-endpoint "https://example.com" Endpoint Key: **************************************** Endpoint Alias [example.com]: example_alias

The Endpoint Alias should be a name that helps you remember the purpose of this endpoint.

If we have defined many endpoints, we could set one of them as the default one with the default-endpoint command:

$ fauna default-endpoint cloud

The default endpoint will be used by the shell to connect to FaunaDB.

Endpoints can be listed with the list-endpoints command like this:

$ fauna list-endpoints localhost cloud * cluster-us-east

There we see that the cloud endpoint has a * next to its name, meaning that it's the current default one.

Finally, endpoints will be saved to a ~/.fauna-shell file like this:

default =cloud [localhost] domain = 127.0 . 0.1 port = 8443 scheme =http secret =secret graphqlHost = 127.0 . 0.1 graphqlPort = 8084 [cloud] domain =db.fauna.com scheme =https secret =FAUNA_SECRET_KEY graphqlHost =graphql.fauna.com graphqlPort = 443 [cluster-us-east] domain =cluster-us-east.example.com port = 443 scheme =https secret =OTHER_FAUNA_SECRET graphqlHost =cluster-us-east.example.com graphqlPort = 443

Connecting to local endpoints

If you are running Fauna locally using our Docker images, you may need to configure the Shell to work with local endpoints so you can interact with the databases running in the Docker containers.

Once you've installed the Shell and logged in, you can configure this by doing the following:

Run fauna list-endpoints to see all your endpoints. If you haven't added any yet, you should just see the cloud endpoint that was added when you went through the login flow. By default, the Fauna Docker image serves data via port 8443 (check your Docker logs to confirm the port number). To add this, run the following:

fauna add-endpoint http://localhost:8443

When prompted, provide the endpoint key and then give it a name (ex. localhost ) Now, you can interact with your local database through the Fauna Shell by running the command below:

fauna shell --endpoint localhost

Overriding Connection Parameters

Most commands support the following options. You can specify them if you want to connect to your local FaunaDB instance.

OPTIONS

They can be used like this:

$ fauna create-database testdb --domain=127.0.0.1 port=8443 --scheme=http --secret=YOUR_FAUNA_SECRET_KEY --timeout=42 --graphqlHost=127.0.0.1 --graphqlPort=443

Options provided via the CLI will override the values set in the .fauna-shell config file.

For example you can start a shell to a different endpoint from the one set in .fauna-shell :

$ fauna shell my_app --endpoint=endpoint_alias

Any options that are not specified either via the .fauna-shell config file or the CLI will be set to the defaults offered by the faunadb-js client.

Executing queries from a file

You can also tell the shell to execute a list of queries that you have stored in a file. For example, you can have a filed called queries.fql with the following content:

CreateCollection({ name : "posts" }); CreateIndex({ name : "posts_by_title" , source : Collection( "posts" ), terms : [{ field : [ "data" , "title" ] }] }); Create(Collection( "posts" ), { data : { title : "What I had for breakfast .." } }); Map ( [ "My cat and other marvels" , "Pondering during a commute" , "Deep meanings in a latte" ], Lambda( "post_title" , Create(Collection( "posts" ), { data : { title : Var( "post_title" ) } }) ) );

You can tell Fauna Shell to execute all those queries for you by running the following command:

$ fauna run-queries my_app --file=./queries.fql

Where my_app is the name of your database, and ./queries.fql is the path to the file where you saved the queries.

Queries have to be written in the syntax supported by FaunaDB's Javascript driver.

List of Commands

fauna add-endpoint ENDPOINT

Adds a connection endpoint for FaunaDB

USAGE $ fauna add -endpoint ENDPOINT ARGUMENTS ENDPOINT FaunaDB server endpoint DESCRIPTION Adds a connection endpoint for FaunaDB EXAMPLE $ fauna add -endpoint https://db.fauna.com: 443 $ fauna add -endpoint http://localhost: 8443 /

See code: src/commands/add-endpoint.js

fauna autocomplete [SHELL]

display autocomplete installation instructions

USAGE $ fauna autocomplete [SHELL] ARGUMENTS SHELL shell type OPTIONS -r, EXAMPLES $ fauna autocomplete $ fauna autocomplete bash $ fauna autocomplete zsh $ fauna autocomplete

See code: @oclif/plugin-autocomplete

fauna cloud-login

Adds the FaunaDB Cloud endpoint.

