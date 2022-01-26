fastimage

A module that finds the size and type of an image by fetching and reading as little data as needed.

http://sw.cowtech.it/fastimage

Installation

Just run:

npm install fastimage

Usage

The signature is fastimage.info(source, [options], [callback]) .

The source argument can be:

String representing a URL (only http and https protocol are supported).

and protocol are supported). String representing a local file path.

Buffer containing image data.

Stream containing image data.

The options object supports the following options:

threshold : The maximum about of data (in bytes) to downloaded or read before giving up. Default is 4096 .

: The maximum about of data (in bytes) to downloaded or read before giving up. Default is . timeout : The maximum time (in milliseconds) to wait for a URL to be downloaded before giving up. Default is 30000 (30 s).

: The maximum time (in milliseconds) to wait for a URL to be downloaded before giving up. Default is (30 s). userAgent : The user agent to use when making HTTP(S) requests. Default is fastimage/$VERSION .

If callback is not provided, the method returns a Promise .

Example

import { info } from 'fastimage' info( 'http://fakeimg.pl/1000x1000/' , (error, data) => { if (error) { } else { } }) const data = await info( 'http://fakeimg.pl/1000x1000/' )

The callback argument (or the resolved value) will be an object with the following properties:

{ "width" : 1000 , "height" : 1000 , "type" : "png" , "time" : 171.43721 "analyzed" : 979 , "realUrl" : "https://fakeimg.pl/1000x1000/" , "size" : 17300 , }

Streams

Calling fastimage.stream it will return a Writable stream which will emit the info event once informations are ready.

The stream accepts only the threshold option.

import { stream } from 'fastimage' const pipe = createReadStream( '/path/to/image.png' ).pipe(stream({ threshold : 100 })) pipe.on( 'info' , data => { })

Supported image formats

The supported image type are (thanks to the image-size module):

BMP

CUR

DDS

GIF

ICNS

ICO

JPEG

KTX

PNG

PNM (PAM, PBM, PFM, PGM, PPM)

PSD

SVG

TIFF

WebP

ESM Only

This package only supports to be directly imported in a ESM context.

For informations on how to use it in a CommonJS context, please check this page.

Contributing to fastimage

Check out the latest master to make sure the feature hasn't been implemented or the bug hasn't been fixed yet.

Check out the issue tracker to make sure someone already hasn't requested it and/or contributed it.

Fork the project.

Start a feature/bugfix branch.

Commit and push until you are happy with your contribution.

Make sure to add tests for it. This is important so I don't break it in a future version unintentionally.

Copyright

Copyright (C) 2015 and above Shogun (shogun@cowtech.it).

Licensed under the MIT license, which can be found at https://choosealicense.com/licenses/isc.