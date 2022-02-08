This tools gives you access to FaunaDB directly from your CLI.
It also includes a Shell so you can issue queries to FaunaDB without needing to install additional libraries.
You can install it via npm like this:
$ npm install -g fauna-shell
The fauna-shell allows you to do things like creating, deleting and listings databases.
First lets configure our connection to the FaunaDB cloud. (If you don't have an account, you can create a free account here).
Let's run the following command:
$ fauna cloud-login
You will be prompted for your
password from your FaunaDB Cloud account.
If you would like to use 3rd party identity providers like Github or Netlify, please refer to this guide.
Now that we have an endpoint to connect to we can try to create a database to start playing with FaunaDB. See connecting to different endpoints.
This is how you can create a database called
my_app:
$ fauna create-database my_app
creating database my_app
created database my_app
To start a shell with your new database, run:
fauna shell my_app
Or, to create an application key for your database, run:
fauna create-key my_app
And then listing your databases:
$ fauna list-databases
listing databases
my_app
my_second_app
my_other_app
You can also delete a particular database:
$ fauna delete-database my_other_app
deleting database 'my_other_app'
database 'my_other_app' deleted
You can also
create,
list, and
delete keys.
This is how you create a key for the database
my_app:
$ fauna create-key my_app
creating key for database 'my_app' with role 'admin'
created key for database 'my_app' with role 'admin'.
secret: ****************************************
To access 'my_app' with this key, create a client using
the driver library for your language of choice using
the above secret.
This is how to list keys (the results may differ from what you see in your instance of FaunaDB)
$ fauna list-keys
listing keys
Key ID Database Role
203269476002562560 my_app admin
203269731203940864 my_app admin
203269732275585536 my_app admin
203269735610057216 test admin
And then delete the key with id:
200219702370238976:
$ fauna delete-key 200219702370238976
deleting key 200219702370238976
key 200219702370238976 deleted
See Commands for a list of commands and help on their usage.
In order to use Fauna Shell, you will need to meet these system requirements:
Node.js version
>= v10.0.0
< v12.17.0
By default, requests made when using the
cloud-login command will hit
https://auth-console.fauna-preview.com/login. You can change this behavior by defining the
FAUNA_SHELL_LOGIN_URL environment variable in your
.env
For example:
FAUNA_SHELL_LOGIN_URL=https://www.mycustomdomain.com/login
The Fauna Shell lets you issue queries directly to your FaunaDB instance without the need for installing additional libraries.
Let's create a database and then we'll jump straight into the Shell to start playing with FaunaDB's data model.
$ fauna create-database my_app
Our next step is to start the shell for a specific database, in this case
my_app:
$ fauna shell my_app
Starting shell for database my_app
Connected to http://127.0.0.1:8443
Type Ctrl+D or .exit to exit the shell
my_app>
Once you have the prompt ready, you can start issues queries against your FaunaDB instance. (Note that the results shown here might vary from the ones you see while running the examples).
my_app> CreateCollection({ name: "posts" })
{
ref: Collection("posts"),
ts: 1532624109799742,
history_days: 30,
name: 'posts'
}
Let's create an index for our posts.
my_app> CreateIndex(
{
name: "posts_by_title",
source: Collection("posts"),
terms: [{ field: ["data", "title"] }]
})
{
ref: Index("posts_by_title"),
ts: 1532624135128797,
active: false,
partitions: 1,
name: 'posts_by_title',
source: Collection("posts"),
terms: [ { field: [ 'data', 'title' ] } ]
}
Let's insert a post item:
my_app> Create(
Collection("posts"),
{ data: { title: "What I had for breakfast .." } })
{
ref: Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904004461363712"),
ts: 1532624210670859,
data: { title: 'What I had for breakfast ..' }
}
We can also insert items in bulk by using the
Map function.