USAGE $ fauna cloud- login DESCRIPTION Adds the FaunaDB Cloud endpoint EXAMPLE $ fauna cloud- login

See code: src/commands/cloud-login.js

fauna create-database DBNAME

Creates a database

USAGE $ fauna create - database DBNAME ARGUMENTS DBNAME database name OPTIONS DESCRIPTION Creates a database EXAMPLE $ fauna create - database dbname

See code: src/commands/create-database.js

fauna create-key DBNAME [ROLE]

Creates a key for the specified database

USAGE $ fauna create -key DBNAME [ ROLE ] ARGUMENTS DBNAME database name ROLE ( admin | server | server -readonly|client) key user role OPTIONS DESCRIPTION Creates a key for the specified database EXAMPLE $ fauna create -key dbname admin

See code: src/commands/create-key.js

fauna default-endpoint ENDPOINT_ALIAS

Sets an endpoint as the default one

USAGE $ fauna default -endpoint ENDPOINT_ALIAS ARGUMENTS ENDPOINT_ALIAS FaunaDB server endpoint alias DESCRIPTION Sets an endpoint as the default one EXAMPLE $ fauna default -endpoint endpoint

See code: src/commands/default-endpoint.js

fauna delete-database DBNAME

Deletes a database

USAGE $ fauna delete - database DBNAME ARGUMENTS DBNAME database name OPTIONS DESCRIPTION Deletes a database EXAMPLE $ fauna delete - database dbname

See code: src/commands/delete-database.js

fauna delete-endpoint ENDPOINT_ALIAS

Deletes a connection endpoint for FaunaDB

USAGE $ fauna delete -endpoint ENDPOINT_ALIAS ARGUMENTS ENDPOINT_ALIAS FaunaDB server endpoint alias DESCRIPTION Deletes a connection endpoint for FaunaDB EXAMPLE $ fauna delete -endpoint endpoint_alias

See code: src/commands/delete-endpoint.js

fauna delete-key KEYNAME

Deletes a key

USAGE $ fauna delete -key KEYNAME ARGUMENTS KEYNAME key name OPTIONS DESCRIPTION Deletes a key EXAMPLE $ fauna delete -key 123456789012345678

See code: src/commands/delete-key.js

fauna help [COMMAND]

display help for fauna

USAGE $ fauna help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

fauna list-databases

Lists child databases in the current database

USAGE $ fauna list-databases OPTIONS DESCRIPTION Lists child databases in the current database EXAMPLE $ fauna list-databases

See code: src/commands/list-databases.js

fauna list-endpoints

Lists FaunaDB connection endpoints

USAGE $ fauna list -endpoints DESCRIPTION Lists FaunaDB connection endpoints EXAMPLE $ fauna list -endpoints

See code: src/commands/list-endpoints.js

fauna list-keys

List keys in the current database or in its child databases

USAGE $ fauna list-keys OPTIONS DESCRIPTION List keys in the current database or in its child databases EXAMPLE $ fauna list-keys

See code: src/commands/list-keys.js

fauna run-queries DBNAME

Runs the queries found on the file passed to the command.

USAGE $ fauna run-queries DBNAME ARGUMENTS DBNAME database name OPTIONS DESCRIPTION Runs the queries found on the file passed to the command. EXAMPLE $ fauna run-queries dbname

See code: src/commands/run-queries.js

fauna shell [DBNAME]

Starts a FaunaDB shell

USAGE $ fauna shell [DBNAME] ARGUMENTS DBNAME database name OPTIONS DESCRIPTION Starts a FaunaDB shell EXAMPLE $ fauna shell dbname

See code: src/commands/shell.js

fauna eval [DBNAME] [QUERY]

Evaluates a fauna query

USAGE $ fauna eval [DBNAME] [QUERY] ARGUMENTS QUERY FQL query to execute DBNAME Database name OPTIONS DESCRIPTION Runs the specified query. Can read from stdin , file or command line . Outputs to either stdout or file. Output format can be specified. EXAMPLES $ fauna eval "Paginate(Collections())" $ fauna eval nestedDbName "Paginate(Collections())" $ fauna eval $ echo "Add(1,1)" | fauna eval $ fauna eval "Add(2,3)" "--output=/tmp/result" $ fauna eval "Add(2,3)" "--format=json" "--output=/tmp/result"

See code: src/commands/eval.js

fauna import

Import data to Fauna

USAGE $ fauna import OPTIONS Format : < column >::< type > < column >: the name of the column to cast values < type >: one of 'number' , 'bool' , or 'date' . EXAMPLES $ fauna import $ fauna import $ fauna import $ fauna import $ fauna import

See code: src/commands/import.js

fauna upload-graphql-schema graphqlFilePath

Upload GraphQL schema

USAGE $ fauna upload-graphql- schema GRAPHQLFILEPATH ARGUMENTS GRAPHQLFILEPATH Path to GraphQL schema OPTIONS EXAMPLES $ fauna upload-graphql- schema ./ schema .gql $ fauna upload-graphql- schema ./ schema .gql

See code: src/commands/upload-graphql-schema.js

fauna import --path FILE_PATH

Import data to dana

USAGE $ fauna import OPTIONS Format : < column >::< type > < column >: the name of the column to cast values < type >: one of 'number' , 'bool' , or 'date' . EXAMPLES $ fauna import $ fauna import $ fauna import $ fauna import $ fauna import

See code: src/commands/upload-graphql-schema.js

Development

All above commands starts with fauna , but you are able to run them this way after installation of the fauna-shell package.

During development, you might want to test your changes without installing the package every single time.

