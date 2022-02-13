This library is a JavaScript client for Fathom Analytics.
load function that will asynchronously inject the Fathom
<script> tag (great for single-page app environments).
import-able tracking functions. We provide tracking functions (
trackPageview and
trackGoal) that you can import and safely call anywhere (even if the Fathom script has not yet finished loading).
Maintained with ♥️ by the SavvyCal team
Run the following to install in your project:
npm install fathom-client
The standard installation flow for Fathom is to drop their snippet on your page, which will automatically load the library and track a pageview. This approach works great for server-rendered sites with full page refreshes, but gets tricky when:
This library provides an interface you can use to orchestrate Fathom calls at various points in your page lifecycle:
import * as Fathom from 'fathom-client';
// Upon initial page load...
Fathom.load('MY_FATHOM_ID');
// In the route changed event handler...
const onRouteChangeComplete = () => {
Fathom.trackPageview();
};
// In an event handler where a goal is achieved...
const onSignUp = () => {
Fathom.trackGoal('Sign Up', 100);
};
load(siteId: string, opts?: object)
Injects the Fathom script into the DOM and loads the script asynchronously.
siteId - The site ID provided in the Fathom UI.
opts - An Object of options:
url - The URL of the tracking script (defaults to
https://cdn.usefathom.com/script.js). If you're using a custom domain then you should change this parameter to use it (example
https://parrot.yourwebsite.com/script.js).
auto - When
false, skips automatically tracking page views on script load (defaults to
true).
honorDNT - When
true, honors the DNT header in the visitor's browser
canonical - When
false, ignores the canonical tag if present (defaults to
true).
includedDomains - Only tracks when on one of these domains.
excludedDomains - Only tracks when NOT on one of these domains.
spa - Accepts one of the following values:
auto,
history, or
hash (see advanced docs).
import { load } from 'fathom-client';
load('MY_FATHOM_ID', {
includedDomains: ['example.com']
});
trackPageview(opts?: object)
Tracks a pageview.
opts - An Object of options:
url - When set, overrides
window.location.
referrer - When set, overrides
document.referrer.
import { trackPageview } from 'fathom-client';
trackPageview();
trackGoal(code: string, cents: number)
Tracks a goal.
code - the code provided in the Fathom UI.
cents - the value of the goal conversion.
import { trackGoal } from 'fathom-client';
trackGoal('MY_GOAL_CODE', 100);
enableTrackingForMe()
Enables tracking for the current visitor.
See https://usefathom.com/docs/features/exclude.
None.
import { enableTrackingForMe } from 'fathom-client';
enableTrackingForMe();
blockTrackingForMe()
Blocks tracking for the current visitor.
See https://usefathom.com/docs/features/exclude.
None.
import { blockTrackingForMe } from 'fathom-client';
blockTrackingForMe();
setSite(id: string)
Sets the site ID for tracking (overrides the ID used when loading Fathom).
id - The site ID provided in the Fathom UI.
import { load, setSite } from 'fathom-client';
load('MY_FATHOM_ID');
setSite('A_DIFFERENT_FATHOM_ID');
This library is JavaScript framework-agnostic. Below are some usage examples with popular frameworks.
Create an
_app.js file in your
pages directory, like this:
import React, { useEffect } from 'react';
import Router from 'next/router';
import * as Fathom from 'fathom-client';
// Record a pageview when route changes
Router.events.on('routeChangeComplete', () => {
Fathom.trackPageview();
});
function App({ Component, pageProps }) {
// Initialize Fathom when the app loads
useEffect(() => {
Fathom.load('MY_FATHOM_ID', {
includedDomains: ['yourwebsite.com']
});
}, []);
return <Component {...pageProps} />;
}
export default App;
The 3.0 release comes with a new way to load Fathom:
- Fathom.load();
- Fathom.setSiteId('MY_FATHOM_ID');
+ Fathom.load('MY_FATHOM_ID');
The
load function also accepts an object of options:
Fathom.load('MY_FATHOM_ID', {
includedDomains: ['yourwebsite.com']
});
See advanced options for tracking.
Run the following to publish a new version:
npm run release