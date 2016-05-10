An attempt at an optimized jsonpath parser
Check the spec here: http://goessner.net/articles/JsonPath/
var fastpath = require('fastpath');
var matcher = fastpath(pattern);
// or
var matcher = fastpath({
name: pattern,
name2: pattern2
});
matcher.evaluate(object);
|Pattern
|Description
|$
|the root object/element
|@
|the current object/element
|. or []
|child operator
|..
|recursive descent
|*
|wildcard - All objects/elements regardless of their names
|[]
|Native array operator
|[,]
|Names or array indices
|[start : end : step]
|Slices subset of the array based on the start, end and step values
|?()
|applies a filter
The tape tests have most of the patterns supported by the spec.