my_app >
Map(
[
"My cat and other marvels",
"Pondering during a commute",
"Deep meanings in a latte"
],
Lambda(
"post_title",
Create(Collection("posts"), { data: { title: Var("post_title") } })
)
)[
({
ref: Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076321792"),
ts: 1532624236071215,
data: { title: "My cat and other marvels" }
},
{
ref: Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076320768"),
ts: 1532624236071215,
data: { title: "Pondering during a commute" }
},
{
ref: Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076319744"),
ts: 1532624236071215,
data: { title: "Deep meanings in a latte" }
})
];
Now let's try to fetch our post about latte. We need to access it by id like this:
my_app> Get(Ref(Collection("posts"),"205904031076319744"))
{
ref: Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076319744"),
ts: 1532624236071215,
data: { title: 'Deep meanings in a latte' }
}
Now let's update our post about our cat, by adding some tags:
my_app> Update(
Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076321792"),
{ data: { tags: ["pet", "cute"] } })
{
ref: Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076321792"),
ts: 1532624327263554,
data: { title: 'My cat and other marvels', tags: [ 'pet', 'cute' ] }
}
And now let's try to change the content of that post:
my_app> Replace(
Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076321792"),
{ data: { title: "My dog and other marvels" } })
{
ref: Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076321792"),
ts: 1532624352388889,
data: { title: 'My dog and other marvels' }
}
Now let's try to delete our post about latte:
my_app> Delete(Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076319744"))
{
ref: Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076319744"),
ts: 1532624236071215,
data: { title: 'Deep meanings in a latte' }
}
If we try to fetch it, we will receive an error:
my_app> Get(Ref(Collection("posts"), "205904031076319744"))
Error: instance not found
Finally you can exit the shell by pressing
ctrl+d.
$ fauna COMMAND
running command...
$ fauna (-v|--version|version)
fauna/0.0.1 darwin-x64 node-v8.11.1
$ fauna --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ fauna COMMAND
...
We can add endpoints by calling the following command
add-endpoint. We will be prompted to enter the authentication key and an alias for the endpoint.
$ fauna add-endpoint "https://example.com"
Endpoint Key: ****************************************
Endpoint Alias [example.com]: example_alias
The Endpoint Alias should be a name that helps you remember the purpose of this endpoint.
If we have defined many endpoints, we could set one of them as the default one with the
default-endpoint command:
$ fauna default-endpoint cloud
The default endpoint will be used by the shell to connect to FaunaDB.
Endpoints can be listed with the
list-endpoints command like this:
$ fauna list-endpoints
localhost
cloud *
cluster-us-east
There we see that the
cloud endpoint has a
* next to its name, meaning that it's the current default one.
Finally, endpoints will be saved to a
~/.fauna-shell file like this:
default=cloud
[localhost]
domain=127.0.0.1
port=8443
scheme=http
secret=secret
graphqlHost=127.0.0.1
graphqlPort=8084
[cloud]
domain=db.fauna.com
scheme=https
secret=FAUNA_SECRET_KEY
graphqlHost=graphql.fauna.com
graphqlPort=443
[cluster-us-east]
domain=cluster-us-east.example.com
port=443
scheme=https
secret=OTHER_FAUNA_SECRET
graphqlHost=cluster-us-east.example.com
graphqlPort=443
If you are running Fauna locally using our Docker images, you may need to configure the Shell to work with local endpoints so you can interact with the databases running in the Docker containers.
Once you've installed the Shell and logged in, you can configure this by doing the following:
Run
fauna list-endpoints to see all your endpoints. If you haven't added any yet, you should just see the
cloud endpoint that was added when you went through the login flow.
By default, the Fauna Docker image serves data via port 8443 (check your Docker logs to confirm the port number). To add this, run the following:
fauna add-endpoint http://localhost:8443 # Doesn't work with HTTPS
When prompted, provide the endpoint key and then give it a name (ex.
localhost)
Now, you can interact with your local database through the Fauna Shell by running the command below:
fauna shell --endpoint localhost
Most commands support the following options. You can specify them if you want to connect to your local FaunaDB instance.
