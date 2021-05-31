Flexible Angular Text Editor

Fate is a rich text editor (wysiwyg) natively written for angular (>= v2) in typescript with footprint and flexibility in mind. Its goal is to be very easy to customize and be as small as it can thanks to tree shaking. Bootstrap and Google Material styled version are included to fit in forms using those styles. To use the material one you will need to include Angular Material in your project.

Be warned that it's very early in the development of this module so many thing will change.

For a live demo of the editor you can go to the project's site.

Installation and usage

Use npm to download the module: npm install --save fate-editor . Then import the FateModule in your app:

import { FateModule } from 'fate-editor' ; ({ imports: [ FateModule ] })

If you want to use the material version of fate you will now need to add FateMaterialModule to your imports too:

import { FateModule, FateMaterialModule } from 'fate-editor' ; ({ imports: [ FateModule, FateMaterialModule ] })

Available Component

This is the rich text input, it's a low level component that basically looks like a textbox. On it's own it doesn't have any UI to control the text but will respond to you system keyboard shortcut.

Properties

uiId

This is the id of the UI component that should target this input box. By default all inputs respond to all UIs which is normally not what you want. By specifying the uiIds you can choose which one to pair together.

row

This the number of row of text the input should show by default. This mimics the behaviour of the same property on textarea. Note that by default fate-input is resizable vertically so this only specifies the default height.

placeholder

This is the placeholder text that will show when the input is empty and nothing is selected.

ngModel

You can use ngModel like you would on any other input element and it will behave the same. The value that will be read and exported is dependent of the parser you've decided to inject, by default it's HTML.

This is the default UI for your input. It shows a bunch of buttons on a toolbar-like block. You can choose which buttons are available through the buttons property.

Properties

uiId

This allow you to choose which fate-input is targeted by this UI. For example you could do:

< fate-ui uiId = "foo" > </ fate-ui > < fate-input uiId = "foo" [( ngModel )]= "someHtml" > </ fate-input >

buttons

This is an array of strings that define which buttons should be shown in which order, you can add "separator" at any position to add a separator between two buttons.

This is a all-in-one component that includes a UI and an input. It's mean to be a drop-in replacement to textarea in Bootstrap forms. Under the hood it's just using the two previously described components and styling them. You don't need to specify any uiId because they are generated automatically.

Properties

row

This the number of row of text the input should show by default. This mimics the behaviour of the same property on textarea. Note that by default fate-input is resizable vertically so this only specifies the default height.

placeholder

This is the placeholder text that will show when the input is empty and nothing is selected.

buttons

This is an array of strings that define which buttons should be shown in which order, you can add "separator" at any position to add a separator between two buttons.

ngModel

You can use ngModel like you would on any other input element and it will behave the same. The value that will be read and exported is dependent of the parser you've decided to inject, by default it's HTML.

This is a all-in-one component that includes a UI and an input. It's mean to be a drop-in replacement to textarea in Material forms. Under the hood it's just using the two previously described components and styling them. You don't need to specify any uiId because they are generated automatically.

This component is meant to be used like a normal input in material, that is it needs to be wrapped in a mat-form-field component like so:

< mat-form-field > < fate-material placeholder = "Some text" > </ fate-material > </ mat-form-field >

Properties

You can use ngModel like you would on any other input element and it will behave the same. The value that will be read and exported is dependent of the parser you've decided to inject, by default it's HTML.

row

This the number of row of text the input should show by default. This mimics the behaviour of the same property on textarea. Note that by default fate-input is resizable vertically so this only specifies the default height.

placeholder

This is the placeholder text that will show when the input is empty and nothing is selected.

buttons

This is an array of strings that define which buttons should be shown in which order, you can add "separator" at any position to add a separator between two buttons.

ngModel

You can use ngModel like you would on any other input element and it will behave the same. The value that will be read and exported is dependent of the parser you've decided to inject, by default it's HTML.

Customizing Fate

Fate has been written to make it as easy as possible to extend and customize. This is done by subclassing one of its component or service and injecting it to replace the original.

Custom Icons

Creating a custom set of icons for your app is the simplest form of customization:

First create a implementation of the FateIconService service:

import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' ; import { FateIconService } from 'fate-editor' ; () export class MyIconService extends FateIconService { }

Then define how you want the icon to be rendered in a iconMapping object:

export class MyIconService extends FateIconService { protected iconMapping: any = { 'bold' : '<span>B<span>' , 'italic' : '<span>I<span>' , }; }

Finally instruct your app to use your service instead of the standard one:

({ providers: [ { provide: FateIconService, useClass: MyIconService } ], })

Custom UI Button

If you want to add you own custom action to the UI toolbar you can do it too, just follow the steps bellow. You can see the code in action in this Stackblitz

Register the action with the Fate controller

In you app component you can inject the fate controller and register the new action you want to implement with the registerAction method like so:

({ }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( fateControllerService: FateControllerService ){ fateControllerService.registerAction( 'custom' , { command: 'fontSize' , value: '2' , name: 'custom' , label: 'C' , }); }; }

If you want to have a custom icon to represent you button you can have a look at the previous section.

The available fields to customize an action are:

command : this must be one of the commands listed in https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Document/execCommand

: this must be one of the commands listed in https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Document/execCommand value : this can be a static value that you want to associate to the above comand or in the case of a dropdown it can be function that will take the value of the dropdown and return a transfored value

: this can be a static value that you want to associate to the above comand or in the case of a dropdown it can be function that will take the value of the dropdown and return a transfored value name : This is the text show to the screen reader on the button

: This is the text show to the screen reader on the button label : this is the text what will be shown on the button if no icons exist for the name you provided

: this is the text what will be shown on the button if no icons exist for the name you provided detect : this is either a FateType or a function that takes a FateNode as an input and returns either false or an object with a value field that will be value passed to the dropdown (if any)

: this is either a or a function that takes a as an input and returns either or an object with a field that will be value passed to the dropdown (if any) dropdown : this is an Angular Component implementing the FateDropdown interface. It will be use to show a dialog that allows the user to customize the value of the command

Add the icon to your toolbar

In the template where your ui is included you can simply add the new custom button by it's name :

< fate-ui [ buttons ]= "['custom']" > </ fate-ui >

In this example we only show the new icon but you can include and existing icon too.

Custom Inline dropdown