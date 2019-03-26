A fast frontmatter parser. Supports both string and stream inputs.
Given a document
foo.md containing YAML frontmatter and content:
---
title: Hello, World!
tags: [ foo, bar, baz ]
---
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.
…we can parse this document as a string, via
fastmatter(string):
const fastmatter = require('fastmatter')
const fs = require('fs')
fs.readFile('foo.md', 'utf8', function (error, data) {
if (error) {
throw error
}
console.log(fastmatter(data))
/* =>
* {
* attributes: {
* title: 'Hello, World!',
* tags: [ 'foo', 'bar', 'baz' ]
* },
* body: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.'
* }
*/
})
…or as a stream, via
fastmatter.stream([callback]):
const fastmatter = require('fastmatter')
const fs = require('fs')
const concat = require('concat-stream')
fs.createReadStream('foo.md').pipe(
fastmatter.stream(function (attributes) {
console.log(attributes)
/* =>
* {
* title: 'Hello, World!',
* tags: [ 'foo', 'bar', 'baz' ]
* }
*/
this.pipe(
concat(function (body) {
console.log(body.toString())
//=> Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.
})
)
})
)
callback is called with the frontmatter
attributes, while the document
body is simply passed through the stream. Also note that the
this context of
callback is the stream itself; this is useful if we want to change the flow of the stream depending on the parsed
attributes.
const fastmatter = require('fastmatter')
Parses the
string and returns the parsed frontmatter
attributes and document
body.
Calls
callback with the parsed frontmatter
attributes. The
this context of
callback is the stream itself. The document
body is passed through the stream.
Install via yarn:
$ yarn add fastmatter
Or npm:
$ npm install --save fastmatter