OPTIONS
--domain=domain [default: db.fauna.com] FaunaDB server domain
--port=port [default: 443] Connection port
--scheme=https|http [default: https] Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout [default: 80] Connection timeout in milliseconds
--endpoint=alias Overrides the default endpoint set in ~/.fauna-shell
--graphqlHost=domain [default: graphql.fauna.com] The Fauna GraphQL API host
--graphqlPort=port [default: 443] The Fauna GraphQL API port to connect to
They can be used like this:
$ fauna create-database testdb --domain=127.0.0.1 port=8443 --scheme=http --secret=YOUR_FAUNA_SECRET_KEY --timeout=42 --graphqlHost=127.0.0.1 --graphqlPort=443
Options provided via the CLI will override the values set in the
.fauna-shell config file.
For example you can start a shell to a different endpoint from the one set in
.fauna-shell:
$ fauna shell my_app --endpoint=endpoint_alias
Any options that are not specified either via the
.fauna-shell config file or the CLI will be set to the defaults offered by the faunadb-js client.
You can also tell the shell to execute a list of queries that you have stored in a file. For example, you can have a filed called
queries.fql with the following content:
CreateCollection({ name: "posts" });
CreateIndex({
name: "posts_by_title",
source: Collection("posts"),
terms: [{ field: ["data", "title"] }]
});
Create(Collection("posts"), { data: { title: "What I had for breakfast .." } });
Map(
[
"My cat and other marvels",
"Pondering during a commute",
"Deep meanings in a latte"
],
Lambda(
"post_title",
Create(Collection("posts"), { data: { title: Var("post_title") } })
)
);
You can tell Fauna Shell to execute all those queries for you by running the following command:
$ fauna run-queries my_app --file=./queries.fql
Where
my_app is the name of your database, and
./queries.fql is the path to the file where you saved the queries.
Queries have to be written in the syntax supported by FaunaDB's Javascript driver.
fauna add-endpoint ENDPOINT
fauna autocomplete [SHELL]
fauna cloud-login
fauna create-database DBNAME
fauna create-key DBNAME [ROLE]
fauna default-endpoint ENDPOINT_ALIAS
fauna delete-database DBNAME
fauna delete-endpoint ENDPOINT_ALIAS
fauna delete-key KEYNAME
fauna help [COMMAND]
fauna list-databases
fauna list-endpoints
fauna list-keys
fauna run-queries DBNAME
fauna shell [DBNAME]
fauna import
fauna eval [DBNAME] [QUERY]
fauna upload-graphql-schema graphqlFilePath
fauna import --path FILE_PATH
fauna add-endpoint ENDPOINT
Adds a connection endpoint for FaunaDB
USAGE
$ fauna add-endpoint ENDPOINT
ARGUMENTS
ENDPOINT FaunaDB server endpoint
DESCRIPTION
Adds a connection endpoint for FaunaDB
EXAMPLE
$ fauna add-endpoint https://db.fauna.com:443
$ fauna add-endpoint http://localhost:8443/ --alias localhost --key secret
See code: src/commands/add-endpoint.js
fauna autocomplete [SHELL]
display autocomplete installation instructions
USAGE
$ fauna autocomplete [SHELL]
ARGUMENTS
SHELL shell type
OPTIONS
-r, --refresh-cache Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)
EXAMPLES
$ fauna autocomplete
$ fauna autocomplete bash
$ fauna autocomplete zsh
$ fauna autocomplete --refresh-cache
See code: @oclif/plugin-autocomplete
fauna cloud-login
Adds the FaunaDB Cloud endpoint.
