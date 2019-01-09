A standalone FAT16/FAT32 implementation that takes in a block-access interface and exposes something quite similar to
require('fs') (i.e. the node.js built-in Filesystem API).
npm install fatfs
var fatfs = require('fatfs'),
fs = fatfs.createFileSystem(exampleDriver); // see below
fs.stat("autoexec.bat", function (e,stats) {
if (e) console.error(e);
else console.log(stats);
});
// TODO: open a file and write to it or something…
fs = fatfs.createFileSystem(vol, [opts], [cb]) — Simply pass in a block driver (see below) mapped to a FAT partition somewhere, and get back the API documented here. An options dictionary can be provided, details are in the next section. You may also optionally provide a callback
cb(err) which will be automatically registered for the on
'ready' or
'error' event.
'ready' event — fired on
fs when initial volume information has been determined and the API is ready to use. It is safe to call other
fs methods before this fires only if you are sure the first sector will be readable and represents a valid FAT volume.
'error' event — fired if initialization fails for whatever reason.
The
opts dictionary you pass to
fatfs.createFileSystem can contain any of the following options:
ro — Enables readonly mode if
true. It defaults to
false, but if your volume driver does not provide a
writeSectors method it will be overriden to
true.
noatime — The FAT filesystem can track the last access time (just a date, actually) but this means every read operation would also incur some write overhead. Defaults to
true, meaning by default access times will not be updated on reads. Set this to
false to track access times.
modmode — chooses how
fs.chmod (and the mode field from
fs.stat–family calls) should map FAT attributes to POSIX permissions. Set to the number
0111 to map the readonly flag to the user's write bit being unset, and the archive/system/hidden flags to the user/group/other executable bits respectively. Set to the number
07000 to map the readonly flag to all write bits being unset, and the archive/system/hidden flags to the sticky/setgid/setuid bits respectively. Set to
null for readonly mapping. Defaults to
0111.
umask — any bits set in this octal number will be unset in the 'mode' field from
fs.stat–family calls. It does not affect anything else. Defaults to
process.umask(), or
0022 if that is unavailable.
uid — This value will be returned as the 'uid' stat field. It does not affect anything else. Defaults to
process.getuid(), or
0 if that is unavailable.
gid — This value will be returned as the 'gid' stat field. It does not affect anything else. Defaults to
process.getgid(), or
0 if that is unavailable.
(Note that these are similar to the options you could use with a POSIX
mount operation.)
And that's it! The rest of the API (
fs.readdir,
fs.open,
fs.createReadStream,
fs.appendFile, etc.) is as documented by the node.js project.
Well, sort of…
fs.rename,
fs.unlink and
fs.rmdir, as well as
fs.watchFile/
fs.unwatchFile and
fs.watch. These are Coming Soon™.
Some of the differences between
fatfs and the node.js
fs module are "by design" for architectural simplicity and/or due to underlying FAT limitations.
fs.*Sync methods. (The volume driver is async, not to mention that supporting a separate *Sync codepath would be an enormous duplication of effort of dubious value.)
createFileSystem instances for multiple volumes; paths are relative to each, and don't share a namespace.
To use 'fatfs', you must provide a driver object with the following properties/methods:
driver.sectorSize — number of bytes per sector on this device
driver.numSectors — count of sectors available on this media
driver.readSectors(i, dest, cb) — Fill
dest with data starting at the
ith sector and notify
cb(e) when finished. You may assume
dest.length is a multiple of
driver.sectorSize.
driver.writeSectors(i, data, cb) — (optional) Write
data starting at the
ith sector and notify
cb(e) when finished. You may assume
data.length is a multiple of
driver.sectorSize.
If you do not provide a
writeSectors method, then
fatfs will work in readonly mode. Pretty simple, eh? And the 'fatfs' module makes a good effort to check the parameters passed to your driver methods!
TBD: to facilitate proper cache handling, this module might add an optional
driver.flush(cb) method at some point in the future.
Here's an example taken from code used to run this module's own tests:
// NOTE: this assumes image at `path` has no partition table.
// If it did, you'd need to translate positions, natch…
var fs = require('fs');
exports.createDriverSync = function (path, opts) {
opts || (opts = {});
var secSize = 512,
ro = opts.readOnly || false,
fd = fs.openSync(path, (ro) ? 'r' : 'r+'),
s = fs.fstatSync(fd);
return {
sectorSize: secSize,
numSectors: s.size / secSize,
readSectors: function (i, dest, cb) {
if (dest.length % secSize) throw Error("Unexpected buffer length!");
fs.read(fd, dest, 0, dest.length, i*secSize, function (e,n,d) {
cb(e,d);
});
},
writeSectors: (ro) ? null : function (i, data, cb) {
if (data.length % secSize) throw Error("Unexpected buffer length!");
fs.write(fd, data, 0, data.length, i*secSize, function (e) {
cb(e);
});
}
};
};
