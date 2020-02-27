openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fas

fastseries

by Matteo Collina
2.0.0 (see all)

Zero-overhead asynchronous series/each/map function calls

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6M

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fastseries

ci npm version Coverage Status Dependency Status

Zero-overhead series function call for node.js. Also supports each and map!

If you need zero-overhead parallel function call, check out fastparallel.

js-standard-style

Example for series call

var series = require('fastseries')({
  // if you want the results, then here you are
  results: true
})

series(
  {}, // what will be this in the functions
  [something, something, something], // functions to call
  42, // the first argument of the functions
  done // the function to be called when the series ends
)

function late (arg, cb) {
  console.log('finishing', arg)
  cb(null, 'myresult-' + arg)
}

function something (arg, cb) {
  setTimeout(late, 1000, arg, cb)
}

function done (err, results) {
  console.log('series completed, results:', results)
}

Example for each and map calls

var series = require('fastseries')({
  // if you want the results, then here you are
  // passing false disables map
  results: true
})

series(
  {}, // what will be this in the functions
  something, // functions to call
  [1, 2, 3], // the first argument of the functions
  done // the function to be called when the series ends
)

function late (arg, cb) {
  console.log('finishing', arg)
  cb(null, 'myresult-' + arg)
}

function something (arg, cb) {
  setTimeout(late, 1000, arg, cb)
}

function done (err, results) {
  console.log('series completed, results:', results)
}

Caveats

The done function will be called only once, even if more than one error happen.

This library works by caching the latest used function, so that running a new series does not cause any memory allocations.

Benchmarks

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 1 million times:

benchSetImmediate*1000000: 2460.623ms
benchAsyncSeries*1000000: 3064.569ms
benchAsyncEachSeries*1000000: 2913.525ms
benchAsyncMapSeries*1000000: 3020.794ms
benchNeoSeries*1000000: 2617.064ms
benchNeoEachSeries*1000000: 2621.672ms
benchNeoMapSeries*1000000: 2611.294ms
benchTinyEachAsync*1000000: 2706.457ms
benchFastSeries*1000000: 2540.653ms
benchFastSeriesNoResults*1000000: 2538.674ms
benchFastSeriesEach*1000000: 2534.856ms
benchFastSeriesEachResults*1000000: 2545.394ms

Benchmarks taken on Node 12.16.1 on a dedicated server.

See bench.js for mode details.

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial