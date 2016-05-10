fastPath

An attempt at an optimized jsonpath parser

Check the spec here: http://goessner.net/articles/JsonPath/

Use

var fastpath = require ( 'fastpath' ); var matcher = fastpath(pattern); var matcher = fastpath({ name : pattern, name2 : pattern2 }); matcher.evaluate(object);

Pattern Description $ the root object/element @ the current object/element . or [] child operator .. recursive descent * wildcard - All objects/elements regardless of their names [] Native array operator [,] Names or array indices [start : end : step] Slices subset of the array based on the start, end and step values ?() applies a filter

The tape tests have most of the patterns supported by the spec.