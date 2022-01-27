WebSocket support for Fastify. Built upon ws@8.
npm install fastify-websocket --save
# or
yarn add fastify-websocket
If you're a TypeScript user, this package has its own TypeScript types built in, but you will also need to install the types for the
ws package:
npm install @types/ws --save-dev
# or
yarn add -D @types/ws
After registering this plugin, you can choose on which routes the WS server will respond. This can be achieved by adding
websocket: true property to
routeOptions on a fastify's
.get route. In this case two arguments will be passed to the handler, the socket connection, and the
fastify request object:
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-websocket'))
fastify.get('/', { websocket: true }, (connection /* SocketStream */, req /* FastifyRequest */) => {
connection.socket.on('message', message => {
// message.toString() === 'hi from client'
connection.socket.send('hi from server')
})
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) {
fastify.log.error(err)
process.exit(1)
}
})
In this case, it will respond with a 404 error on every unregistered route, closing the incoming upgrade connection requests.
However, you can still define a wildcard route, that will be used as default handler:
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-websocket'), {
options: { maxPayload: 1048576 }
})
fastify.get('/*', { websocket: true }, (connection /* SocketStream */, req /* FastifyRequest */) => {
connection.socket.on('message', message => {
// message.toString() === 'hi from client'
connection.socket.send('hi from wildcard route')
})
})
fastify.get('/', { websocket: true }, (connection /* SocketStream */, req /* FastifyRequest */) => {
connection.socket.on('message', message => {
// message.toString() === 'hi from client'
connection.socket.send('hi from server')
})
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) {
fastify.log.error(err)
process.exit(1)
}
})
It is important that websocket route handlers attach event handlers synchronously during handler execution to avoid accidentally dropping messages. If you want to do any async work in your websocket handler, say to authenticate a user or load data from a datastore, ensure you attach any
on('message') handlers before you trigger this async work. Otherwise, messages might arrive whilst this async work is underway, and if there is no handler listening for this data it will be silently dropped.
Here is an example of how to attach message handlers synchronously while still accessing asynchronous resources. We store a promise for the async thing in a local variable, attach the message handler synchronously, and then make the message handler itself asynchronous to grab the async data and do some processing:
fastify.get('/*', { websocket: true }, (connection, request) => {
const sessionPromise = request.getSession() // example async session getter, called synchronously to return a promise
connection.socket.on('message', async (message) => {
const session = await sessionPromise()
// do something with the message and session
})
})
NB
This plugin uses the same router as the
fastify instance, this has a few implications to take into account:
fastify request lifecycle.
this in your handlers
req object your handlers
fastify-websocket, it needs to be registered before all routes in order to be able to intercept websocket connections to existing routes and close the connection on non-websocket routes.
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-websocket'))
fastify.get('/', { websocket: true }, function wsHandler (connection, req) {
// bound to fastify server
this.myDecoration.someFunc()
connection.socket.on('message', message => {
// message.toString() === 'hi from client'
connection.socket.send('hi from server')
})
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) {
fastify.log.error(err)
process.exit(1)
}
})
If you need to handle both HTTP requests and incoming socket connections on the same route, you can still do it using the full declaration syntax, adding a
wsHandler property.
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')()
function handle (conn, req) {
conn.pipe(conn) // creates an echo server
}
fastify.register(require('fastify-websocket'), {
handle,
options: { maxPayload: 1048576 }
})
fastify.route({
method: 'GET',
url: '/hello',
handler: (req, reply) => {
// this will handle http requests
reply.send({ hello: 'world' })
},
wsHandler: (conn, req) => {
// this will handle websockets connections
conn.setEncoding('utf8')
conn.write('hello client')
conn.once('data', chunk => {
conn.end()
})
}
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) {
fastify.log.error(err)
process.exit(1)
}
})
You can optionally provide a custom errorHandler that will be used to handle any cleaning up:
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-websocket'), {
errorHandler: function (error, conn /* SocketStream */, req /* FastifyRequest */, reply /* FastifyReply */) {
// Do stuff
// destroy/close connection
conn.destroy(error)
},
options: {
maxPayload: 1048576, // we set the maximum allowed messages size to 1 MiB (1024 bytes * 1024 bytes)
verifyClient: function (info, next) {
if (info.req.headers['x-fastify-header'] !== 'fastify is awesome !') {
return next(false) // the connection is not allowed
}
next(true) // the connection is allowed
}
}
})
fastify.get('/', { websocket: true }, (connection /* SocketStream */, req /* FastifyRequest */) => {
connection.socket.on('message', message => {
// message.toString() === 'hi from client'
connection.socket.send('hi from server')
})
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) {
fastify.log.error(err)
process.exit(1)
}
})
fastify-websocket accept these options for
ws :
objectMode - Send each chunk on its own, and do not try to pack them in a single websocket frame.
host - The hostname where to bind the server.
port - The port where to bind the server.
backlog - The maximum length of the queue of pending connections.
server - A pre-created Node.js HTTP/S server.
verifyClient - A function which can be used to validate incoming connections.
handleProtocols - A function which can be used to handle the WebSocket subprotocols.
clientTracking - Specifies whether or not to track clients.
perMessageDeflate - Enable/disable permessage-deflate.
maxPayload - The maximum allowed message size in bytes.
For more information, you can check
ws options documentation.
NB By default if you do not provide a
server option
fastify-websocket will bind your websocket server instance to the scoped
fastify instance.
NB The
path option from
ws should not be provided since the routing is handled by fastify itself
NB The
noServer option from
ws should not be provided since the point of fastify-websocket is to listen on the fastify server. If you want a custom server, you can use the
server option, and if you want more control, you can use the
ws library directly
This project is kindly sponsored by nearForm.
Licensed under MIT.