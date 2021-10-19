Zero-overhead parallel function call for node.js. Also supports each and map!
Benchmark for doing 3 calls
setImmediate 1 million times:
benchSetImmediate*1000000: 1378.514ms
benchAsyncParallel*1000000: 1740.304ms
benchAsyncEach*1000000: 1566.517ms
benchAsyncMap*1000000: 1687.518ms
benchNeoParallel*1000000: 1388.223ms
benchNeoEach*1000000: 1473.006ms
benchNeoMap*1000000: 1402.986ms
benchInsyncParallel*1000000: 1957.863ms
benchInsyncEach*1000000: 1383.822ms
benchInsyncMap*1000000: 1822.954ms
benchItemsParallel*1000000: 1690.118ms
benchParallelize*1000000: 1570.064ms
benchFastParallel*1000000: 1536.692ms
benchFastParallelNoResults*1000000: 1363.145ms
benchFastParallelEachResults*1000000: 1508.134ms
benchFastParallelEach*1000000: 1325.314ms
Obtained on node 12.18.2, on a dedicated server.
If you need zero-overhead series function call, check out fastseries. If you need a fast work queue check out fastq. If you need to run fast waterfall calls, use fastfall.
The major difference between version 1.x.x and 2.x.x is the order of results, this is now ready to replace async in every case.
var parallel = require('fastparallel')({
// this is a function that will be called
// when a parallel completes
released: completed,
// if you want the results, then here you are
results: true
})
parallel(
{}, // what will be this in the functions
[something, something, something], // functions to call
42, // the first argument of the functions
done // the function to be called when the parallel ends
)
function something (arg, cb) {
setImmediate(cb, null, 'myresult')
}
function done (err, results) {
console.log('parallel completed, results:', results)
}
function completed () {
console.log('parallel completed!')
}
var parallel = require('fastparallel')({
// this is a function that will be called
// when a parallel completes
released: completed,
// if you want the results, then here you are
// passing false disables map
results: true
})
parallel(
{}, // what will be this in the functions
something, // functions to call
[1, 2, 3], // the first argument of the functions
done // the function to be called when the parallel ends
)
function something (arg, cb) {
setImmediate(cb, null, 'myresult')
}
function done (err, results) {
console.log('parallel completed, results:', results)
}
function completed () {
console.log('parallel completed!')
}
The
done function will be called only once, even if more than one error happen.
This library works by caching the latest used function, so that running a new parallel does not cause any memory allocations.
This library is caching functions a lot.
V8 optimizations: thanks to caching, the functions can be optimized by V8 (if they are optimizable, and I took great care of making them so).
Don't use arrays if you just need a queue. A linked list implemented via processes is much faster if you don't need to access elements in between.
Accept passing a this for the functions. Thanks to this hack, you can extract your functions, and place them in a outer level where they are not created at every execution.
ISC