USAGE
$ fauna cloud-login
DESCRIPTION
Adds the FaunaDB Cloud endpoint
EXAMPLE
$ fauna cloud-login
See code: src/commands/cloud-login.js
fauna create-database DBNAME
Creates a database
USAGE
$ fauna create-database DBNAME
ARGUMENTS
DBNAME database name
OPTIONS
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
DESCRIPTION
Creates a database
EXAMPLE
$ fauna create-database dbname
See code: src/commands/create-database.js
fauna create-key DBNAME [ROLE]
Creates a key for the specified database
USAGE
$ fauna create-key DBNAME [ROLE]
ARGUMENTS
DBNAME database name
ROLE (admin|server|server-readonly|client) key user role
OPTIONS
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
DESCRIPTION
Creates a key for the specified database
EXAMPLE
$ fauna create-key dbname admin
See code: src/commands/create-key.js
fauna default-endpoint ENDPOINT_ALIAS
Sets an endpoint as the default one
USAGE
$ fauna default-endpoint ENDPOINT_ALIAS
ARGUMENTS
ENDPOINT_ALIAS FaunaDB server endpoint alias
DESCRIPTION
Sets an endpoint as the default one
EXAMPLE
$ fauna default-endpoint endpoint
See code: src/commands/default-endpoint.js
fauna delete-database DBNAME
Deletes a database
USAGE
$ fauna delete-database DBNAME
ARGUMENTS
DBNAME database name
OPTIONS
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
DESCRIPTION
Deletes a database
EXAMPLE
$ fauna delete-database dbname
See code: src/commands/delete-database.js
fauna delete-endpoint ENDPOINT_ALIAS
Deletes a connection endpoint for FaunaDB
USAGE
$ fauna delete-endpoint ENDPOINT_ALIAS
ARGUMENTS
ENDPOINT_ALIAS FaunaDB server endpoint alias
DESCRIPTION
Deletes a connection endpoint for FaunaDB
EXAMPLE
$ fauna delete-endpoint endpoint_alias
See code: src/commands/delete-endpoint.js
fauna delete-key KEYNAME
Deletes a key
USAGE
$ fauna delete-key KEYNAME
ARGUMENTS
KEYNAME key name
OPTIONS
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
DESCRIPTION
Deletes a key
EXAMPLE
$ fauna delete-key 123456789012345678
See code: src/commands/delete-key.js
fauna help [COMMAND]
display help for fauna
USAGE
$ fauna help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
See code: @oclif/plugin-help
fauna list-databases
Lists child databases in the current database
USAGE
$ fauna list-databases
OPTIONS
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
DESCRIPTION
Lists child databases in the current database
EXAMPLE
$ fauna list-databases
See code: src/commands/list-databases.js
fauna list-endpoints
Lists FaunaDB connection endpoints
USAGE
$ fauna list-endpoints
DESCRIPTION
Lists FaunaDB connection endpoints
EXAMPLE
$ fauna list-endpoints
See code: src/commands/list-endpoints.js
fauna list-keys
List keys in the current database or in its child databases
USAGE
$ fauna list-keys
OPTIONS
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
DESCRIPTION
List keys in the current database or in its child databases
EXAMPLE
$ fauna list-keys
See code: src/commands/list-keys.js
fauna run-queries DBNAME
Runs the queries found on the file passed to the command.
USAGE
$ fauna run-queries DBNAME
ARGUMENTS
DBNAME database name
OPTIONS
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--file=file File where to read queries from
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
DESCRIPTION
Runs the queries found on the file passed to the command.
EXAMPLE
$ fauna run-queries dbname --file=/path/to/queries.fql
See code: src/commands/run-queries.js
fauna shell [DBNAME]
Starts a FaunaDB shell
USAGE
$ fauna shell [DBNAME]
ARGUMENTS
DBNAME database name
OPTIONS
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
DESCRIPTION
Starts a FaunaDB shell
EXAMPLE
$ fauna shell dbname
See code: src/commands/shell.js
fauna eval [DBNAME] [QUERY]
Evaluates a fauna query
USAGE
$ fauna eval [DBNAME] [QUERY]
ARGUMENTS
QUERY FQL query to execute
DBNAME Database name
OPTIONS
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--file=file File where to read queries from
--format=json|shell [default: json] Output format
--output=output File to write output to
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--stdin Read file input from stdin. Writes to stdout by default
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
DESCRIPTION
Runs the specified query. Can read from stdin, file or command line.
