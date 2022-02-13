openbase logo
Readme

Fathom Client CircleCI

This library is a JavaScript client for Fathom Analytics.

  • Asynchronous script loading. We provide a load function that will asynchronously inject the Fathom <script> tag (great for single-page app environments).
  • import-able tracking functions. We provide tracking functions (trackPageview and trackGoal) that you can import and safely call anywhere (even if the Fathom script has not yet finished loading).

Maintained with ♥️ by the SavvyCal team

sc-sticker

Installation

Run the following to install in your project:

npm install fathom-client

Motivation

The standard installation flow for Fathom is to drop their snippet on your page, which will automatically load the library and track a pageview. This approach works great for server-rendered sites with full page refreshes, but gets tricky when:

  • Routing happens on the client-side (e.g. an SPA)
  • The DOM is abstracted away (e.g. Next.js)

This library provides an interface you can use to orchestrate Fathom calls at various points in your page lifecycle:

import * as Fathom from 'fathom-client';

// Upon initial page load...
Fathom.load('MY_FATHOM_ID');

// In the route changed event handler...
const onRouteChangeComplete = () => {
  Fathom.trackPageview();
};

// In an event handler where a goal is achieved...
const onSignUp = () => {
  Fathom.trackGoal('Sign Up', 100);
};

API Reference

load(siteId: string, opts?: object)

Injects the Fathom script into the DOM and loads the script asynchronously.

Arguments

  • siteId - The site ID provided in the Fathom UI.
  • opts - An Object of options:
    • url - The URL of the tracking script (defaults to https://cdn.usefathom.com/script.js). If you're using a custom domain then you should change this parameter to use it (example https://parrot.yourwebsite.com/script.js).
    • auto - When false, skips automatically tracking page views on script load (defaults to true).
    • honorDNT - When true, honors the DNT header in the visitor's browser
    • canonical - When false, ignores the canonical tag if present (defaults to true).
    • includedDomains - Only tracks when on one of these domains.
    • excludedDomains - Only tracks when NOT on one of these domains.
    • spa - Accepts one of the following values: auto, history, or hash (see advanced docs).

Example

import { load } from 'fathom-client';

load('MY_FATHOM_ID', {
  includedDomains: ['example.com']
});

trackPageview(opts?: object)

Tracks a pageview.

Arguments

  • opts - An Object of options:
    • url - When set, overrides window.location.
    • referrer - When set, overrides document.referrer.

Example

import { trackPageview } from 'fathom-client';

trackPageview();

trackGoal(code: string, cents: number)

Tracks a goal.

Arguments

  • code - the code provided in the Fathom UI.
  • cents - the value of the goal conversion.

Example

import { trackGoal } from 'fathom-client';

trackGoal('MY_GOAL_CODE', 100);

enableTrackingForMe()

Enables tracking for the current visitor.

See https://usefathom.com/docs/features/exclude.

Arguments

None.

Example

import { enableTrackingForMe } from 'fathom-client';

enableTrackingForMe();

blockTrackingForMe()

Blocks tracking for the current visitor.

See https://usefathom.com/docs/features/exclude.

Arguments

None.

Example

import { blockTrackingForMe } from 'fathom-client';

blockTrackingForMe();

setSite(id: string)

Sets the site ID for tracking (overrides the ID used when loading Fathom).

Arguments

  • id - The site ID provided in the Fathom UI.

Example

import { load, setSite } from 'fathom-client';

load('MY_FATHOM_ID');

setSite('A_DIFFERENT_FATHOM_ID');

Usage

This library is JavaScript framework-agnostic. Below are some usage examples with popular frameworks.

Next.js

Create an _app.js file in your pages directory, like this:

import React, { useEffect } from 'react';
import Router from 'next/router';
import * as Fathom from 'fathom-client';

// Record a pageview when route changes
Router.events.on('routeChangeComplete', () => {
  Fathom.trackPageview();
});

function App({ Component, pageProps }) {
  // Initialize Fathom when the app loads
  useEffect(() => {
    Fathom.load('MY_FATHOM_ID', {
      includedDomains: ['yourwebsite.com']
    });
  }, []);

  return <Component {...pageProps} />;
}

export default App;

Upgrading to 3.x

The 3.0 release comes with a new way to load Fathom:

- Fathom.load();
- Fathom.setSiteId('MY_FATHOM_ID');
+ Fathom.load('MY_FATHOM_ID');

The load function also accepts an object of options:

Fathom.load('MY_FATHOM_ID', {
  includedDomains: ['yourwebsite.com']
});

See advanced options for tracking.

Releasing

Run the following to publish a new version:

npm run release

