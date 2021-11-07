fault

Functional errors with formatted output.

What is this?

This package adds printf-like interpolation to errors.

When should I use this?

This package useful when you frequently display parameters in error messages and manual string concatenation is becoming verbose.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install fault

In Deno with Skypack:

import {fault} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/fault@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {fault} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/fault@2?min' </ script >

Use

import {fault} from 'fault' throw fault( 'Hello %s!' , 'Eric' )

Yields:

Error: Hello Eric! at FormattedError (~/node_modules/fault/index.js:30:12) at Object.<anonymous> (~/example.js:3:7) …

Or, format a float in a type error:

import {fault} from 'fault' throw fault.type( 'Who doesn’t like %f? 🍰' , Math .PI)

Yields:

TypeError: Who doesn’t like 3.141593? 🍰 at Function.FormattedError [as type] (~/node_modules/fault/index.js:30:12) at Object.<anonymous> (~/example.js:3:7)

API

This package exports the following identifiers: fault and create . There is no default export.

Create an error with a printf-like formatted message.

Parameters

format ( string , optional) — template string

( , optional) — template string values ( * , optional) — values to render in format

Returns

An Error instance.

Formatters

The following formatters are supported in format :

%s — string

— string %b — binary

— binary %c — character

— character %d — decimal

— decimal %f — floating point

— floating point %o — octal

— octal %x — lowercase hexadecimal

— lowercase hexadecimal %X — uppercase hexadecimal

— uppercase hexadecimal % followed by any other character, prints that character

See samsonjs/format for argument parsing.

Other errors

Factory to create instances of ErrorConstructor with support for formatting. Used internally to wrap the global error constructors and exposed for custom errors. Returns a function just like fault .

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

