Functional errors with formatted output.
This package adds printf-like interpolation to errors.
This package useful when you frequently display parameters in error messages and manual string concatenation is becoming verbose.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install fault
In Deno with Skypack:
import {fault} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/fault@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {fault} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/fault@2?min'
</script>
import {fault} from 'fault'
throw fault('Hello %s!', 'Eric')
Yields:
Error: Hello Eric!
at FormattedError (~/node_modules/fault/index.js:30:12)
at Object.<anonymous> (~/example.js:3:7)
…
Or, format a float in a type error:
import {fault} from 'fault'
throw fault.type('Who doesn’t like %f? 🍰', Math.PI)
Yields:
TypeError: Who doesn’t like 3.141593? 🍰
at Function.FormattedError [as type] (~/node_modules/fault/index.js:30:12)
at Object.<anonymous> (~/example.js:3:7)
This package exports the following identifiers:
fault and
create.
There is no default export.
fault(format?[, values…])
Create an error with a printf-like formatted message.
format (
string, optional)
— template string
values (
*, optional)
— values to render in
format
An
Error instance.
The following formatters are supported in
format:
%s — string
%b — binary
%c — character
%d — decimal
%f — floating point
%o — octal
%x — lowercase hexadecimal
%X — uppercase hexadecimal
% followed by any other character, prints that character
See
samsonjs/format for argument parsing.
fault.eval(format?[, values…]) — EvalError
fault.range(format?[, values…]) — RangeError
fault.reference(format?[, values…]) — ReferenceError
fault.syntax(format?[, values…]) — SyntaxError
fault.type(format?[, values…]) — TypeError
fault.uri(format?[, values…]) — URIError
create(Constructor)
Factory to create instances of
ErrorConstructor with support for formatting.
Used internally to wrap the global error constructors and exposed for custom
errors.
Returns a function just like
fault.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
wooorm/bail
— throw if given an error
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.