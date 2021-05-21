Fathom

Fathom is a supervised-learning system for recognizing parts of web pages—pop-ups, address forms, slideshows—or for classifying a page as a whole. A DOM flows in one side, and DOM nodes flow out the other, tagged with types and probabilities that those types are correct. A Prolog-like language makes it straightforward to specify the “smells” that suggest each type, and a neural-net-based trainer determines the optimal contribution of each smell. Finally, the FathomFox web extension lets you collect and label a corpus of web pages for training.

Continue reading at https://mozilla.github.io/fathom/intro.html#why.

Documentation