Outputs to either stdout or file.
Output format can be specified.
EXAMPLES
$ fauna eval "Paginate(Collections())"
$ fauna eval nestedDbName "Paginate(Collections())"
$ fauna eval --file=/path/to/queries.fql
$ echo "Add(1,1)" | fauna eval --stdin
$ fauna eval "Add(2,3)" "--output=/tmp/result"
$ fauna eval "Add(2,3)" "--format=json" "--output=/tmp/result"
See code: src/commands/eval.js
fauna import
Import data to Fauna
USAGE
$ fauna import --path [DATA]
OPTIONS
--allow-short-rows Allows rows which are shorter than the number of headers
--append Allows appending documents to a non-empty collection
--collection=collection Collection name. When not specified, the collection name is the filename when --path is file
--db=db Child database name; imported documents are stored in this database
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--path=path (required) Path to .csv/.json file, or path to folder containing .csv/.json files
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
--type=type Column type casting, converts the column value to a Fauna type.
Format: <column>::<type>
<column>: the name of the column to cast values
<type>: one of 'number', 'bool', or 'date'.
EXAMPLES
$ fauna import --path ./collection_name.csv
$ fauna import --append --path ./collection.csv
$ fauna import --db=sampleDB --collection=SampleCollection --path ./datafile.csv
$ fauna import --db=sampleDB --path ./dump
$ fauna import --type=header_name::date --type=hdr2::number --type=hdrX::bool --path ./collection.csv
See code: src/commands/import.js
fauna upload-graphql-schema graphqlFilePath
Upload GraphQL schema
USAGE
$ fauna upload-graphql-schema GRAPHQLFILEPATH
ARGUMENTS
GRAPHQLFILEPATH Path to GraphQL schema
OPTIONS
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--graphqlHost=graphqlHost The Fauna GraphQL API host
--graphqlPort=port GraphQL port
--mode=merge|override [default: merge] Upload mode
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
EXAMPLES
$ fauna upload-graphql-schema ./schema.gql
$ fauna upload-graphql-schema ./schema.gql --mode override
See code: src/commands/upload-graphql-schema.js
fauna import --path FILE_PATH
Import data to dana
USAGE
$ fauna import --path FILE_PATH
OPTIONS
--allow-short-rows Allows rows which are shorter than the number of headers
--append Allows appending documents to a non-empty collection
--collection=collection Collection name. When not specified, the collection name is the filename when --path is file
--db=db Child database name; imported documents are stored in this database
--domain=domain FaunaDB server domain
--endpoint=endpoint FaunaDB server endpoint
--path=path (required) Path to .csv/.json file, or path to folder containing .csv/.json files
--port=port Connection port
--scheme=https|http Connection scheme
--secret=secret FaunaDB secret key
--timeout=timeout Connection timeout in milliseconds
--type=type Column type casting, converts the column value to a Fauna type.
Format: <column>::<type>
<column>: the name of the column to cast values
<type>: one of 'number', 'bool', or 'date'.
EXAMPLES
$ fauna import --path ./samplefile.csv
$ fauna import --append --path ./samplefile.csv
$ fauna import --db=sampleDB --collection=Samplecollection --path ./samplefile.csv
$ fauna import --db=sampleDB --path ./dump
$ fauna import --type=header_name::date --type=hdr2::number --type=hdrX::bool --path ./samplefile.csv
See code: src/commands/upload-graphql-schema.js
All above commands starts with
fauna, but you are able to run them this way after installation of the fauna-shell package.
During development, you might want to test your changes without installing the package every single time.
To do so, you can run commands like this:
# don't forget to install dependencies for your fauna-shell project
npm install
# run a command you need
./bin/run cloud-login
./bin/run import