Fast, in memory work queue.
Benchmarks (1 million tasks):
Obtained on node 12.16.1, on a dedicated server.
If you need zero-overhead series function call, check out fastseries. For zero-overhead parallel function call, check out fastparallel.
npm i fastq --save
'use strict'
const queue = require('fastq')(worker, 1)
queue.push(42, function (err, result) {
if (err) { throw err }
console.log('the result is', result)
})
function worker (arg, cb) {
cb(null, arg * 2)
}
const queue = require('fastq').promise(worker, 1)
async function worker (arg) {
return arg * 2
}
async function run () {
const result = await queue.push(42)
console.log('the result is', result)
}
run()
'use strict'
const that = { hello: 'world' }
const queue = require('fastq')(that, worker, 1)
queue.push(42, function (err, result) {
if (err) { throw err }
console.log(this)
console.log('the result is', result)
})
function worker (arg, cb) {
console.log(this)
cb(null, arg * 2)
}
'use strict'
import * as fastq from "fastq";
import type { queue, done } from "fastq";
type Task = {
id: number
}
const q: queue<Task> = fastq(worker, 1)
q.push({ id: 42})
function worker (arg: Task, cb: done) {
console.log(arg.id)
cb(null)
}
'use strict'
import * as fastq from "fastq";
import type { queueAsPromised } from "fastq";
type Task = {
id: number
}
const q: queueAsPromised<Task> = fastq.promise(asyncWorker, 1)
q.push({ id: 42}).catch((err) => console.error(err))
async function asyncWorker (arg: Task): Promise<void> {
// No need for a try-catch block, fastq handles errors automatically
console.log(arg.id)
}
fastqueue()
queue#push()
queue#unshift()
queue#pause()
queue#resume()
queue#idle()
queue#length()
queue#getQueue()
queue#kill()
queue#killAndDrain()
queue#error()
queue#concurrency
queue#drain
queue#empty
queue#saturated
fastqueue.promise()
Creates a new queue.
Arguments:
that, optional context of the
worker function.
worker, worker function, it would be called with
that as
this,
if that is specified.
concurrency, number of concurrent tasks that could be executed in
parallel.
Add a task at the end of the queue.
done(err, result) will be called
when the task was processed.
Add a task at the beginning of the queue.
done(err, result) will be called
when the task was processed.
Pause the processing of tasks. Currently worked tasks are not stopped.
Resume the processing of tasks.
Returns
false if there are tasks being processed or waiting to be processed.
true otherwise.
Returns the number of tasks waiting to be processed (in the queue).
Returns all the tasks be processed (in the queue). Returns empty array when there are no tasks
Removes all tasks waiting to be processed, and reset
drain to an empty
function.
Same than
kill but the
drain function will be called before reset to empty.
Set a global error handler.
handler(err, task) will be called
when any of the tasks return an error.
Property that returns the number of concurrent tasks that could be executed in parallel. It can be altered at runtime.
Function that will be called when the last item from the queue has been processed by a worker. It can be altered at runtime.
Function that will be called when the last item from the queue has been assigned to a worker. It can be altered at runtime.
Function that will be called when the queue hits the concurrency limit. It can be altered at runtime.
Creates a new queue with
Promise apis. It also offers all the methods
and properties of the object returned by
fastqueue with the modified
push and
unshift methods.
Node v10+ is required to use the promisified version.
Arguments:
that, optional context of the
worker function.
worker, worker function, it would be called with
that as
this,
if that is specified. It MUST return a
Promise.
concurrency, number of concurrent tasks that could be executed in
parallel.
Add a task at the end of the queue. The returned
Promise will be fulfilled (rejected)
when the task is completed successfully (unsuccessfully).
This promise could be ignored as it will not lead to a
'unhandledRejection'.
Add a task at the beginning of the queue. The returned
Promise will be fulfilled (rejected)
when the task is completed successfully (unsuccessfully).
This promise could be ignored as it will not lead to a
'unhandledRejection'.
Wait for the queue to be drained. The returned
Promise will be resolved when all tasks in the queue have been processed by a worker.
This promise could be ignored as it will not lead to a
'unhandledRejection'.
ISC