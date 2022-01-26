A module that finds the size and type of an image by fetching and reading as little data as needed.
http://sw.cowtech.it/fastimage
Just run:
npm install fastimage
The signature is
fastimage.info(source, [options], [callback]).
The
source argument can be:
http and
https protocol are supported).
The
options object supports the following options:
threshold: The maximum about of data (in bytes) to downloaded or read before giving up. Default is
4096.
timeout: The maximum time (in milliseconds) to wait for a URL to be downloaded before giving up. Default is
30000 (30 s).
userAgent: The user agent to use when making HTTP(S) requests. Default is
fastimage/$VERSION.
If
callback is not provided, the method returns a
Promise.
import { info } from 'fastimage'
info('http://fakeimg.pl/1000x1000/', (error, data) => {
if (error) {
// ...
} else {
// ...
}
})
const data = await info('http://fakeimg.pl/1000x1000/')
The callback argument (or the resolved value) will be an object with the following properties:
{
"width": 1000, // The width of the image in pixels.
"height": 1000, // The height of the image in pixels.
"type": "png", // The type of the image. Can be one of the supported images formats (see section below).
"time": 171.43721 // The time required for the operation, in milliseconds.
"analyzed": 979, // The amount of data transferred (in bytes) or read (in case of files or Buffer) to identify the image.
"realUrl": "https://fakeimg.pl/1000x1000/", // The final URL of the image after all the redirects. Only present if the source was a URL.
"size": 17300, // The size of the image (in bytes). Only present if the source was a URL and if the server returned the "Content-Length" HTTP header.
}
Calling
fastimage.stream it will return a Writable stream which will emit the
info event once informations are ready.
The stream accepts only the
threshold option.
import { stream } from 'fastimage'
const pipe = createReadStream('/path/to/image.png').pipe(stream({ threshold: 100 }))
pipe.on('info', data => {
// ...
})
The supported image type are (thanks to the image-size module):
This package only supports to be directly imported in a ESM context.
For informations on how to use it in a CommonJS context, please check this page.
Copyright (C) 2015 and above Shogun (shogun@cowtech.it).
Licensed under the MIT license, which can be found at https://choosealicense.com/licenses/isc.