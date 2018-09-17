openbase logo
fas

fastly

by Andrew Sliwinski
2.2.1

Fastly API client for Node.js

Readme

Fastly API client for Node.js

Build Status dependencies Status

Installation

npm install fastly

Basic Use

var fastly = require('fastly')('yourapikey');

fastly.request('GET', '/content/edge_check?url=mysite.com/foo', function (err, obj) {
    if (err) return console.dir(err);   // Oh no!
    console.dir(obj);                   // Response body from the fastly API
});

Helper Methods

The fastly module also includes a few limited "helper" methods that make working with common API resources a bit simpler:

Method Example
purge 
fastly.purge('host.com', '/index.html', callback);
 Link
purgeAll 
fastly.purgeAll('myServiceId', callback);
 Link
purgeKey 
fastly.purgeKey('myServiceId', 'key', callback);
 Link
softPurgeKey 
fastly.softPurgeKey('myServiceId', 'key', callback);
 Link
stats 
fastly.stats('myServiceId', callback);
 Link
datacenters 
fastly.datacenters(callback);
 Link
publicIpList 
fastly.publicIpList(callback);
 Link
edgeCheck 
fastly.edgeCheck('url', callback);
 Link

Testing

npm test

7 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Easy to Use

I am using it as a replacement to react in my current project and what a great experience it is. It is really fast, at least twice that of express, follows the similar pattern as express so very little learning curve. However, it is a new library, and community support is not that good yet. I would defiantly recommend it for projects but you should wait a little bit before deploying it to production

1
prem-sharma

