WebSocket support for Fastify built on the ws and uws libraries.
In
server.js:
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-ws'))
fastify.ready(err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log('Server started.')
fastify.ws
.on('connection', socket => {
console.log('Client connected.')
socket.on('message', msg => socket.send(msg)) // Creates an echo server
socket.on('close', () => console.log('Client disconnected.'))
})
})
fastify.listen(34567)
Then run
node server.js and navigate to
http://localhost:34567 in your browser. In the browser's JavaScript console, open a client-side WebSocket connection:
const host = location.origin.replace(/^http/, 'ws')
const ws = new WebSocket(host)
ws.onmessage = msg => console.log(msg.data)
Then, still in the browser console, send some messages to the server and watch as they're echoed back to you:
ws.send('WebSockets are awesome!')
// => undefined
// LOG: WebSockets are awesome!
The creator of
uws has ceased development on
uws and started working on their new project, uWebSockets.js. If you want high-performance web socket support in Fastify, the last real release of
uws (10.148.1) is probably your best bet, but given that it is now an abandoned project I can't recommend anyone use it for any non-throwaway projects. If you're using this library, I'd recommend you stick with the default
ws option.
In addition, if you choose to use
uws as your WebSocket library, ensure that you have configured your system properly and understand that the API is a slightly reduced subset of
ws's.
Licensed under MIT.