npm install fastly
var fastly = require('fastly')('yourapikey');
fastly.request('GET', '/content/edge_check?url=mysite.com/foo', function (err, obj) {
if (err) return console.dir(err); // Oh no!
console.dir(obj); // Response body from the fastly API
});
The fastly module also includes a few limited "helper" methods that make working with common API resources a bit simpler:
|Method
|Example
|purge
|
|Link
|purgeAll
|
|Link
|purgeKey
|
|Link
|softPurgeKey
|
|Link
|stats
|
|Link
|datacenters
|
|Link
|publicIpList
|
|Link
|edgeCheck
|
|Link
npm test
