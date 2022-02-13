Fathom Client

This library is a JavaScript client for Fathom Analytics.

Asynchronous script loading. We provide a load function that will asynchronously inject the Fathom <script> tag (great for single-page app environments).

We provide a function that will asynchronously inject the Fathom tag (great for single-page app environments). import -able tracking functions. We provide tracking functions ( trackPageview and trackGoal ) that you can import and safely call anywhere (even if the Fathom script has not yet finished loading).

Maintained with ♥️ by the SavvyCal team

Installation

Run the following to install in your project:

npm install fathom-client

Motivation

The standard installation flow for Fathom is to drop their snippet on your page, which will automatically load the library and track a pageview. This approach works great for server-rendered sites with full page refreshes, but gets tricky when:

Routing happens on the client-side (e.g. an SPA)

The DOM is abstracted away (e.g. Next.js)

This library provides an interface you can use to orchestrate Fathom calls at various points in your page lifecycle:

import * as Fathom from 'fathom-client' ; Fathom.load( 'MY_FATHOM_ID' ); const onRouteChangeComplete = () => { Fathom.trackPageview(); }; const onSignUp = () => { Fathom.trackGoal( 'Sign Up' , 100 ); };

API Reference

Injects the Fathom script into the DOM and loads the script asynchronously.

Arguments

siteId - The site ID provided in the Fathom UI.

- The site ID provided in the Fathom UI. opts - An Object of options: url - The URL of the tracking script (defaults to https://cdn.usefathom.com/script.js ). If you're using a custom domain then you should change this parameter to use it (example https://parrot.yourwebsite.com/script.js ). auto - When false , skips automatically tracking page views on script load (defaults to true ). honorDNT - When true , honors the DNT header in the visitor's browser canonical - When false , ignores the canonical tag if present (defaults to true ). includedDomains - Only tracks when on one of these domains. excludedDomains - Only tracks when NOT on one of these domains. spa - Accepts one of the following values: auto , history , or hash (see advanced docs).

- An Object of options:

Example

import { load } from 'fathom-client' ; load( 'MY_FATHOM_ID' , { includedDomains : [ 'example.com' ] });

Tracks a pageview.

Arguments

opts - An Object of options: url - When set, overrides window.location . referrer - When set, overrides document.referrer .

- An Object of options:

Example

import { trackPageview } from 'fathom-client' ; trackPageview();

Tracks a goal.

Arguments

code - the code provided in the Fathom UI.

- the code provided in the Fathom UI. cents - the value of the goal conversion.

Example

import { trackGoal } from 'fathom-client' ; trackGoal( 'MY_GOAL_CODE' , 100 );

Enables tracking for the current visitor.

See https://usefathom.com/docs/features/exclude.

Arguments

None.

Example

import { enableTrackingForMe } from 'fathom-client' ; enableTrackingForMe();

Blocks tracking for the current visitor.

See https://usefathom.com/docs/features/exclude.

Arguments

None.

Example

import { blockTrackingForMe } from 'fathom-client' ; blockTrackingForMe();

Sets the site ID for tracking (overrides the ID used when loading Fathom).

Arguments

id - The site ID provided in the Fathom UI.

Example

import { load, setSite } from 'fathom-client' ; load( 'MY_FATHOM_ID' ); setSite( 'A_DIFFERENT_FATHOM_ID' );

Usage

This library is JavaScript framework-agnostic. Below are some usage examples with popular frameworks.

Create an _app.js file in your pages directory, like this:

import React, { useEffect } from 'react' ; import Router from 'next/router' ; import * as Fathom from 'fathom-client' ; Router.events.on( 'routeChangeComplete' , () => { Fathom.trackPageview(); }); function App ( { Component, pageProps } ) { useEffect( () => { Fathom.load( 'MY_FATHOM_ID' , { includedDomains : [ 'yourwebsite.com' ] }); }, []); return < Component { ...pageProps } /> ; } export default App;

Upgrading to 3.x

The 3.0 release comes with a new way to load Fathom:

- Fathom.load(); - Fathom.setSiteId('MY_FATHOM_ID'); + Fathom.load('MY_FATHOM_ID');

The load function also accepts an object of options:

Fathom.load( 'MY_FATHOM_ID' , { includedDomains : [ 'yourwebsite.com' ] });

See advanced options for tracking.

Releasing

Run the following to publish a new version: