Promise based Fastly API client for Node.js

Problem

The callback based fastly package is still the most used client on NPM. However, I needed a client which allows me to perform request sequentially and parallelly without ending up in an untamable callback hell!

Solution

The fastly-promises package uses the promise based HTTP client Axios to perform requests to the Fastly API. Axios supports the native JavaScript Promise API and automatically transforms the data into JSON. Each fastly-promises API method returns a Promise which represents either the completion or failure of the request.

Security

You'll need a Fastly API Token in order to use the fastly-promises library. I recommend to use a token with a global scope to be able to use all fastly-promises API methods.

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install fastly-promises

Usage

const fastly = require ( 'fastly-promises' ); const service_1 = fastly( 'token' , 'service_id_1' ); const serivce_2 = fastly( 'token' , 'service_id_2' ); console .log(service_1.request.defaults.baseURL); console .log(service_1.request.defaults.timeout);

Promises

Purge all domains of the active version:

Get all the versions Filter out the active version Get all the domains for the active version Purge all the domains Log the status text for each purge request

const fastly = require ( 'fastly-promises' ); const service = fastly( 'token' , 'service_id' ); function handler ( ) { service.readVersions() .then( versions => { const active = versions.data.filter( version => version.active)[ 0 ]; return service.readDomains(active.number); }) .then( domains => { return Promise .all(domains.data.map( domain => service.purgeIndividual(domain.name))); }) .then( purges => { purges.forEach( purge => console .log(purge.statusText)); }) .catch( e => { console .log( 'Shoot!' ); }); }

Update first_byte_timeout property for every backend and service if the value is less than 5000 milliseconds:

Get all the services associated with the Fastly API token Filter out the service IDs Iterate over all services synchronously Get all the versions Filter out the active version Get all the backends for the active version Filter out the affected backends Continue with the next service if there are no affected backends Clone the active version Update all the affected backends parallelly Activate the cloned version

const fastly = require ( 'fastly-promises' ); const account = fastly( 'token' ); async function handler ( ) { try { const services = await account.readServices(); const ids = services.data.map( service => service.id); for ( const id of ids) { const service = fastly( 'token' , id); const versions = await service.readVersions(); const active = versions.data.filter( version => version.active)[ 0 ]; const backends = await service.readBackends(active.number); const affected = backends.data.filter( backend => backend.first_byte_timeout < 5000 ); if (!affected.length) continue ; const clone = await service.cloneVersion(active.number); await Promise .all(affected.map( backend => service.updateBackend(clone.data.number, backend.name, { first_byte_timeout : 5000 }))); await service.activateVersion(clone.data.number); } } catch (e) { console .log( 'Shoot!' ); } }

Response Schema

Each fastly-promises API method returns the following response object:

{ status : 200 , statusText : 'OK' , headers : {}, config : {}, request : {}, data : {} }

API

Method for creating and initializing a new fastly-promises instance.

Example:

const fastly = require ( 'fastly-promises' ); const instance = fastly( 'token' , 'service_id' );

Kind: method

Param: token {string} The Fastly API token.

Param: service_id {string} The Fastly service ID.

Return: instance {object} A new fastly-promises instance.

Properties

The main entry point for the Fastly API.

Example:

console .log(instance.request.defaults.baseURL); instance.request.defaults.baseURL = 'https://api.fastly.com/v1' ;

Kind: property

Return: url {string} The main entry point for the Fastly API.

The number of milliseconds before the request times out.

Example:

console .log(instance.request.defaults.timeout); instance.request.defaults.timeout = 5000 ;

Kind: property

Return: milliseconds {number} The number of milliseconds before the request times out.

Purging

Instant Purge an individual URL.

Example:

instance.purgeIndividual( 'www.example.com' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: url {string} The URL to purge.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Instant Purge everything from a service.

Example:

instance.purgeAll() .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Instant Purge a particular service of items tagged with a Surrogate Key.

Example:

instance.purgeKey( 'key_1' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: key {string} The surrogate key to purge.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Instant Purge a particular service of items tagged with Surrogate Keys in a batch.

Example:

instance.purgeKeys([ 'key_2' , 'key_3' , 'key_4' ]) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: keys {array} The array of surrogate keys to purge.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Soft Purging

Soft Purge an individual URL.

Example:

instance.softPurgeIndividual( 'www.example.com/images' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: url {string} The URL to soft purge.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Soft Purge a particular service of items tagged with a Surrogate Key.

Example:

instance.softPurgeKey( 'key_5' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: key {string} The surrogate key to soft purge.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Utilities

Get a list of all Fastly datacenters.

Example:

instance.dataCenters() .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Fastly's services IP ranges.

Example:

instance.publicIpList() .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Retrieve headers and MD5 hash of the content for a particular URL from each Fastly edge server.

Example:

instance.edgeCheck( 'api.example.com' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: url {string} Full URL (host and path) to check on all nodes. If protocol is omitted, http will be assumed.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Service

List all services.

Example:

instance.readServices() .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Version

List the versions for a particular service.

Example:

instance.readVersions() .then( res => { const active = res.data.filter( version => version.active); console .log(active); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Clone the current configuration into a new version.

Example:

instance.cloneVersion( '45' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: version {string} The version to be cloned.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Activate the current version.

Example:

instance.activateVersion( '23' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: version {string} The version to be activated.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Domain

Checks the status of all domains for a particular service and version.

Example:

instance.domainCheckAll( '182' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: version {string} The current version of a service.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

List all the domains for a particular service and version.

Example:

instance.readDomains( '182' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: version {string} The current version of a service.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Backend

List all backends for a particular service and version.

Example:

instance.readBackends( '12' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: version {string} The current version of a service.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

Update the backend for a particular service and version.

Example:

instance.updateBackend( '34' , 'slow-server' , { name : 'fast-server' }) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: version {string} The current version of a service.

Param: name {string} The name of the backend.

Param: data {object} The data to be sent as the request body.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

VCL Snippets

Create a snippet for a particular service and version.

Example:

instance.createSnippet( '36' , { name : 'your_snippet' , priority : 10 , dynamic : 1 , content : 'table referer_blacklist {}' , type : 'init' }) .then( res => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Kind: method

Param: version {string} The current version of a service.

Param: data {object} The data to be sent as the request body.

Return: schema {promise} The response object representing the completion or failure.

