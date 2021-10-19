fastparallel

Zero-overhead parallel function call for node.js. Also supports each and map!

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 1 million times:

benchSetImmediate *1000000: 1378 .514ms benchAsyncParallel *1000000: 1740 .304ms benchAsyncEach *1000000: 1566 .517ms benchAsyncMap *1000000: 1687 .518ms benchNeoParallel *1000000: 1388 .223ms benchNeoEach *1000000: 1473 .006ms benchNeoMap *1000000: 1402 .986ms benchInsyncParallel *1000000: 1957 .863ms benchInsyncEach *1000000: 1383 .822ms benchInsyncMap *1000000: 1822 .954ms benchItemsParallel *1000000: 1690 .118ms benchParallelize *1000000: 1570 .064ms benchFastParallel *1000000: 1536 .692ms benchFastParallelNoResults *1000000: 1363 .145ms benchFastParallelEachResults *1000000: 1508 .134ms benchFastParallelEach *1000000: 1325 .314ms

Obtained on node 12.18.2, on a dedicated server.

If you need zero-overhead series function call, check out fastseries. If you need a fast work queue check out fastq. If you need to run fast waterfall calls, use fastfall.

The major difference between version 1.x.x and 2.x.x is the order of results, this is now ready to replace async in every case.

Example for parallel call

var parallel = require ( 'fastparallel' )({ released : completed, results : true }) parallel( {}, [something, something, something], 42 , done ) function something ( arg, cb ) { setImmediate(cb, null , 'myresult' ) } function done ( err, results ) { console .log( 'parallel completed, results:' , results) } function completed ( ) { console .log( 'parallel completed!' ) }

Example for each and map calls

var parallel = require ( 'fastparallel' )({ released : completed, results : true }) parallel( {}, something, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], done ) function something ( arg, cb ) { setImmediate(cb, null , 'myresult' ) } function done ( err, results ) { console .log( 'parallel completed, results:' , results) } function completed ( ) { console .log( 'parallel completed!' ) }

Caveats

The done function will be called only once, even if more than one error happen.

This library works by caching the latest used function, so that running a new parallel does not cause any memory allocations.

Why it is so fast?

This library is caching functions a lot. V8 optimizations: thanks to caching, the functions can be optimized by V8 (if they are optimizable, and I took great care of making them so). Don't use arrays if you just need a queue. A linked list implemented via processes is much faster if you don't need to access elements in between. Accept passing a this for the functions. Thanks to this hack, you can extract your functions, and place them in a outer level where they are not created at every execution.

License

ISC