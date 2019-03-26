fastmatter

A fast frontmatter parser. Supports both string and stream inputs.

Usage

Given a document foo.md containing YAML frontmatter and content:

--- title: Hello, World! tags: [ foo, bar, baz ] --- Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

…we can parse this document as a string, via fastmatter(string) :

const fastmatter = require ( 'fastmatter' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.readFile( 'foo.md' , 'utf8' , function ( error, data ) { if (error) { throw error } console .log(fastmatter(data)) })

…or as a stream, via fastmatter.stream([callback]) :

const fastmatter = require ( 'fastmatter' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const concat = require ( 'concat-stream' ) fs.createReadStream( 'foo.md' ).pipe( fastmatter.stream( function ( attributes ) { console .log(attributes) this .pipe( concat( function ( body ) { console .log(body.toString()) }) ) }) )

callback is called with the frontmatter attributes , while the document body is simply passed through the stream. Also note that the this context of callback is the stream itself; this is useful if we want to change the flow of the stream depending on the parsed attributes .

API

const fastmatter = require ( 'fastmatter' )

Parses the string and returns the parsed frontmatter attributes and document body .

Calls callback with the parsed frontmatter attributes . The this context of callback is the stream itself. The document body is passed through the stream.

Installation

Install via yarn:

$ yarn add fastmatter

Or npm:

$ npm install --save fastmatter

License

MIT