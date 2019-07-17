Nodejs binding for fasttext representation and classification.

This is a link to the Facebook fastText. A Library for efficient text classification and representation learning.

FASTTEXT_VERSION = 12;

FASTTEXT_FILEFORMAT_MAGIC_INT32 = 793712314;

Installation

Using npm:

npm install fasttext --save

fastText Classifier

According to fasttext.cc. We have a simple classifier for executing prediction models about cooking from stackexchange questions:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const fastText = require ( 'fasttext' ); const model = path.resolve(__dirname, './model_cooking.bin' ); const classifier = new fastText.Classifier(model); classifier.predict( 'Why not put knives in the dishwasher?' , 5 ) .then( ( res ) => { if (res.length > 0 ) { let tag = res[ 0 ].label; let confidence = res[ 0 ].value console .log( 'classify' , tag, confidence, res); } else { console .log( 'No matches' ); } });

The model haved trained before with the followings params:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const fastText = require ( 'fasttext' ); let data = path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, '../data/cooking.train.txt' )); let model = path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, '../data/cooking.model' )); let classifier = new fastText.Classifier(); let options = { input : data, output : model, loss : "softmax" , dim : 200 , bucket : 2000000 } classifier.train( 'supervised' , options) .then( ( res ) => { console .log( 'model info after training:' , res) });

Or you can train directly from the command line with fasttext builded from official source:

~/fastText/data$ ./fasttext supervised -input cooking.train -output model_cooking -lr 1.0 -epoch 25 -wordNgrams 2 -bucket 200000 -dim 50 -loss hs Read 0M words Number of words: 8952 Number of labels: 735 Progress: 100.0% words/sec/thread: 1687554 lr: 0.000000 loss: 5.247591 eta: 0h0m 4m ~/fastText/data$ ./fasttext test model_cooking.bin cooking.valid N 3000 P@1 0.587 R@1 0.254 Number of examples: 3000

Nearest neighbor

Simple class for searching nearest neighbors:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const fastText = require ( 'fasttext' ); const model = path.resolve(__dirname, './skipgram.bin' ); const query = new fastText.Query(model); query.nn( 'word' , 5 , (err, res) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } else if (res.length > 0 ) { let tag = res[ 0 ].label; let confidence = res[ 0 ].value console .log( 'Nearest neighbor' , tag, confidence, res); } else { console .log( 'No matches' ); } });

Build from source

See Installation Prerequisites.

npm install npm run build npm test

