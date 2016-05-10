openbase logo
fastpath

by Poornima Venkat
2.1.0 (see all)

A jsonpath parser.

Readme

fastPath Build Status

An attempt at an optimized jsonpath parser

Check the spec here: http://goessner.net/articles/JsonPath/

Use

var fastpath = require('fastpath');

var matcher = fastpath(pattern);

// or

var matcher = fastpath({
    name: pattern,
    name2: pattern2
});

matcher.evaluate(object);
PatternDescription
$the root object/element
@the current object/element
. or []child operator
..recursive descent
*wildcard - All objects/elements regardless of their names
[]Native array operator
[,]Names or array indices
[start : end : step]Slices subset of the array based on the start, end and step values
?()applies a filter

The tape tests have most of the patterns supported by the spec.

