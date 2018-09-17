wetsat ● 42 Rating s ● 0 Review s ●

7 months ago

Bleeding Edge Performant Easy to Use

I am using it as a replacement to react in my current project and what a great experience it is. It is really fast, at least twice that of express, follows the similar pattern as express so very little learning curve. However, it is a new library, and community support is not that good yet. I would defiantly recommend it for projects but you should wait a little bit before deploying it to production