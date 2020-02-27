fastseries

Zero-overhead series function call for node.js. Also supports each and map !

If you need zero-overhead parallel function call, check out fastparallel.

Example for series call

var series = require ( 'fastseries' )({ results : true }) series( {}, [something, something, something], 42 , done ) function late ( arg, cb ) { console .log( 'finishing' , arg) cb( null , 'myresult-' + arg) } function something ( arg, cb ) { setTimeout(late, 1000 , arg, cb) } function done ( err, results ) { console .log( 'series completed, results:' , results) }

Example for each and map calls

var series = require ( 'fastseries' )({ results : true }) series( {}, something, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], done ) function late ( arg, cb ) { console .log( 'finishing' , arg) cb( null , 'myresult-' + arg) } function something ( arg, cb ) { setTimeout(late, 1000 , arg, cb) } function done ( err, results ) { console .log( 'series completed, results:' , results) }

Caveats

The done function will be called only once, even if more than one error happen.

This library works by caching the latest used function, so that running a new series does not cause any memory allocations.

Benchmarks

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 1 million times:

benchSetImmediate *1000000: 2460 .623ms benchAsyncSeries *1000000: 3064 .569ms benchAsyncEachSeries *1000000: 2913 .525ms benchAsyncMapSeries *1000000: 3020 .794ms benchNeoSeries *1000000: 2617 .064ms benchNeoEachSeries *1000000: 2621 .672ms benchNeoMapSeries *1000000: 2611 .294ms benchTinyEachAsync *1000000: 2706 .457ms benchFastSeries *1000000: 2540 .653ms benchFastSeriesNoResults *1000000: 2538 .674ms benchFastSeriesEach *1000000: 2534 .856ms benchFastSeriesEachResults *1000000: 2545 .394ms

Benchmarks taken on Node 12.16.1 on a dedicated server.

See bench.js for mode details.

License

ISC